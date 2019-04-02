PHI Inc. Files Plan Of Reorganization - Provides Wipe-Out Of Equityholders

Existing equityholders should consider selling their shares, particularly owners of voting common stock given the still heavy premium to its non-voting equivalent as both classes are treated equally in bankruptcy.

Providing an overview of key measures under the plan. If the CEO's and Blue Torch Capital's claims survive in bankruptcy court, approval looks probable.

Noteholders and indenture trustee challenging the legitimacy of recent term loan agreements with CEO Al Gonsoulin and Blue Torch Capital.

Company files eagerly awaited plan of reorganization with bankruptcy court. If confirmed, equityholders will be wiped out.

Two weeks after entering chapter 11 proceedings, leading helicopter services provider PHI Inc. (PHIIQ, PHIKQ) has filed its eagerly awaited plan of reorganization with the bankruptcy court.

While the plan still lacks important information like expected recovery levels for the various claims classes and the valuation scenarios provided by the company's advisor, Houlihan Lokey (HLI), it nevertheless provides plenty of information for discussion, starting with the claims classification:

Source: Plan of Reorganization (Page 17)

The so-called "Thirty Two Claim" represents the CEO's $130 million secured term loan provided to PHI in late September 2018 while the "Blue Torch Claim" relates to a $70 million term loan with Blue Torch Capital entered into just before filing for bankruptcy.

"Existing PHI Interests" refer to current equityholders which would be wiped out under the plan (emphasis added by author):

Holders of an Existing PHI Interest shall not receive or retain any property under the Plan on account of such Claims, and the obligations of the Debtors and the Reorganized Debtors on account of the Existing PHI Interests shall be discharged.

The company's disclosure statement also notes that (emphasis added by author)

Following the Petition Date, certain of the Debtors’ existing equity holders transmitted a letter to the U.S. Trustee requesting that the U.S. Trustee exercise its discretion to authorize the appointment of an official committee of equity security holders. Following a request by the U.S. Trustee for a formal response from the Debtors, on March 29, 2019, the Debtors submitted a formal response letter to the U.S. Trustee arguing against appointment of an official equity committee.

Neither the equityholders' letter nor the company's response have been made available in the court dockets so far.

In addition, the disclosure statement reveals that (emphasis added by author)

(...) both the Ad Hoc Committee and the Indenture Trustee alleged that certain Causes of Action could potentially be asserted in connection with both the Blue Torch Facility and the Thirty Two Loan. These allegations include potential fraudulent transfer and preferential transfer actions related to the Blue Torch Loan Agreement, as well as the recharacterization and equitable subordination of the Thirty Two Loan Agreement. Although the Debtors do not currently believe that any of these claims have merit, the Special Restructuring Committee, in consultation with the Debtors’ advisors, are nonetheless conducting a formal investigation into whether there is any basis to pursue these or other Causes of Action.

The company also states its preliminary assessments regarding the claims and, not surprisingly, does not believe them to be successful.

Now to the key points under the plan:

1. New Common Stock

New common stock will be issued to "Holders of the Thirty Two Claim, Unsecured Notes Claims, Aircraft Lessor Claims and General Unsecured Claims".

2. Rights Offering

If the noteholders' class approves the plan, the restructured company will consummate a $70 million rights offering with participation limited to the new equityholders stated above.

3. New Equity Cash-Out Option

Only in case noteholders approve the plan, "Holders of Allowed Claims in Classes 4, 5 and 6 that vote to accept the Plan may exercise the New Equity Cash-Out Option, but only to the extent funded by the New Equity Cash-Out Purchasers, provided that the Allowed face amount of the Claims subject to the New Equity Cash-Out Option by New Equity Cash-Out Sellers does not exceed $150 million."

4. New ABL Facility

The plan provides for the company's potential entry into a new asset-backed credit facility in an aggregate amount of up to $150 million.

5. Blue Torch Exit Facility

Existing facility will be replaced by a new asset-based term loan agreement with Blue Torch Capital.

6. Management Incentive Plan

10% of the company's new common stock will be reserved for issuance to directors, officers, and key employees.

7. The New Board

The new board will be comprised of seven members:

a) The CEO of the restructured PHI

b) Two members designated by the current CEO, Al Gonsoulin

c) Four members designated by current noteholders

8. Senior Management

Anticipated to remain "substantially the same".

The company also provided a summary chart of potential outcomes:

Source: Disclosure Statement

In my view, the plan has been cleverly engineered as it effectively hands over control of the restructured company to current noteholders while also providing individual incentives for approval. Remember, only creditors that have approved the plan will be eligible to participate in the subsequent rights offering and cash-out option.

If the court leaves the Thirty Two and Blue Torch claims intact, the plan will be approved by at least three classes (Thirty Two, Blue Torch Capital, Aircraft Lessors).

Moreover, the company intends to seek to cram down the plan on any class of claims that vote against or are deemed to reject the plan.

Remember, the “cram down” provisions of the Bankruptcy Code are set forth in section 1129(NYSE:B) of the Bankruptcy Code.

Under the “cram down” provisions, on the request of a plan proponent the bankruptcy court will confirm a plan despite the lack of acceptance by an impaired class or classes if the bankruptcy court finds that: the plan does not discriminate unfairly with respect to each non-accepting impaired class;

the plan is fair and equitable with respect to each non-accepting impaired class;

at least one impaired class has accepted the plan.

Bottom line:

In absence of key information like recovery assumptions and valuation scenarios, let's call the company's plan "interesting" for now.

While I fully assume current equityholders crying "foul" and dissenting bondholders to complain about the plan as effectively being a blackmail attempt, I wouldn't dismiss the chance of getting approval here.

If the Thirty Two- and Blue Torch claims survive in court, at least three creditor classes will approve the plan of reorganization and in this case it might very well pass the above-listed cram down provisions, too.

That said, there's still a lot that could go wrong for CEO Al Gonsoulin and his cleverly engineered plan. The appointment of an official equity committee would, at least, result in the company incurring additional expenses and potential major delays in the restructuring process while the court scrutinizing or rejecting the Thirty Two- and Blue Torch claims would likely result in an outright defeat.

Even at current prices, existing equityholders should still consider selling their shares as I continue to view a recovery as highly unlikely. The not yet disclosed valuation scenarios provided by Houlihan Lokey in combination with the recently failed search for strategic alternatives will only support the company's plan to wipe out shareholders.

Particularly holders of the company's voting common stock would still get a rather decent price, at least when compared to the non-voting shares. There's absolutely no fundamental reason for the current price difference as both share classes will be treated equally in bankruptcy.

In sum, the ongoing PHI restructuring remains a very interesting case study which I will continue to cover.

Investors interested in a somewhat similar case where a detested CEO managed to retain both his equity stake and his post in bankruptcy by handing over board control to former noteholders, should take a look at the Ocean Rig bankruptcy in 2017.

