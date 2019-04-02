Uranium Market: The Background For Potential Investment In Cameco

In fact, there has been a sharp recovery in the Spot price since the $18/lb. minimum of Nov'16, up to $29.10/lb. at the end of Nov'18, but the LT price has not moved at all for the moment.

With a given and growing demand, production set to reduce, and utilities progressively uncovered, there are not many ways price can go from the current level.

Given the long low price cycle the sector has lived in, utilities have consistently left a growing proportion of future demand un-covered.

Current prices of uranium, nuclear reactors fuel, cannot sustain the required production level. A cumulative 25% of capacity has been already curtailed.

This paper is part of the analysis of Cameco and Yellow Cake as potential investments for my portfolio. I have decided to divide it in different parts, one for industry drivers and one for each company, to make it more manageable for any interested reader and myself.

I. NUCLEAR ENERGY INTRODUCTION

Nuclear energy is the most efficient base-load energy production alternative. According to analysis done by WNA, with data from OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency (NYSE:NEA) for various energy sources in four major countries, nuclear energy is the cheapest alternative in four main countries like France, UK, USA and Korea (see top chart in Figure 1).

Unlike other base-load energy alternatives, nuclear power emits no greenhouse gases. The more use of renewable energy sources the more importance for Nuclear as a base-load alternative to work in combination with them (see bottom chart in Figure 1).

According to a MIT study from Sep.18, achieving a low-carbon emission future at a reasonable cost and minimal social impact requires a mix of power sources, with nuclear power set to be a major component. Trying to produce a low-carbon economy without nuclear reactors would cost 2-4 times as much as one with nuclear.

Fuel cost, in the form of ready to use fuel, is 25-30% of the total operating costs for a nuclear reactor. Uranium cost is 40-50% of the fuel cost, being enrichment and fuel pellets assembly the other two main components of fuel cost. In other words, YK cost is 10-15% of total operating costs for a nuclear reactor.

The use of uranium in nuclear reactors makes a very efficient combination. One pound of uranium produces c. 22,600 kWh of non-emitting electricity (vs., for example, of 1.4 kWh of a coal pound).

The Nuclear cycle

The primary commercial use of uranium is as fuel for nuclear power plants, which currently produce c. 11% of world’s electricity supply, but it cannot be used directly as it is mined from the ground. The Nuclear cycle is essentially split in 5 main steps from its extraction to its consumption (see Figure 2):

Mining (40-50% of cost). To produce uranium concentrate. There are different mining techniques (more or less cost efficient). Conversion (4-8% of cost) of the concentrate into powder suitable for making fuel pellets. Enrichment (30-35% of cost). Increases the proportion of uranium isotopes in the powder. Fuel pellets assembly (15-20% of cost) adapted to each kind of reactor strict requirements and its stacking into fuel assemblies. Consumption of the fuel assemblies by the utilities’ reactors.

In parallel to the main cycle there are related cycles for used fuel recycling and by-products from reprocessing and enrichment. Therefore, there are quite a few moving parts that try to make its profit from the arbitrage between different waste reprocessing alternatives, YK or fuel prices at every moment.

II. URANIUM DEMAND DRIVERS

Demand for energy

Development is linked with higher energy consumption per capita. India citizens, for example, use an average of 640kg of oil equivalent energy per year in 2014, compared with 6,960kg of USA which is roughly 10 times more per capita (see top chart in Figure 3).

The energy consumption per capita of the world has steadily grown from 1,350kg of oil equivalent p.a. in 1971 up to 1,900kg in 2014, a 40 years average rate of 0,85% p.a. (see middle chart in Figure 3).

Adding population growth, global energy consumption has increased at c. 1.7% p.a. on that same period. Demand for energy continues to grow in developing economies whereas in mature one is flattening.

Based upon research from the IEA, global energy demand is expected to increase by 25% between 2020 and 2035 equivalent to a CGAR of 1.5%, in line with the growth we have seen for the past 40 years. Expected growth for non-OECD countries is 1.9% vs. 0.9% p.a. jointly for all OECD countries (see bottom table in Figure 3).

Demand for electricity

According to IEA, electricity is increasingly the “fuel” of choice for society. Ensuring the reliable and secure provision of affordable electricity, while meeting environmental goals, is at the heart of the 21st century economy and is increasingly a central pillar of energy policy making.

In 1973, oil and coal represented c. 62% of all forms of energy while electricity accounted for only 9.4% of the total. In 2016 oil and coal share had declined to 52%, while electricity share had grown to 18.8%, 3.4% CGAR, that is, doubling the pace of total energy consumption (see Figure 4).

Developing economies account for around 85% of this increase. China is now the largest and India is the third-largest electricity market in the world. While electricity demand expands in developing economies, universal access to electricity remains elusive: nearly one billion people remain without access today.

Nuclear contribution in electric energy mix

As global energy demand grows, and electric energy in particular, nuclear power is expected to remain a key aspect of the global energy mix.

Despite how clean electricity is perceived by the consumers the reality is that in 2016 65.3% of the world electricity was generated from coal, natural gas or oil in thermal power houses. Only 34.7% of electricity was produced from emission-free alternatives, like hydro, nuclear or renewable alternatives (Figure 5).

CO 2 emissions have grown at the same pace than energy consumption (1.73% rate p.a. since 1973). Natural gas, coal and oil are the sole responsible (with minor roles from industrial waste) for all CO 2 emissions. In 1973 OECD countries accounted for c. 67% of emissions while now that contribution is roughly split between China and OECD countries.

Coal-fired power plants remain the largest single source of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, and account for most the sector’s total emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

Nuclear installed capacity

The nuclear share in the electricity generation mix has tripled since 1973, from a 3.3% to 10.4% in 2016 (10.9% expected for 2020), but that evolution has not been linear.

From 1973 to 1987 nuclear capacity passed from 44GWe to 296GWe (14.6% CAGR) and from there it has grown to the current 391GWe in 2017, or an annual growth of just 0.9% for those three decades (see top chart in Figure 6).

The World Energy Outlook published by IEA estimates that the weight of nuclear energy in the generation of electricity will remain fairly constant in the future, that is energy from nuclear generation will grow at the same pace than total energy demand (c. 1.8% p.a. until 2035).

The decrease in Fossil fuels (mainly coal and gas) is balanced by an increase from hydro and renewable alternatives (3.4% growth p.a.) while nuclear energy remains constant in its contribution to the electric pie.

In any case, keeping its contribution constant implies that nuclear energy will grow at a higher pace than in the last three decades. This is possible because of the incorporation of China, Korea and more recently India to nuclear energy. These countries have today a nuclear contribution that is equivalent to OECD countries back in 1975.

Uranium demand

In the medium term, demand for uranium fuel is much more predictable than probably any other mineral commodity. Once reactors are built, it is very costly to run them at anything short of full capacity. Demand forecasts for uranium thus depend largely on installed and operable capacity, regardless of economic fluctuations.

According to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there are 448 reactors in operation, as of Dec.18, with a combined net capacity of 391.7GWe.

The number of reactor startups had a very intense cycle in the 70's and later on in the mid 80's, coming down to a more long-term plateau since mid-90's that has remained stable until now (an average of 4.5 reactor connections p.a.) and only increased to 10 reactor connections in both 2015 and 2016 (see top chart in Figure 7).

Regarding shutdowns, there was a peak cycle in the early 90's and another spike in 2011 after the Fukushima accident. Since 1990, the number of reactors in operation has increased by 32 (a net 73.5GWe increase) or an average of 1.2 additional reactor in operation every year with an average capacity increase of 2.3GWe per reactor.

The world’s power reactors, with combined capacity of 391GWe, require c. 140ml pounds of uranium content equivalent to 164.8ml pounds of YK each year.

From 1980 to 2008, the electricity generated by nuclear power increased 3.6-fold while uranium used increased by a factor of only 2.5 times. As a result of these trends the generic reactor fuel consumption per annum was reduced from 386,000lbs per GWe to 353,000lbs per GWe, equivalent to a uranium (YK) consumption of 415,400lbs per GWe and p.a.

According to the IAEA, the number of reactors in construction in Dec'17 is 59 with a combined net capacity of 60.5GWe (see table in Figure 7). The bulk of this capacity in construction is concentrated in China, Russia, Korea and India.

On its side, the WNA considers a reference scenario (see Figure 8) by which installed capacity is expected to rise to 403GWe by 2025 and to 482GWe by 2035. Since WNA is more optimistic than scenarios reported by the IAEA/NEA, I will only use the Reference scenario, that implies future reactors fuel requirement of up to 185 ml pounds p.a. by 2030.

III. URANIUM SUPPLY

Uranium cycles

As it happens in many industries price increases lead to excess returns that encourage investment to increase capacity which leads to oversupply and price decreases. Since investment and capacity expansions take time to be implemented, a cycle comes out.

As per WNA papers, there have been four big phases in the history of the Uranium market (see Figure 9):

The military cycle (1945 to 1965). Production rose rapidly in the 50's (from 60 to 120ml pounds p.a.) to satisfy the requirement for highly enriched uranium. Demand fell sharply afterwards, and in response, production halved by the mid-60's. The reactor spike (1965 to 1981). A period of rapidly expanding civil nuclear power saw uranium production pick up as reactor orders expanded. Prices (2019 dollars), increased dramatically from $50 in 1971 to almost $240 in 1976. Many new mines were brought into production, often underwritten by long-term contracts agreed with electricity utilities and production accelerated since 1974, reaching a new maximum of 181ml pounds p.a. in 1980. The long overhang (1981 to 2000). By 1985, the nuclear construction program had been cut back severely. Many utilities had signed uranium contracts in anticipation of building more plants and honoring these created a significant overhang. Many mines cut production or closed. Prices started to fall dramatically, but it took quite a few years until production finally decreased down to the minimum (82ml pounds) in 1994, well below the requirements of reactor’s demand by then (148ml pounds). The supply overhang was extended due to the arrival on the Western market of uranium from the former Soviet Union starting in 1993. Production reached a new trough by 1999 (83ml pounds) and from there it recovered to 90-95ml pounds p.a. by the end of the 90's. Early 2000's to present. After decades of facing unfavorable economic conditions, in 2003 there was a strong market reaction to the perception that primary production would be needed to facilitate renaissance in nuclear growth. The spot market price increased by a factor of 13 between early 2003 and mid-2007), but since then went into a downward correction, accentuated by the Fukushima accident in 2011. Production slowly recovered from 95ml p.a. to 107ml pounds by 2007 and from there, the price spike fueled a leap in production up to 162ml pounds p.a. in 2016 but without exceeding the requirements of uranium from reactors.

Global reserves of natural Uranium (YK)

Uranium is about 500 times more abundant than gold and about as common as tin. It is present in most rocks and soils. The deposits that are more concentrated make for economical mining projects. The higher the price of the ore in the market the more projects become profitable and vice versa.

According to IAEA and NEA’s red books the volume of Reasonably Assured Resources (RAR) that are feasible at any price below $30 per pound is 5,2bl pounds, equivalent to 20 years of reactors’ needs (see top chart in Figure 10).

Considering a price per pound up to 50$ feasible RAR are estimated at 11.9bl pounds, equivalent to 70 years of annual reactors’ requirements. If we consider also inferred resources, this ratio rises to c. 130 years. This represents a higher level of assured resources than is normal for most minerals.

Besides, that is the static balance as of Dec'17 and it can evolve with additional investment in exploration and development. As we can see in the bottom chart in Figure 10, increases in prices (constant 2019 USD) are followed by very closely by an increase in capex.

Despite all the consumption that has existed on the last 80 years, the level of RAR at prices below 30$ per pound is approximately the same than in 1970 but in relation to the annual reactors’ requirements RAR, they have decreased from 88 to 20 years.

What is clear is that there is no shortage of natural uranium in any possible scenario. It is just a matter of making a profit out of its mining so there can be enough YK for fuel preparation and utilities consumption and here is where we get to the core of the cycle generation source.

Megatons to Megawatts program

As we can see in Figure 11, since 1992 the production of YK has been below the requirements from reactors. The gap has been filled eventually and in some degree from inventories and recycling, but the core of the gap cover has come from the dismantling of nuclear warhead down to nuclear fuel.

In 1994, a $13bl deal was signed between the US and Russia by which the second would blend down 500 tons of weapon grade uranium (highly enriched uranium or HEU) into low enriched uranium (NYSEMKT:LEU), at the rate of 30 tons p.a., and the US would buy it for use by utilities’ reactors.

A total of 14.5bl tons of LEU have been produced over these 20 years, which is equivalent to 390ml pounds of YK production that has been serviced from HEU.

On the US side government, based on a WNA paper, a total of 280 tons of LEU would end up consumed by utilities, which is equivalent to 8ml pounds of YK production. In any case not significant compared to the Russian deal.

The 1994 agreement significantly depressed uranium exploration. A cycle that had already started in 1981 of negative production growth led to a production vs. reactor needs deficit in 1990 (see Figure 12).

The relevance of warheads to megawatts program decreased significantly since the beginning of 2000 and has ended in 2013. Worldwide, until 2013, the conversion of military high-enriched uranium had been providing about 15% of the world's reactor requirements. As far as I can understand it still has its effect since it left a lot of Estate and Utilities inventories packed with fuel future supply, but it has ceased to have a direct effect.

Mine production and price

Even with the price recovery that the spot price had in 2018, almost two-thirds of the global cost curve in 2018 is still loss-making at current spot prices of 28$/lb. (see top chart in Figure 13).

That is the reason why Cameco placed the McArthur River project under care and maintenance status. This has not been the first case for Cameco, but it is certainly the biggest one. All its mines in stand-by deduct 18% of world production.

Together with the rest of projects in stand-by, it adds up to 38.8ml pounds of production capacity p.a., equivalent to 25% of 2017 production (see bottom table in Figure 13).

In the last decade the player that has stood out in terms of production supply has been Kazakhstan, which increased its production from 17ml pounds in 2007 to a maximum of 63.9ml pounds in 2016 (see Figure 14), equivalent to 92% of the YK production increase in that period.

Kazakhstan was the last of the Soviet republics to declare independence during the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. It is a huge country by size (9th in the world – close to Argentina or India), with only 18ml people. It has worked to develop its economy, especially its dominant hydrocarbon industry

With this background in mind, it is quite logical that in the last decade, Kazatomprom (the uranium estate-controlled company) has acted more as a volume-focused producer than a profit-seeking mining company.

But this has changed since 2016 when the company started to prepare itself, under a wide privatization program put in place by the Government, for a future IPO that finally took place in Oct'18.

In 2017, Kazatomprom reduced its effective output by 5% after a decade of increasing it at 15% rate p.a. In addition to those cuts, in the IPO prospectus the company and in later appearances the company has declared (conversion to pounds is mine) that additional cuts will be implemented in 2018 up to 20% reduction.

In other words, the biggest contributor in the overhang of the last decade, is changing its pace. It seems it has understood that as a private company it must make money in the long run.

In the broader scope of mining companies, the only reason why there has not been earlier and faster production cuts is because miners have been servicing long term contracts at prices well above recent or current spot prices.

As the roll-off of long-term contracts comes, it will be just a matter of how long they will stand losing money for every pound they extract. At current spot price, only 50-60ml lbs. of YK production would be feasible in the long term.

IV. PERSPECTIVES

Uranium market peculiarities

There are two features that in my view make this market quite unique:

Enriched forms of Uranium are the essential element in nuclear weapons. Any aspect of Uranium is subject to strict control by international authorities. Customers do not come to the market right before they need to load uranium into their reactors. To operate a reactor that could run for more than 60 years, natural uranium and the downstream services must be purchased years in advance, allowing time for several processing steps before it arrives at the power plant as a finished fuel-bundle.

These two features explain a lot of the features of the market works:

Everything in Uranium is long-term biased.

Being a reliable player that is perceived to exist there in 5 or 10 years is not neutral and it is not that easy to become a player in the market.

There is not an open exchange for Uranium and prices are not fully transparent.

The market for Uranium is split between a short term, Spot market, and a long-term market (LT) that serve different needs of market players.

Long-term and Spot market

Despite there is an obvious interaction between both markets, the real action has usually taken place in the LT market where utilities deal with miners to secure their long-term needs in all kind of contract structures and with different degrees of exposure to market spot prices.

As we can see in the top chart of Figure 15, from 2005 to 2012 the volume of LT contracting has ranged from 150 to 250ml pounds p.a. but from 2013 to 2018 its range has been radically lower.

While spot market volumes have picked up meaningfully since 2017 (to a record level), the long-term market volumes are relatively unchanged.

Utilities have been slowly increasing their un-covered supply for the future as they have not been renewing long-term contracts. Over the last five years only 396ml pounds have been locked-up in the LT market, compared to the 831ml pounds consumed by reactors which implies that they are more exposed than they were five years ago (see bottom chart in Figure 15).

According to UxC estimates, referred by Cameco, the volume of reactor demand that is uncovered by long term contracts in 4-5 years in cumulative terms is 270-375ml pounds.

In a longer view, cumulative uncovered requirements are about 1.9 billion by the end of 2035. The longer the recovery of the long-term market is delayed, the less certainty there will be about the availability of future supply to fill growing demand.

It seems that there is a significant amount of uranium that needs to be contracted to keep reactors running into the next decade and what is more important utilities have been consistently postponing their contracting activity.

Regarding prices, the industry rule of thumb is that the contract price trends between a $10-15/lb. premium to the spot price. As the spot price has risen, this premium has been eroded to just 3.5-4$/lb., the lowest price spread seen in the past five years.

After years of declines, utilities feel there is no need secure production and more pounds are traded in the short-term market reducing pressure on the premium (see Figure 16).

Demand/supply scenarios

As we have seen, nuclear installed capacity has grown moderately in the last three decades (0.9% p.a.) after a period of extraordinary expansion (1973-83).

IEA prepares different scenarios for the future. In the central one nuclear energy is expected to keep its share in the energy mix while the lead now being taken by natural gas, by the rapid rise of renewable energies and by energy efficiency against current coal share.

This implies a somewhat higher growth than in the past decades converging to the 1.7-2% if nuclear simply keeps its contribution to the electricity production mix or at least 1.5% if nuclear converges with the energy, as a whole, demand secular growth rate.

Beyond a central-base-case scenario, nuclear energy can make a significant contribution to de-carbonization by providing a stable source of low-carbon base-load electricity.

Considering changes in policies announced in several countries and revised nuclear programs, world nuclear net capacity is projected to grow to 331GWe, in the low demand case and 568GWe, in the high demand case, by 2035.

The low case represents a decrease of about 15% from 2017 nuclear generating capacity, while the high case represents an increase of about 45%.

A production shortfall scenario

As we have seen, the resource base is big enough to meet high case uranium demand through 2035. The problem is not in resources but in making production feasible.

From 2011 to 2016 a total of 10ml pounds of production capacity p.a. had been placed in care and maintenance. More recently, in 2017 and 2018, an additional 27.6ml pounds of annual capacity have been retired from production.

This implies that primary uranium production for 2019 will be closer to 130ml pounds (see Figure 17), compared to the 154ml pounds that were produced in 2018 or 164ml produced in 2017. Besides, secondary sources of uranium are generally expected to decline somewhat in availability and reactor requirements will have to be increasingly met by primary production.

This implies that only in the low case scenario, demand will be covered by production even after discounting the probably supply from secondary sources. In the base and high scenario there will be un-covered demand of 28ml p.a. by 2025 and up to 40-60ml p.a. by 2030.

As we have just seen, it is very probable that a YK shortfall scenario is set for the coming decade if price does not change and production cuts are not reversed. The shortfall tends to grow with time, all things equal.

Currently, the shortfall would be in the range of 25ml pounds p.a. and could slowly increase up to 40ml pounds p.a. by the end of the decade.

This leaves inventories from utilities and governments as the only real buffer. Apparently, it is quite complicated to have certain figures about how high or low those inventories are, though it seems they are not low, explaining the relaxed approach of many utilities.

My view is that inventories seem large as of now but if the market changes to scarcity mode then different players will likely consider its inventories as a reserve rather than a source.

Obviously, a deficit scenario is simply not possible, and the market will react to avoid it by increasing the incentive to extract more YK from available resources.

What price would be required?

If you need 154ml pounds of YK and you look at the production cost curve (see previous Figure 13) you get to the conclusion that a 60-70$/lb. price range is what is necessary to cover net demand.

But this is a dynamic market, like all of them, and probably at 50$ a significant part of the producers, namely Cameco and/or Kazatomprom would get closer to full steam production which would moderate expectations on future prices. That’s probably why the more frequent level I’ve seen or heard is the 50$/lb. reference.

But how the sector gets to a price that makes economically sense is way more difficult to know. If it is in a fast or slow motion or if we get back to the extremes of the past in 2006-07 is very difficult and certainly impossible for me.

Are utilities off-balance?

As we have analyzed, over the last five years 396ml pounds have been locked-up in the LT market, compared to the 831ml pounds that have been consumed in reactors.

At some point security of supply will overtake price concerns and utilities will necessarily re-enter the LT market to ensure they have the reliable supply of uranium. And when they do that they will realized they have quite a lot of work to do and market volumes in the long-term market will increase dramatically.

It is difficult to estimate what prices can do but in my view the seeds of a price recovery, by way of a growing production shortfall that could grasp a significant part of the utilities off-guard are deeply grounded by now.

In fact, there has been a sharp recovery in the Spot price since the $18/lb. minimum of Nov'16 up to $29.10/lb. at the end of Nov'18, but the LT price has not moved at all for the moment. In fact, it’s normal premium to the Spot price has been eroded. In Nov'16 LT price was $33/lb. and as of Nov'18 it was at $31.25/lb.

In the opinion of Cameco there has not been a proper reaction in the LT market because there is paralysis in the market by its players:

Inactivity of US utilities as a result of their uncertainty about the outcome of the Section 232 petition that hold them before entering the market decisively.

Utilities are currently well supplied, given healthy coverage of their demand coming from volumes being supplied under existing off-take contracts and reasonably full strategic inventories.

They have not felt the need for it, and therefore are willing to wait until the expiry of their off-take contracts compels them to fix new contracts.

Conclusion

There is no way to keep production if miners don’t make enough money, so additional closures of less cost-efficient projects are inevitable if LT price remains at its current level as long-term contracts begin to roll-of.

When the market realizes that a change is about to happen or that it has happened everybody will be looking for the door to safety in supply and it will only be provided when the price is good enough.

What is more difficult to know, if not impossible, is how that process takes place. Which are the events that lead to the recovery and how fast or slowly it happens.

But if demand is fixed and growing, supply is already being curtailed, and utilities cannot do anything than contract even more in the coming years, there are not many ways price can go.

