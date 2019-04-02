Other Revenue Streams That Could Be Big Performers For Aurora Cannabis Over Time

Why this bodes well for the long-term success of the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Most investors know about the explosive potential associated with recreational and medical cannabis for Aurora Cannabis (ACB), but fewer focus on or understand the long-term benefit the company will receive from its current smaller market segments it's competing in.

In this article we'll look at the various tertiary segments Aurora has been quietly building up and how to take them into consideration for the short and long-term.

Other market segments and how they've been doing

In its second fiscal quarter Aurora Cannabis generated C$6.6 million in sales from its ancillary businesses, which include analytical testing services, greenhouse engineering and construction company Larssen and patient counseling services, among others.

The revenue from those segments accounted for about 12.2 percent of total sales in that quarter net of excise tax sales. Overall sales in the latest reporting period came in at C$47.6 million.

I believe this revenue will continue to grow consistently for many years in the future, but in the short-term it could appear it is stalling for a couple of reasons.

How to view the smaller market segments

At this particular stage of soaring growth in medical and recreational cannabis sales, these other market segments are going to appear to be losing ground because of the inevitable decline in revenue as a percentage of total sales.

Investors need to ignore it in the short-term and look at sales in these smaller market segments rather than percentages. As the company continues to rapidly increase production and sales, its likely ancillary revenue will decline into the single digits in relationship to percentage of sales.

That's actually a good thing in my opinion, as we want Aurora to focus on its primary markets at this time while continuing to build out its secondary and tertiary markets for the long haul.

In the short-term it would be a disaster if Aurora were to maintain sales in its smaller segments at similar percentages as they are today, as it would reflect weakness in the recreational and medical pot markets.

The only surprise I would want to see is if it was able to meet revenue expectations in its major markets and increase sales in the other segments, to the point of keeping percentages near where they are today. It would be very surprising if that were to happen.

The long story

Where it gets interesting to me for these smaller segments is the value they will add to the company as the cannabis market starts to mature in the years ahead.

Eventually it will approach a ceiling, and when that happens the companies serving the overall cannabis market beyond direct sales will outperform those that focus almost entirely on retail or medical cannabis markets.

Understand that when I talk about the long-term I'm referring to up to ten years out and more.

There are a lot more countries that will legalize medical and recreational pot going forward, and until those markets emerge and demand is met, the growth cycle for Aurora Cannabis will continue for a number of years in the major segments.

Conclusion

Aurora Cannabis will go through a couple of cycles in regard to its ancillary segments and the percentage of sales they represent. Over the next several years I expect the company to grow sales at a very high pace.

At the same time, the various smaller market segments will continue to grow, but not at near the pace medical and recreational cannabis will.

Once those markets start to slow down, we'll see that reverse and the smaller segments become a bigger percentage of overall sales. It wouldn't even surprise me to see them, as a whole, approach as much as 30 percent of sales in the future.

Again, I'm talking about a decade or so here, not a few years out.

The bottom line to me is Aurora is positioned well for short- and long-term sales, and even when the major markets mature and slow down in the pace of growth, I believe these other market segments will make up for much if not all of that slowing sales.

This is another reason investors should think in terms of the long-term with Aurora, and not simply look for quick market moves to gain a windfall.

Further out these smaller market segments will be a very important driver or revenue and profits - both in sales and percentage of sales.

For a number of years the performance of Aurora will be associated with a product; later on services will become the key to further growth, similar to where Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is at today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.