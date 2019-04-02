This Might Drag Pioneer Natural Resources' Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources can deliver FCF this year if oil stays above $53 a barrel and has taken shareholder-friendly measures but it might still lag behind its peers.

Pioneer Natural Resources outspent cash flows last year, even as oil prices improved considerably, which is in contrast to some other companies who delivered strong levels of free cash flows.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which outspent cash flows last year, has promised to turn around in 2019. The company will likely deliver positive free cash flows in an oil price environment of $55 to $60 a barrel. However, Pioneer Natural Resources will trail far behind companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) that can deliver higher levels of excess cash at similar oil prices and will use that cash on shareholder-friendly initiatives. At a time when investors are following free cash flows more closely than ever before, I believe Pioneer Natural Resources could underperform against other oil producers who can generate superior levels of free cash flows.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Last year, Pioneer Natural Resources reported strong production growth of 17.5% to 320,000 boe per day. This, combined with a 19% improvement in realized oil prices to $57.36 per barrel, fueled a 2.9-times increase in adjusted profits to $6.31 per share. However, the company’s shares still performed poorly compared with a number of other large-cap oil producers. Pioneer Natural Resources' stock dropped by 24% last year, underperforming Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), and Marathon Oil (MRO).

I believe the underperformance of Pioneer Natural Resources' stock was driven in large part by the fact that the company burned cash flows last year. In the second half of 2014, the price of the US benchmark WTI crude dipped below $100 a barrel and hasn’t recovered since. The commodity’s price averaged less than $51 during 2015-17, improved to $65 in 2018, but is widely expected to be lower in 2019 than last year. The US Energy Information Administration expects an average price of $56.13 while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have predicted $58.18 for this year.

With persistent weakness in oil prices, I believe investors have grown frustrated with companies who spent more cash on exploration and production work than they generate from oil sales, even as oil prices improved considerably in 2018. Pioneer Natural Resources is one such oil producer.

Last year, Pioneer generated $3.1 billion of cash flow from operations (ex. changes in working cap.), depicting an increase of 43% from the previous year. Although the company posted one of the strongest production numbers among large-cap oil producers, it spent $3.52 billion as total cash capital expenditure which exceeded the operating cash flows ($3.1Bn). As a result, the company ended up outspending cash flows by $420 million ($3.1Bn-$3.52Bn). Its adjusted CapEx (called drilling, completion, and facilities capital) was $3.3 billion which also exceeded operating cash flows.

This performance stands in stark contrast to some of the other large-cap oil producers, such as Occidental Petroleum which is also one of the largest oil producers at the Permian Basin. Unlike Pioneer, Occidental delivered $8.11 billion of cash from operations (ex. working cap. changes) which covered all of its capital expenditure of $4.97 billion. As a result, the company ended last year with $3.14 billion ($8.11Bn-$4.97Bn) of operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, or free cash flows.

Some other large-cap oil producers, such as ConocoPhillips and Continental Resources (CLR), also ended last year with strong levels of free cash flows. Consequently, all of these companies sport solid free cash flow yields (ttm basis) of more than 3% each on a trailing twelve months basis. This free cash flow can be used to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. Pioneer’s FCF yield, on the other hand, stands at a negative 2%.

Data by YCharts

Companies like Occidental Petroleum and ConocoPhillips are entering 2019 on a strong note. Both have pledged to continue generating free cash flows and return a large chunk of it to shareholders as dividends and buybacks, even in a weak oil price environment. Occidental Petroleum, in particular, has said that at just $40 WTI, it can generate enough cash to fund its sustaining capital expenditure (CapEx required to maintain prod. flat) as well as dividends. At the current oil prices of $55 to $60 a barrel, Occidental can grow production, increase dividends, and repurchase shares, all the while living within its cash flows.

On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources has promised to turnaround next year by fully funding its drilling, completions and facilities capital of around $3 billion with operating cash flows of $3.2 billion at $53 oil. This Capex will allow the company to grow its total production by 16% to the range of 320,000 to 335,000 boe per day. However, the total capital budget is forecasted to be around $3.25 billion (mid-point of $3.1Bn- $3.4Bn guidance) which implies that the company may face a small cash flow shortfall if it generates $3.2 billion of operating cash flows at $53 oil.

This also implies that Pioneer’s cash flow break-even level is slightly higher than $53 a barrel, with the current drilling program. At mid-$50s, Pioneer will deliver free cash flows but it likely won’t be enough to finance significant quantities of buybacks or dividends.

I believe one of the main reasons why Pioneer Natural Resources has a relatively higher cash flow break-even level is that the company’s business strategy has primarily been about profitably growing production from the Permian Basin at a robust pace. That’s in contrast to companies like Occidental Petroleum who focus on delivering free cash flows under any oil price environment. Pioneer Natural Resources has been successful in growing output at a double-digit pace for years. It has also previously laid an ambitious long-term plan of growing output to a million barrels per day in the long run. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum’s production growth numbers lag far behind Pioneer’s but that’s because the former concentrates on generating free cash flows and using the excess cash on dividend hikes and buybacks.

It is, however, good to see that Pioneer is now increasing its focus on aligning operating cash flows with capital expenditure. The company has also increased annual dividends from $0.08 per share in 2017 to $0.64 currently. Moreover, at the end of last year, the company also initiated a $2 billion share buyback program under which it has repurchased 2.4 million shares for $328 million. Although the company is heading in the right direction, these measures may not please many investors.

That’s because the company dividends translate into a yield of just 0.47% which is substantially lower than the 4.8% yield offered by Occidental Petroleum or 1.80% by ConocoPhillips. Furthermore, the share repurchases will reduce the share count and have a positive impact on the per-share metrics but they also might not please many investors since industry-wide valuations are already pretty low.

Pioneer may choose to significantly grow dividends to bring it in-line with the industry’s average. However, at mid-$50 oil, the company may find it difficult to finance the payouts with free cash flows. It may rely on asset sales or borrowings under the revolving credit facility to bridge the funding gap. At the same time, its peers like Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, and Continental Resources will generate strong levels of free cash flows which will be used to create value for shareholders through dividend growth initiative, buyback programs, or other measures (such as debt reduction).

There is no denying the fact that Pioneer owns a great asset base at the Permian Basin of 977 million barrels of proved oil equivalent reserves, with significant upside potential. The company holds one of the most valuable shale portfolios in the US on a per acre basis, as per Rystad Energy. It also has an incredible production growth profile, with visibility to increase output to a million boe per day in the long term. It remains one of the fastest growing oil producers among large-cap independents. Moreover, Pioneer has the strongest balance sheet among all large-cap independent oil producers with a net debt of just $891 million which translates into a net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio of 0.3x – the lowest in the industry.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources are trading 15.8-times next year’s earnings estimates, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters. This makes it cheaper than Occidental Petroleum, which is trading at 18.3-times earnings, which I believe is justified largely due to its superior cash flow profile, a solid asset base, and above-average dividend yield. However, a number of large-cap oil producers, including ConocoPhillips, Continental Resources, and EOG Resources, are priced in the 14-16-times earnings range.

But unlike these companies, Pioneer Natural Resources hasn’t generated free cash flows. Pioneer plans to turnaround this year but with a cash flow break-even of $53 a barrel, it may not deliver strong levels of free cash flows which can support a major dividend hike or buybacks if oil continues to hover in the $55 to $60 a barrel range. Other oil producers, however, can do that. At a time when Mr. Market is following cash flows more closely than ever before, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources might underperform in the near term as its weak levels of free cash flows relative to other oil producers might overshadow its strengths.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.