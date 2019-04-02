Dynagas LNG Partners: 2018 Full Year Report

Average earnings per vessel to go from $57,500/day to $61,000/day in second half of this year.

Highlights from Fourth Quarter 2018 results

On Thursday 21 March, Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) finally released their 4th Quarter 2019. I am not sure why it takes nearly three full months for them to come out with the report, bearing in mind the small size of the company. Anyway, let us look at what we can learn from it.

The average time charter earnings of the six ships, for the last quarter, was about $57,500 per day per vessel. They managed to achieve 100% utilization rate, and their operating expenses came in at $11,500 per day per vessel.

They reported a free cash flow of $109.9 million, and available liquidity of $139.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

Their 2013 built vessel "Lena River" completed its scheduled dry-docking in October last year, and was chartered out to an unnamed energy company prior to the commencement of its multi-year charter with Yamal.

It was a pity that management decided not to disclose how much they managed to get for this period charter of roughly 1 year. As can be seen below, October of last year was near the peak of the market for the year, with 1-year charter rates averaging as much as $90,000 per day. To DLNG's defense, they might have signed a confidentiality agreement, which is common for such deals. Nevertheless, it would have been a sign of transparency, had they chosen to share this information.

The dry-docking of the Lena River incurred costs of $2.4 million, which was $1 million below budget. The duration of this dry-docking was 17 days, which is a period where the vessel is off-hire, and no money is earned. The multi-year charter to Yamal is expected to commence in the third quarter this year.

Their cash breakeven, including distributions to both the common and preferred unitholders, is now reported to be $49,000 per day per vessel. It was good news to learn that their average earnings will increase to around $61,000 per day from the second half of this year. This should bring in an additional profit of $3.78 million.

Another positive thing to keep in mind is that DLNG does not have any scheduled dry-docks until 2023, which will help them retain more of the cash.

With their entire fleet now chartered out, the revenue stream is fixed for the next two years. Obviously, in a rising market, that is a negative thing, as the company then has no chance of benefiting from the rising rate environment. However, as we all know, rates can - and they will - go both ways. There are too many cases of shipping companies getting into financial difficulties, as they are victims of poor freight markets insufficient to cover their costs of operation.

For DLNG the first vessel that might become free in the market is the "Arctic Aurora", which is on charter to Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR). This vessel could be available in 2021. However, EQNR has an option to continue the charter, and I would not be surprised to see them exercising this option. Traditionally, they have a history of keeping ships they like for long periods of time, providing the rate is roughly in line with the market.

Refinancing of the loan

The focus for management is clearly the refinancing of the $250 million notes, which will mature on October 30, 2019.

When this will be done, there is no major debt maturing between 2020 and 2022. Judging from the Q&A session during the conference call, it did seem that the management are confident that the refinancing will be concluded sometimes by the second quarter of 2019.

It is crucial to see what kind of terms they can achieve on this $250 million. Will DLNG have to change the amortization profile? All this is important, because it will be the main factor, which will decide what will happen to the distribution, which again will have an impact on what people are willing to pay for the share. This will also have an impact on DLNG's willingness to go down the route of possible raising more equity. At today's low price, I doubt they want to raise equity, unless they are forced to do so. Having said that, the company has little room to increase the distribution in view of the amortization they are facing. There could be some growth, but investors who are hoping for a return to past levels are unrealistic.

During the presentation to analysts, the company CFO Michael Gregos said that:

The financial strategy of having essentially non-amortizing debt in order to distribute to common unitholders all of the partnership's cash flow available after debt service and distribution to preferred unitholders is no longer workable

With all due respect, it never was workable, and never will be. In several of my earlier articles on DLNG, I have highlighted that this is not sustainable.

On Feb 17, 2019, I pointed out in my article DLNG: Think Like A Business Owner, that: "Not enough money at DLNG was put aside to deal with the debt refinancing. You cannot have your cake and eat it too".

Furthermore, going back to Nov 19, 2018, I raised my concern that the "floating interest rate on the $474 million Term Loan B, which was amortized annually by only $4.8 million, could make finance cost considerable more expensive going forward, should the interest rate continue to increase. This would put further financial strains on DLNG". During the last few months, the Fed has communicated that it plan to halt further interest rate hikes for 2019.

With $700 mill debt to pay, how could they actually think that they could get away with just making amortizations of just $5 million per year on their entire fleet? It would take 140 years to pay it down. I am well aware that LNG ships do have a longer life, than the ordinary crude oil tanker, but to push life span further out than 30 to 35 years is not viable.

Would you prefer the preferred?

Some authors and commentators here on SA are more interested in DLNG's preferred units, as opposed to the commons. Authors Richard Lejeune and Rubicon Associates have written articles about DLNG's preferred, and I would recommend anyone to head over and read their articles.

There are two preferred classes to choose from. They are DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB

DLNG's Series A Preferred Units has a fixed rate of 9%

DLNG's Series B Preferred Units has a fixed rate of 8.75%. When DLNG issued these units, it was done to repay earlier outstanding preferred which had a fixed rate of only 6.25%. In other words, they had to pay up to get this done. 2,2 million units was issued at a price of $25. Net proceed received was $53 million after fees. These units are cumulative, redeemable, and perpetual.

For those that are not familiar with preferred shares, what the redeemable part means is that after a certain date the management has the option to buy the shares back at par value, or a slightly higher set price. This limits the likelihood of a significant increase in the share price. No sane person would pay $35 for such unit, if the management has an option to buy it back from him at $25.

If an investor is predominantly looking for yield, the preferred shares are less likely to miss on distribution payments. The common units are the first to be hit, when a company need to reduce distribution. However, it is wrong to assume that there is little or no risks attached to preferred shares. Their value can still go to zero. In the event of a bankruptcy, such as what happened at Seadrill (SDRL), both the common and the preferred units got just a few pennies on each dollar they had invested. Said differently, they had lots of downside, and minimal upside.

For the records, I am not against preferred shares and have owned some in real estate in the past.

Russia

In my article titled "DLNG: Update of Current Events" dated May 27, 2018, I did raise my concern about the highly concentrated dependence on one Russian customer, namely Gazprom (TCPK:OGZPY), which is 50.23% controlled by the Russian government.

Russia has certainly been given a hard time, based on several negative factors. One of them was the collusion theory coming from Washington. Two weeks ago, Special Counsel Robert Mueller seems to have come up empty handed. Still, the rather frosty relationship between Russia and the U.S. is not going to thaw anytime soon.

Since 2014, the U.S. government took action to put pressure on Russia over what they consider was Russia's violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The U.S. Treasury imposed several sanctions in place with the intended consequence of limiting Russian companies, in the way they do their business. Gazprom is one of them.

I do not wish to engage in any political debate on what is right and wrong, but I am not sure if such sanctions has as much effect as what they were intended to have. It seems to me that Gazprom is doing just fine. Russia will still find buyers for their oil and gas. As I have pointed out in the past, the North Arctic sea passage - from the Yamal Peninsula to Northern part of Asia, like Japan, Korea, and China makes Russian LNG export very interesting.

The recent comments on LNG market for 2019

Many of the big LNG traders were in Lausanne lasts week for the annual Financial Times Commodities Global Summit - a summit sounds sexier than a conference.

Vitol's head of LNG Pablo Galante Escobar raised his concern about a big oversupply of LNG this year, with many new LNG export facilities being completed. This will continue to put pressure on spot prices for LNG cargoes. Recently they had seen prices for LNG delivered into N. E. Asia fall to a nearly three-year low of $4.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

It seems that the battle between the U.S. LNG exports into Europe, in direct competition to Russian gas coming in through their pipelines, will continue. This will have a positive impact on DLNG, as Russia will focus more on export to Asia, where some of its supply from the Northern hemisphere has to be shipped by LNG carriers.

Low prices might be bad for the producers, but it is a boon for shippers. Vital had record imports of LNG into Europe. Three years ago, they saw 63 cargoes in one month, in March they saw 125 cargoes. For the coming months, they believe we might see 150 to 170 cargoes per month.

Why own DLNG?

It is a good question.

There are certainly many other LNG ocean transportation companies listed on the stock exchange. Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) comes to my mind. Newcomer FLEX Ltd, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under ticker code (FLNG.NO), and controlled by John Fredriksen, did a 1 for 10 reverse split recently from roughly 11 Norwegian Krone to 110. They did this with the intention of seeking a secondary listing in the U.S. They control 13 vessels, with 4 on the water and 9 newbuildings to be delivered shortly. The company has no long-term charter coverage. Fredriksen is used to gamble. It will certainly be interesting to follow this company. I have in other articles stated that I believe a deal between Ship Finance International (SFL) and FLNG.NO would make a lot of sense. The Fredriksen Group of companies has a long relationship with Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and their Shell Shipping & Trading division. Fortunately, the nature of LNG transportation is that long-term charters are quite normal, in view of the fact that the main usage of LNG is for power generation. SFL has a good liquidity, and it would be easy for them to obtain favorable terms on financing it, providing the sale and charter back is backed up by an underlying long-term charter to a large charterer like RDS.A. Watch this space, this year. I have no plan to buy FLNG.NO, but would look positive on a deal with SFL, providing it comes with a long term charter.

However, back to DLNG. There are only one other company which owns a fleet of vessels with Ice-Class - 1A notations. Five out of DLNG's six vessels hold this highest ice class. Apparently, there are presently only two other vessels in the world, apart from those controlled by DLNG's sponsor company Dynagas. I believe these two vessels are owned by TGP, and they are already chartered out on long term charters. I like niche businesses which can differentiate the company from all the others. .

As pointed out in my first article on DLNG , optionality of exporting to Europe or Asia with the advantage of cutting the sea journey from the Yamal Peninsula to Asia in half, when the ships can go through the norther route- 6,800 nautical miles versus 12,200 nautical miles. With the high earnings per day of a ship, such savings are huge, making these ships very attractive to Russian exporters.

What was the deciding factors for me, buying into DLNG, was because I like companies with long-term charters. I have too many years in the trenches, chartering vessels, so I know how important it is to have charter coverage. I like companies which concentrate on long-term charters, over those that like to roll the dice in the spot market. Should you wonder how volatile the market gets, take a look at the table over spot rates below.

Hence, my other shipping investments are restricted to just SFL and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM). DLNG has average coverage for their fleet of 8.9 years, while SFL has an average coverage of 8.6 years. I initially bought into NMM, as I thought Navios Holding (NM) intended to build NMM into a company similar to that of SFL. After all, it had dry cargo ships and containerships. It could have added tankers from sister company Navios Maritime Acquisitions (NNA) which owns as many as 43 (crude and clean product) tankers.

It did not pan out quite that way, as their management had other plans. They decided to reduce diversification, and making NMM into a pure dry cargo play.

Some criticism came out from commentators here on SA over the last year about why DLNG fixed out their entire fleet, and by doing so missed the very good spot rates which was achieved in the second half of 2018. It peaked at $185,000 per day in October.

Source: Data from Fearnley Shipbrokers, compiled by author.

It is true that rates went to $185,000/day - but last reported spot rates averaged only $32,500/day which is a far cry from what DLNG is achieving on the long term charters.

At the end of the day, I shy away from companies that rely heavily on the spot market. The fact that DLNG has as they say a best-in-class revenue contract backlog, which amounts to about $230 million per vessel, makes me stay long DLNG.

Conclusion

Is it a buy, hold or sell?

Bear in mind that there is a risk, even though the revenue stream is fixed. The management is working hard on securing refinancing of the $250 million notes coming due on October 30th this year. I would want to see the terms of this refinancing, and how they are going to amortize the debt. When this is clear, it will also be clearer what they intend to, and are able to, do with the distribution on the common units.

With regard to the distribution, when we look at the 4th quarter 2018 numbers, their distributable cash flow was $5.5 million and after payment of distribution to preferred unitholders, distributable cash flow available to common unitholders was $2.9 million, and they paid out $2.2 million, hence their distribution coverage ratio was 1.32 times

First, I want to see how they refinance the notes by middle of this year, as this will set the tone for future growth and distribution policy.

Until this has been settled, the stock is a hold.

