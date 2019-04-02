Sage Is Still Undervalued Even After Recent Spike

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) started off 2019 with a bang, thanks to positive data on key depression drug SAGE-217, plus a Food and Drug Administration approval of its new postpartum depression drug Zulresso. But the stock really hasn’t moved much at all since November 2017, when significant clinical data on SAGE-217 first started coming on. Even factoring in the latest surge in January, the company is still undervalued.

Sage is an $8.4 billion market cap pharmaceutical firm that has been public for less than five years. It became the first company to come to market with a postpartum depression (PPD) drug focusing on women with moderate to severe complications from PPD. The investment thesis I’d like to present on this stock is essentially this. Sage was fundamentally revalued at the tail end of 2017 on the success of a Phase II trial for SAGE-217, basically an oral version of Zulresso with slight molecular differences. The stock made a high of about $173 on that news alone. Then, this past January, a Phase III trial for the same met its endpoints as well, and the stock hasn’t made new highs.

Data by YCharts

Granted, there are concerns. The intravenous FDA-approved version, Zulresso, is administered in a monitored/controlled environment over a 60-hour period. This is a problem. It is shown to significantly reduce depression levels within a couple of days, but a 60-hour IV drip is a bit much for most. According to clinical trial data, Zulresso has a response rate of 70% in two and a half days, and it remains active for 30 days. Current treatments take more than three weeks to take effect. According to the results from the trials, Zulresso significantly reduced levels of depression as rated on the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D) scores within 48 hours. Women who suffer from PPD have had limited options in the past, as the only options available were: electroconvulsive therapy, psychological therapies, and antidepressants or serotonin reuptake inhibitors.

While it seems the drug is effective, the 60-hour course is probably a disincentive enough to exclude all but the severe cases of PPD. This limits its market, and could be why the stock is still stuck in a trading range. If SAGE-217 obtains approval - and Phase III data so far indicate that it has a very good chance given a good safety profile and efficacy - then we could see new highs in the $200 range or higher.

The reason Zulresso and its oral cousin, SAGE-217, have such potential is that despite the difficult administration conditions, it’s essentially a trade-off. Zulresso works in about 2 weeks, and severe PPD can disable women for months or longer - and not just the mother, but the whole family. PPD leads to breastfeeding issues, along with mothers not being able to bond with children during this critical time period in life. The repercussions can be lifelong and affect family dynamics in a fundamental way.

Yes, the adverse impact from the treatments is that mothers cannot nurse for the first seven days, which includes the 60-hour treatment period, but this is probably a decent trade-off in exchange for basic family and mother/baby functionality.

Investors seem to be focused too much on the negatives of the administration of Zulresso, but they certainly beat the negatives of severe PPD. Zulresso does have slightly better efficacy statistics than SAGE-217, but the difference is not extreme. For Zulresso, average reduction in the HAM-D score from baseline was 17.7 points at the high dose and 19.9 points at the low dose. Average reduction for placebo was 14.0 points from baseline. For SAGE-217, which required dose about 200x higher, the average reduction was 17.8 points - so pretty similar, just a much higher dose for the oral pathway.

With these results, it looks like SAGE-217 will be the first choice, with Zulresso being a second line of defense. Rather than looking at Zulresso and seeing its negatives, what it should be seen as is a backup of SAGE-217, even though it was approved first.

Market Potential

What market potential are we talking about for both drugs? About 1 in 7 women are affected by postpartum depression in the United States, which creates a market of around 600,000 possible consumers, based on 4 million live births in the US. It has been noted that this disorder can go undiagnosed, so the actual number of afflicted women could be higher. This disorder does not discriminate, and per the work done by the Health Resources and Service Administration - Maternal and Child Health government group, it affects all ethnicities about equally.

Because a clear market can be estimated for these PPD drugs, investors can estimate the number of sales pretty closely, which should lower the volatility of the stock. Sage did make a comment during the Q&A period of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that the sales process will be gradual, because marketing to these types of doctors is slightly different than others. The usual operating margin for pharmaceutical companies is around 15-18%. If the company can maintain an average customer base of 200,000 patients a year in the United States, Sage could easily generate top line revenue around $6.8 billion that trickles down to this product possibly contributing about $1 billion in operating income. If that happens, Sage would be a profitable company based off the past two years of EBIT, and it would push up the enterprise and market value of the firm.

Sage Therapeutics is a firm that has a good position in the market. Its pipeline is fairly robust, with five patents, two products in Phase 3 trials and a monopoly on the postpartum depression drug market. The company's breakthrough drugs are concentrating on a market that has been underserved, and through that, Sage has significant barriers to entry versus other firms.

The price for the Zulresso is high, and based on what has been seen with other products, the possibility of Sage reducing the current price is present. Because it is catering to a niche market though, the company benefits from keeping the price high and may not need to lower it much. The company does recognize that it will need to do a lot of education because the drug is a full treatment. This firm can be cash flow-positive if the adoption rate is close to 50% of the market.

Because of the recent success, Sage Therapeutics might be an acquisition candidate due to its position within the market, high barriers to entry, and the perception of being undervalued based on current pricing. If that is the case, shareholders of Sage would benefit the most from an acquisition, based on the willingness to play multiples for companies. On the other hand, if the company does not get acquired, the road to profitability is already paved, which is the mark of a viable company.

The cherry on top is that SAGE-217 has much more potential than just PPD. It is also being trialed for major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and bipolar disorder. An approval in any one of these indications could catapult the company overnight, just like we saw in late 2017.

With nearly $1 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, SAGE is a very well-capitalized firm with plenty of runway, and with sales expected to begin this June, the stock should climb from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.