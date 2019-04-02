Jones Lang LaSalle's Acquisition Of HFF Strengthens Its Capital Markets Presence

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) is a leading professional service firm specializing in real estate and investment management. On March 19th, JLL announced an agreement in which it will purchase all outstanding shares of HFF Inc. (HF) in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion.

HFF is one of the largest commercial real estate financial intermediaries in the U.S. working with both consumers and capital market providers. The company offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and commercial loan servicing. Since 1998, HFF has closed more than 27,000 commercial real estate transactions totaling over $800 billion and generated revenues of more than $650 million in 2018.

The CEO of HFF, Mark Gibson, will join JLL as CEO of Capital Markets Americas in addition to becoming the co-chair of its Global Capital Markets Board. Moreover, JLL expects to add one of HFF's current directors to JLL's board of directors at the close of the deal.

We think the deal is compelling - JLL gains scale in its capital markets business which should benefit as the commercial real estate market consolidates. The key concern here is timing, i.e., the deal is late in the real estate cycle but, we think this risk is mitigated by the Fed's recent dovish turn. Overall, we like the deal and will be keeping a close eye on JLL going forward.

Deal Terms Value HFF at a Modest Premium

Under the terms of the agreement. HFF shareholders will receive $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 shares of JLL for each HFF share. This values HFF at $49.16 per share, a 6% premium over the March 18th closing price. JLL plans to fund the cash part of the deal using both cash reserves and its existing syndicated credit facility. The transaction has already received the approvals of the boards of directors of both companies. All seven HFF executive committee members have settled to vote their shares in favor of the deal, representing 3% ownership of the company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year subject to HFF shareholder approval and regulatory review. At the close of the transaction, JLL and HFF shareholders are expected to own 87% and 13% of the combined company respectively.

Source: JLL Investor Relations

Synergistic Effects Expected to Support Long-Term Growth

JLL has added HFF to boost its full-service Capital Markets business. The move is a unique way to inorganically speed up the company's growth and establish itself as a formidable player in the commercial real estate market. The addition of HFF's well-regarded capital markets capabilities will substantially improve the company's position and accelerate growth in the U.S. Capital Markets business. The move will also solidify the growth of the company's debt advisory business in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

The combination is likely to result in a powerful platform that consolidates the companies' complementary technology resources and strengthens JLL's digital growth capabilities. It will also have the interesting effect of limiting the destinations of the industry's top brokerage professionals and attract more industry talent to JLL.

The combination is expected to produce cost savings that result in significant run rate synergies of about $60 million over a 2-3-year period. Furthermore, the combination is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first full financial year after completion. But what's perhaps most encouraging to the equity investor are the strong cash flows that are expected to be generated by the new company as this will help put it on a better path towards deleveraging. JLL's pro forma financials estimate a whopping 34% increase in cash flow from operations.

The deal should create long-term value for both JLL and HFF shareholders. HFF shareholders will realize value in the form of an immediate cash payment and participation in future growth opportunities of the combined firm by holding JLL shares.

Source: JLL Investor Relations

Merger Shrinks the Industry, Makes JLL #2 in Capital Markets

So what does this acquisition mean for the broader commercial real estate sector? Simply put, it means there are now fewer and bigger companies operating in the U.S. commercial real estate brokerage market. The market share of U.S. sales will be increasingly concentrated amongst a small group of large players. For customers, this means a smaller competing base and a more limited choice of where to direct business towards. It may intensify industry competition and ultimately drive prices lower. From a broad industry perspective, it may result in more business wins, less competition for broker retention, and fewer options for broker talent to move to.

From JLL's viewpoint, the buyout will lead to an industry-leading capital markets platform. It will improve a deficiency in the company's business mix when compared to industry leader CBRE Group (CBRE). JLL has historically been significantly more dependent on its leasing business compared to others in the industry. Whereas the amount of fee revenue generated by the capital markets business currently amounts to less than one-third that of CBRE, the gap is estimated to close to 70% on a pro forma basis. This would make JLL #2 in investment sales transactions on a post-deal basis. It also means that 25% of JLL fee revenue will now come from capital markets, similar to CBRE. This puts JLL on a level playing field making it more comparable to CBRE from a valuation standpoint.

On the surface, the merger of JLL and HFF creates a combined entity that looks expensive given the implied pricing of the deal. Without factoring in any synergistic effects, the new JLL would appear to be at the high end of the industry in terms of EBITDA valuation. However, incorporating the projected $60 billion synergies knocks 1-2x off the EBITDA multiple making JLL cheaper than CBRE and other industry peers. While it remains to be seen if management can execute on the potential synergies, it is noteworthy that the company has exceeded synergy targets in prior acquisitions such as the 2011 King Sturge buyout as management noted on the conference call.

Conclusion

JLL's astute acquisition of HFF has a compelling strategic rationale. It will undoubtedly increase the scale of the company's capital markets business and is likely to drive long-term profit growth. JLL already offers a diverse range of products and services that produce balanced revenue growth across its operating markets. The addition of HFF gives JLL the experience and financial strength of a company that has produced more than $800 billion in transaction revenue over the last 20 years. As the commercial real estate market consolidates, JLL is well positioned to emerge as a winner on account of its enhanced capital markets platform. If the company is successful in gaining market share, it should be able to grow at an above-industry pace and generate a solid cash level that will enable it to deleverage consistently. While some investors are concerned that the deal comes late in the real estate cycle, if the Fed remains dovish in extending the cycle, this should fare well for JLL and the commercial real estate industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.