Why Do We Call Money 'Bread'? (Podcast)

Bread-deprived during Passover, your humble correspondent offers thoughts for investors on the connection between bread and money.

Bread satiates and sustains our bodies just as money makes our world go round.

Making money is the core of the struggle for our material existence, in a way surprisingly akin to the struggle to make bread.

To earn money, and save it for our futures, we need to invest blood, sweat, toil and tears – in the same way we produce bread.

The key in both activities is persistence.