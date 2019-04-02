Balta: The Perfect Example Of A Death Spiral

Introduction

In this edition of the Focus on Europe series, we are having a closer look at a small-cap (110M EUR market cap) in Belgium that doesn’t even have an OTC or pink sheets listing. Its IPO in 2017 was hyped, but the share price has lost approximately 80% since then as all hopes and dreams have been crushed.

Balta Group: a Belgian producer of carpets

We haven’t had much pleasure with Balta Group (BALTA, Euronext Brussels) as the company is going from disappointment to disappointment. This company was originally added to the portfolio of European Small-Cap Ideas as I was expecting the company to be able to deleverage after its IPO in 2017, which should ultimately result in refinancing the existing debt at a much lower cost than the high single-digit percentage it was paying.

Turns out, I was wrong. Balta hasn’t been able to meet the expectations one single time since its IPO. Usually, I would be cutting my losses at this point. But as I will show in this article, despite missing pretty much every single target since the company went public, the current EV/EBITDA ratio is still just over 5 which isn’t excessively expensive. The only problem is the ‘I’ in the EBITDA: a very large part of the EBITDA has to be spent on making the interest payments.

That, combined with pressure on the carpet market as a whole (competitor Mohawk Industries (MHK) saw its share price slide by approximately 45% on a 12 month basis as well) results in Balta trading at just a fraction of its IPO price of 13.25 EUR.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Balta doesn’t have a listing on a US exchange, so your only option would be to trade in Balta’s shares through the facilities of Euronext Brussels, where Balta is trading with BALTA as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is almost 20,000 shares.

Cutting to the chase: cash flows, cash flows cash flows

Balta continues to be hit by margin pressure as despite a revenue decrease of just 2.3%, its EBITDA decreased by in excess of 14% to just over 72M EUR, reducing the EBITDA margin from 12.8% to 11.2%.

Source: company presentation

Moving to the cash flows, Balta generated an operating cash flow of 58.5M EUR, but we still need to deduct the 21M EUR in interest payments from this result. The adjusted operating cash flow came in at 37.5M EUR.

Source: financial results

Technically, that’s sufficient to cover the 31.7M EUR in capital expenditures, resulting in a free cash flow result of 5.8M EUR. Not great, but hey, at least there is some cash flowing in. That’s just a few cents per share (16 to be exact), and that’s not unreasonable for a stock trading at 3 EUR. But it’s completely unfair to expect a higher share price than what Balta is currently trading at.

Adjustments? How non-recurring are the non-recurring items really?

Balta continues to refer to the ‘difficult circumstances’, and points out it incurred another non-recurring expense of 7.7M EUR due to restructuring charges. Fine. But it already recorded non-recurring expenses in 2017, so at a certain point we should start wondering how non-recurring Balta’s items are and although they were related to different issues, one could start considering at least a part of the non-recurring expenses will be recurring in some form every year.

But okay. Let’s say the non-recurring expenses are really non-recurring. That would boost the pre-tax income from 6.4M EUR to 14.1M EUR. However, this would also trigger higher tax payments, so the net impact using a normalized tax rate of 30% would remain limited to 2.7M EUR, so this wouldn’t have had a massive impact on the normalized situation. Excluding the non-recurring items, the adjusted free cash flow would be 8.5M EUR or 24 cents per share. Which is technically pretty decent for a stock trading at just over 3 EUR per share.

The catch 22 situation

And here is my current issue with Balta. The EBITDA remains more or less acceptable given the market circumstances, while the operating cash flow is keeping up pretty well as well. I’ll leave the question about capex in the middle (perhaps Balta is trying to cut a few corners by cutting capex), but the real catch 22 is actually in the main part of my original investment thesis.

I originally initiated a long position in Balta as I was arguing the lower net debt and low-yield environment should allow Balta to refinance its existing high-yield debt, creating a (positive) snowball effect of lower interest payments resulting in a higher free cash flow result and continuously lower net debt levels (and interest payments).

Source: company presentation

But in order to get a lower interest cost, Balta needs to reduce its net debt to improve its debt ratios. And because the interest payments remain high, Balta is unable to do so. A true vicious circle without any apparent solution as I understand the arguments of both sides of the equation.

Even the private equity owner that wanted to cash in hasn’t been able to get rid of all its stock

One has to be very wary when a private equity fund launches an IPO of a privately held company. PE funds aren’t running a charity and when they are selling out of a position, you can be pretty sure that’s because the risk/reward ratio of holding the positions doesn’t make much more sense for them. And those IPO’s usually only benefit the private equity fund.

But in Balta’s case, even the PE fund isn’t getting its desired returns. After the initial public offering, LSF9, a fund owned and managed by Lone Star Funds out of Texas 56.5% of the shares (or 20.3 million shares). At the IPO price, these 20.3M shares had a total value of 269M EUR. At Friday’s closing price, the shares are worth just 63M EUR. So we can hardly say Lone Star was the winner of the going-public transaction as it looks like Balta’s IPO didn’t create any winners at all (perhaps except the lawyers and bankers that advised on the IPO).

Conclusion

I am a little bit stubborn and I am holding as the current EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.2 is relatively low. But let’s not sugarcoat it; the original investment thesis focusing on a lower cost of debt due to lower leverage ratios has derailed. Balta now is a salvage operation and I can only hope someone else comes along and finds Balta attractively enough to be taken private again. But that potential buyer needs to have access to capital with a lower funding cost as I remain absolutely convinced a lower cost of debt is the only key to make Balta successful.

Other news from Europe

A little while ago, one of the Focus on Europe articles was specifically focusing on Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY). The money laundering scandal had just hit Swedbank and although the initial accusations appeared to be relatively ‘benign’ (the total amount of potentially fraudulent transactions were just 1/5 th of the $200B Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) (OTCPK:DNSKY) was accused of laundering. Nonetheless, Swedbank fired its CEO just one hour before the scheduled start of the Annual General Meeting, and since the initial reports surfaced, Swedbank has lost approximately 40% of its value.

85B SEK (approximately $9.25B) in market cap just vanished and one could start to wonder if the company hasn’t already been punished sufficiently by the market. I was pleasantly surprised to see Wolf Report keeping tabs on the Swedish Bank, and his article that was published on Friday is a good read to get fully up to date on the money laundering issues.

Private Equity funds remain quite active, and Apax Partners was able to secure the approval of the board of directors of Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASF) (OTCPK:IMASY) to acquire the satellite operator at$7.09 or 546 pence per share in an all-cash offer. An interesting move as European satellite operates have experienced some tough times as there was some uncertainty in the sector about the planned level of capital expenditures. Apax Partners’ ‘Triton Bidco’ cites the ‘unique characteristics, including long lead times and the need for deep technical expertise’ as its main reasons to pursue a deal as it’s particularly charmed by the revenue from services provided to governments, which increase the visibility on future earnings.

Car manufacturer Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) was openly doubting the future of its Smart brand (which originated as a joint development idea between the Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAF) (OTCPK:SWGAY) (OTCPK:SWGNF) and the Germany-based car builder) but fortunately the car maker was able to sign a deal with China’s Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY) later in the week. According to the announcement, both partner will work together on ‘ a generation of all-electric Smart cars’ to start conquering the Chinese market.

Is China trying to put additional pressure on the USA in the current trade deal negotiations? Or is president Xi Jingping trying to strengthen ties with the entire European block after already providing funding to Italy. There’s no clear answer, but Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) probably doesn’t care as the Chinese president came with a bag full of money and an order for 300 of its planes.

Xi Jinping showed Santa Claus’esque features as he also brought good news for for instance Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) (OTCPK:ECIFY) with a 1B EUR windfarm deal while some financial institutions (including BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY), the large French bank) was invited by the China Investment Corporation, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, to be part of a multi-billion fund aimed at boosting the footprint of European companies in China.

AstraZeneca (AZN) (OTCPK:AZNCF) surprised friend and foe with its announcement to spend up to $6.9B (not a typo) to get a stake in what appears to be a promising cancer drug which would be able to ‘see’ the difference between good cells and tumor cells.

The company on the receiving end is Daiichi-Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY), a Japanese company that will already receive a $1.35B upfront cash payment. A big move for AstraZeneca, whose balance sheet was unable to fund a transaction of this size as the company also announced it would raise $3.5B in equity to help fund this deal. Is this just a prestige thing?

