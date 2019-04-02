Eldorado Gold Celebrates Lamaque Commercial Production

It is perhaps the time to cautiously accumulate long-term EGO on any weakness, assuming a "cup and handle" as a bullish continuation pattern.

Lamaque mine has been declared commercial with gold production of about 110K Oz in 2019.

Image: Lamaque underground gold mine in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Source: Mining.

Investment thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a controversial company which had more than its share of drama during the past twenty-four months and some more.

From weak and indecisive management, painful lack of insight and planning (Kisladag mine), irritating technical issues sprouting out of nowhere (Olympias) to politically motivated issues (Greece - Skouries), you name it, and Eldorado Gold got it.

Investors voted quickly with their feet, and the company stock entered an inexorable descent to hell as the three-year chart below is showing.

Data by YCharts

One issue which tipped the company stock to the worst-case scenario was the terrible decision in October 2017 to spend over $500 million to build a new mill at the Kisladag mine.

It was precisely at this point that the market finally realized that the management was totally unqualified and was acting recklessly to the end of threatening the company's financial survival.

The rest is history, and the stock drifted lower until January 23, 2019, with a close at $2.64 after Eldorado Gold was forced to implement a 1:5 reverse split.

However, as always, it pays off to be patient, especially when we are sufficiently detached to separate the "wheat from the chaff." We ought to comprehend that this difficult situation is not fundamentally affecting the intrinsic value of the company's assets but makes them only less attractive and more discounted for a limited time. The only question is how long the "limited" time is?

Source: EGO Presentation

The stock price is like a balloon kept forcefully underwater, but will come back to the surface when the time is ripe. While it is not a simple process, we should meditate the physical aspect of this fact and adapt a trading/investing strategy that will provide some significant gain. Thus, it is perhaps the time to cautiously accumulate long term EGO on any weakness expecting a slow recovery, assuming a "cup and handle" as a bullish continuation pattern.

The news today fits well in this strategy

As I said in my preceding article, 2019 is shaping up as a classic turnaround story, and while we have to be particularly cautious and avoid to invest with excess based on excitement, it is evident that the stock will probably appreciate significantly due to a few simple fundamental reasons:

The company has provided an entirely new strategy at Kisladag which brings total production in 2019 to between 390K Oz to 420K Oz, with a total CapEx 2019 expected to be only $93 million. The peak production will be in 2020 with an estimated 535K Oz (mid-point). March 3, 2019 EGO Presentation

(mid-point). March 3, 2019 EGO Presentation A significant increase in gold production expected from the new mine called Lamaque in Quebec, which has been declared commercial today with about 110K Oz of gold in 2019.

Eldorado Gold is still struggling with its Greek assets (Skouries mainly) which have been a significant drag for the company for many years. Shareholders have suffered dramatically from this huge problematic and expensive investment. It became increasingly evident last year that the company would have to disregard commercializing the Skouries mine quickly under an unpopular Socialist Greek Government that has been proven unreliable, hypocritical and untrustworthy. However, like all stories, good or bad, this one will end sooner or later, and patience will undoubtedly pay off and probably as soon as H2 2019.

And finally, a favorable price of the gold environment which translates to significantly increase in cash flow in 2019-2020 that will be used to reduce and refinance the debt.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Eldorado Gold is turning the corner here, and Lamaque news announced today is another step in the right direction.

Gold production is expected to be about 405K Oz in 2019 with a limited CapEx of $156 million, far from the extravagant $520 million plus announced in October 2017.

This new strategy adopted by the company in January 2019 will allow Eldorado Gold to take care of the debt in an orderly fashion with a significant part paid off from cash flow.

Source: EGO Presentation

The last piece of the puzzle is Greece of course.

An important milestone has been achieved early February when the Council of State [CoS] reviewed the case and will probably deliver another ruling in favor of Eldorado Gold around May or June 2019.

The miner also initiated legal actions against the government in order to enforce and protect its rights in Greece. The measures include three lawsuits against minister Stathakis for failing to issue routine installation permits, which Eldorado said caused unjustifiable delays to the development of Skouries

Furthermore, the Greek elections are coming in 2019 (between May and October 2019), and the Syriza Government is expected to lose in favor of the New Democracy party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis who said that "Permits for Skouries project will be issued within the first month."

Technical Analysis

EGO is forming an ascending channel pattern (short-term trading) with line resistance at $5.25 (light selling recommended) and line support at $4.35 (I recommend adding at this level and accumulating lower depending on the price of gold which is paramount now for EGO).

However, EGO long-term trend indicates a potential "cup and handle" pattern which could justify a long-term accumulation now. Thus, it is time to start to keep a part of your trading position for a much higher target.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short-term EGO but will start slowly to accumulate a long-term position (~30%) with a long-term target between $12-$16 (cup and Handle pattern).