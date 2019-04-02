S&P Global: Checks All Of The Boxes But One

S&P Global (SPGI) the debt rating toll road.

Portfolio of high-quality businesses:

S&P Rating Agency (#1)

Index Franchise (S&P 500 & Dow Jones)

Capital IQ & SNL: Market Intelligence

Platts: Pricing and Analytics for Commodities Market

These exceptional businesses offer compounding characteristics: pricing power, recurring revenue streams, and high cash flow conversion.

A few key earnings drivers over the next decade across all segments:

Debt issuance should be abundant as world economies continue to grow.

Continuation of cash inflow into passive investment ETFs.

Market intelligence subscriptions will be a must-have in a growing competitive environment.

Credit Rating Business (45% Sales)

The company shares the market with Moody's (MCO) making it a duopoly. Together they have consistently owned 80% or more of the ratings market for years. Issuers normally use two rating agencies and most of the time they choose Moody’s and S&P. The rating business is very high margin and makes up 52% of the operating profits. Limited competition doesn’t just play the only factor in pricing power. It is more pragmatic for companies to go through the credit rating process, so they can raise capital cheaper than otherwise. In addition, mutual funds can be restricted to an investable universe of credit-rated debt making it a must-have. Think of the rating business as basically a tax on bond issuances.

Index Franchise (13% Sales)

Index franchise is a global index provider that includes the S&P and Dow Jones brands. Two of the biggest names in the financial markets which often are benchmarked against. These brands are sought after by investment product issuers. They derive fees as a small percentage based on assets under management (AUM). From research the licensing fee runs between 1 and 5 basis points.

Fictitious example: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $100 billion in AUM and pays 1 bps equating to $100 million.

The example shows the exact power of how this segment has been riding the passive investing wave. As more assets flow into funds under the company’s brand names, the more fees they collect. Just this past quarter the company surpassed $1.5 trillion in AUM associated with ETFs under one of their brands.

Market Intelligence (29% Sales)

The segment was renamed from Capital IQ to S&P Global Market Intelligence following the SNL acquisition. Capital IQ is still a brand within the segment and makes up most of the revenue base. It provides data, analytics and research to the finance community. Key customers would be investment managers, investment banks, private equity, insurance firms, and commercial banks. As the bulk of the revenue base is from subscriptions, it’s highly reoccurring. Expectations are high single digit to low double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Platts (13% Sales)

Another subscription-based offering but focuses on derivatives trading in commodities markets, such as, petrochemicals, oil, and coal. The service is a provider of news, price assessments and analysis for major commodity markets. The business continues to generate mid to high single-digit revenue growth.

Exhibit 1: Revenue Stream Recurring Look

Source: Investor Presentations

Moat Analysis

The most important segment is its credit rating business. Intangible assets protect the segment from competition. Being a named brand, having large market share, and high switching costs all contribute to limiting any weaknesses. Switching costs play a huge factor in the credit rating environment. Once a company has a relationship with a credit rating firm, there is a high probability they will continue to use them. An issuer will almost always want to work with the rating agency familiar with their operations and balance sheet, giving confidence that the rating is what they are expecting. By changing rating agency brings in a wild card. The business has a trust factor between the investors and the companies it issues ratings for. This trust factor has been built over decades and the reason for keeping such large market share.

The fastest growing segment is the S&P Dow Jones Indexes. These are two of the most highly recognizable brands that get benchmarked against. After that, investment products being packaged with these labels are on fire as sentiment from active investing has changed to passive. Three of the top four ETF funds by assets under management have the S&P label.

Exhibit 2

Source: Link

The market and commodity intelligence segments are good businesses. They offer clients multi-asset class data, analytical capabilities and research. Both enjoy high switching costs and intangible assets as the source of their moat. These solutions are embedded in nature making them very difficult to replace.

Valuation

Exhibit 3: Financial Data

Source: Company Reports

The business has consistently put out growth, supported by high operating margins. The highest margins are generated by the rating segment, which is also the largest. With three distinctly different operating segments, a sum-of-the parts calculation appears to be the appropriate method. It will provide a good baseline valuation. In addition, we will review an overall cash flow yield valuation to provide context as to what kind of yield investors should receive through share repurchases and dividends. Management has stated they would like to return 75% of cash to investors. The sum-of-the- parts calculation for each business will consider peer multiples and historical valuations. In addition, it has a forward-looking assumption of $2.8 billion in EBIT generating a $232 price target.

Exhibit 4: Comparable Valuation

Source: Author’s Work, Company Reports

The business takes little capex to operate making the free cash flow conversion high. Currently, one-year forward-looking yield equates to a 4.3% cash flow yield. SOTP analysis shows a small margin of safety of 15% with pretty frothy comparable multiples. Under a 5% cash flow yield doesn't leave much margin for error as the business isn't a high growth company it once was.

Risks

The 2008-2009 global financial crisis was a big lesson for S&P Global. With poor controls in place they were rating debt improperly. This still didn’t have a material impact on the business going forward. If another crisis does occur and the business makes extreme missteps, regulations and large market share loss could come to fruition. The probability of this happening is low in my opinion still. Economic slowdown and rising interest rates are short-term risks for the rating business. Long term these risks shouldn't matter as much, but something to keep in mind.

Final Thoughts

This report reached a fair value estimate of $232 per share on a SOTP basis. The rating business makes up 43% of the value. Basically, almost 50% of the value comes from a monopoly. All business characteristics are alluring signaling a great long-term investment. Current valuation is where it doesn't check the box and I'll be waiting for a more attractive entry point.

