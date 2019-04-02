Things To Watch For When Your Stock Goes Parabolic

This article will discuss some of the red flags that show up, and what position traders can watch for to know when to nail down profits.

While it's a tremendous asset to know when to buy a stock properly, it's just as important to have an idea of when it's finally time to take profits or sell a stock. When it comes to a stock getting extended in its uptrend, there are three clues that I generally watch for which are warning signs that a stock may finally be getting ready to cave in. These three characteristics are often coupled with pervasive bullish sentiment, and this often acts as an alarm bell when I see this with a stock I own. The most recent stock to exhibit these three characteristics is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with the third requirement occurring as of Friday's close. Based on this development, there is now a higher probability that sharp rallies in Kirkland Lake Gold will be sold into. In this article, I will go over these three clues, while providing examples using different stocks of precisely what I watch for.

Just over a week ago I wrote an article on Kirkland Lake Gold discussing how the stock was beginning to exhibit signs of mild distribution. I refer to distribution as a stock seeing more substantial than average selling volume on its down days, and often, this can be a sign of institutional selling. To help illustrate my point, I showed a chart of Apple (AAPL) in Q4 of last year and paired it with a diagram of Kirkland Lake Gold as I thought the two charts were very similar. This comparison was jeered by one commenter who suggested that the correlation between Apple and Kirkland Lake Gold was ridiculous. I am going to use this opportunity to explain why this comparison made complete sense, and why there was nothing ridiculous about the comparison.

It is, of course, true that there is nothing comparable about Apple and Kirkland Lake Gold, but distribution in market leaders often occurs in the same way. This distribution typically shows up when there exuberance surrounding the stock, and institutions decide that it's an excellent time to begin taking profits. Given that humans trade all stocks, and human nature never changes, there is no difference whatsoever between Apple and Kirkland Lake Gold if they have uncannily similar charts. There would be a difference if apes were trading Kirkland Lake Gold and humans were trading Apple as I'm not sure if ape psychology is the same as human psychology, but I last I checked most investors in Kirkland Lake Gold have 46 chromosomes. The charts I showed below in my article last week displayed this similarity, and this is why I made these comparisons. Given the fact that I see several thousand charts a week, I can often see similarities between a chart from a few months ago and one that is developing currently. A look at both charts is shown below, and listed are a few of their similarities:

A) Apple and Kirkland Lake both advanced in near parabolic up-trends

B) They both began to go sideways for four or more weeks, with several distribution days occurring within their bases

C) The ratio of up days vs. down days in both stocks changed from 80% of days up, to less than 50% of days up.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the below image, the chart of Kirkland Lake Gold has now played out similarly to Apple as it has now broken down through the bottom of its base.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So let's cut to the chase, what are the three warning signs position traders should be watching out for?

Number One: A Parabolic Uptrend

As we can see in the below examples, I've provided of Apple, Netflix (NFLX), and Kirkland Lake Gold, all three stocks had parabolic uptrends before their corrections started. These parabolic up-trends tend to move bullish traders from the "this is a great stock" camp to the "new paradigm" camp, and makes them regret ever taking profits in the stock. This is because every time they take profits, the stock goes higher and makes them feel foolish for selling. These parabolic up-trends also accomplish the feat of bringing any investors that did not buy the stock at lower levels to capitulate into finally buying the stock as they can't believe they missed the boat. This combination of bullish investors turned into "buy and hold" forever investors, and the "it's too expensive" investors turned into "just get me in" investors is a dangerous cocktail for a stock short-term.

While I may get some criticism for suggesting that the move from $180 - $233 in Apple last year was parabolic, I would call any rally of 27% in 49 trading days on a mega-cap stock parabolic. That would be an annualized return of over 150% if it continued at that pace.

In summary, the first thing to be careful for is a parabolic uptrend as it typically precedes the prior two warning signs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Number Two: Distribution

The second thing an investor must watch out for is distribution following a steep uptrend. As mentioned earlier in the article, the distribution shows up as heavier than average selling volume on down days later on in the uptrend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in all of the above examples, the three stocks I've shown all exhibited clear signs of distribution after making their highs. This suggested that institutions were likely beginning to take profits in the stock as you don't typically see 22.5 million share down days in a $400 stock like Netflix orchestrated by retail. In 99% of cases, this is institutional selling pressure occurring. When this type of distribution happens, it is suggesting that the uptrend has a higher chance of coming under pressure, and it's never a bad idea to at least take some profits.

Number Three: A Downside Breakout

The third warning sign which often comes at a cost is a downside breakout or a new 30-day low in the stock. When this downside breakout shows up, it suggests that the sellers are now in control of the stock and a correction is beginning. I rarely wait for a downside breakout and tend to do my selling once I see both #1 and #2 occurring, as these two characteristics showing up together increase the chance of #3 coming next.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Once we get confirmation of a downside breakout occurring, the stock has officially entered a new short-term downtrend, and sellers are now beginning to obtain control of the stock. Unfortunately, for Kirkland Lake Gold bulls, this occurred last week, with the stock dropping more than 10% on well above average volume. While the long-term picture is not in trouble here for Kirkland Lake Gold, the short-term view is under some pressure, and I would suggest that it's unlikely we have seen the lows for this correction at $30.41. This doesn't mean that we can't bounce, but a new low after that bounce seems likely.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Kirkland Lake Gold is beginning to get a little bit oversold short-term, I would not rule out the possibility for a bounce. Having said that, I do not try and catch falling knives, especially if the new short-term downtrend has just begun a couple of days prior. It is entirely possible that Kirkland Lake Gold can generate an oversold bounce over the next couple weeks, but I would consider any rallies that cannot reclaim the $34.50 level on a weekly close to be noise, and rallies within downtrends. For this reason, I am staying away from the stock for now. I have found buying in downtrends to be high-risk, high-reward trades, and these are not trades that appeal to me. I want the bulls in complete control of a stock when I am buying it, and playing oversold bounces in an uptrend that is under pressure is not a situation I would classify as the bulls being in complete control.

To summarize, traders may want to watch for the above three characteristics going forward if they are trading growth stocks and have trouble knowing the ideal time to sell. These characteristics do not always show up together, and they are not perfect selling tools, but I have found them to be a dangerous combination when they do occur in the order that I've discussed them above. No strategy is perfect, and my time-frame may differ from that of others, but I've found these warning signs to aid me in avoiding large draw-downs in the past. Apple corrected 40% after seeing these three warning signs, Netflix also corrected 40%, and thus far Kirkland Lake Gold has corrected 17% which while quite severe is not in line with the drops we typically see after these warning signs show up. This does not mean Kirkland Lake Gold has to drop 40%, and it doesn't say it can't make higher highs in the future, but the weekly close below $32.10 is a negative development, and it's now up to the bulls to prove themselves by getting back above $34.50 on a weekly close to turn things around. As mentioned, a 10%-15% rally in Kirkland Lake Gold is possible to lure back in impatient investors, but typically when you finally get a 15% correction and those who sat out the uptrend want to get in, it's not the correction you want to buy, and patience to allow the dust to settle often pays off.

If you liked this article, please consider following me for future updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.