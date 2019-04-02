Will Fannie And Freddie Investors Finally Get Relief? POTUS Memo, Collins En Banc And The Smart Way To Recapitalize The GSEs

If the administration is smart, it will recapitalize the GSEs in the manner I suggest below: this reduces execution risk, and increases government's risk-adjusted present value return.

However, the POTUS memo also calls for financial guarantor competition to the GSEs, which only creates execution risk for the GSE recapitalization.

Fannie and Freddie investors should prevail in Collins en banc. With investors focused on an uncertain timetable for recapitalization, this should provide near term share price gains for Fannie/Freddie investors.

The Collins 5th Circuit en banc should issue its decision within the next few months, which may increase the feasibility of the contemplated GSE recapitalization.

The POTUS Memo

Finally, after 11 years of GSE conservatorship and over two years since Treasury Secretary Mnuchin stated that it was a top ten priority of the Trump administration to get the GSEs out of conservatorship, President Trump issued a memo, instructing Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin and HUD Secretary Carson to prepare and deliver housing reform plans.

For Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) investors, this memo was unalloyed good news. The POTUS memo sets forth for the first time POTUS's imprimatur for the GSEs' recapitalization, even though it betrays a drafted-by-committee vagueness. The good news was that the memo instructed that Secretary Mnuchin's plan should provide that the GSE conservatorships should be ended and the GSEs should be returned to a sound capital position. This, after the GSEs have suffered through countless impractical calls for their wind down from the Senate Banking Committee, with the encouragement of the too-big-to-fail bank lobby. While the memo doesn't acknowledge this, the GSEs can only be returned to a sound capital position, that satisfies "heightened prudential requirements and safety and soundness standards, including increased capital requirements, designed to prevent a future taxpayer bailout and minimize risks to financial stability," if the Net Worth Sweep is ended, the Treasury's senior preferred stock is eliminated, and the GSEs' capital increases by approximately $150 billion, through new equity issuances and retained earnings.

The memo, however, also seeks to "Increas[e] competition and participation of the private sector in the mortgage market, including by authorizing the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to approve guarantors of conventional mortgage loans in the secondary market." This objective runs counter to the objective of recapitalizing the GSEs, and the memo does not evidence any appreciation that that it will be more difficult for the GSEs to replenish $150 billion of capital if FHFA is to create new competitive mortgage guarantors at the same time. I discuss in "The Smart Way to Recapitalize the GSEs" below how Treasury should deal with the cross-purposes of this conundrum.

The POTUS memo also asks for the Secretaries to distinguish between those housing reform objectives that may be implemented by administrative reform and those that require congressional authorization. It should be noted that recapitalizing the GSEs and terminating their conservatorship can be done administratively, while empowering FHFA to authorize additional mortgage guarantors and creating an explicit federal government guaranty of securitized mortgages, whether relating to the GSEs or other new guarantors, will require congressional legislation.

An interesting POTUS memo provision requires "that the Federal Government is properly compensated for any explicit or implicit support it provides to the GSEs or the secondary housing finance market". While it is unclear how an implicit guaranty is to be priced, this payment stream to Treasury can be instituted as a part of any administrative reform, so that the tedious anti-GSE refrain, "private gain, public loss" can be retired (albeit well past its use-by-date). Indeed, the most compelling reason why the NWS should be stopped and the Treasury's senior preferred eliminated is that Treasury has already been repaid all funds advanced to the GSEs in accordance with the original terms of the advance, together with its 10% annual dividend return, plus an additional approximately $25 billion to boot. Together with Treasury's ownership of warrants to acquire almost 80% of the GSEs' common stock (worth between $100-150 billion if the GSE recapitalization is successfully consummated), Treasury's investment in the GSEs is the best investment the United States has made since 1803. So, it has clearly been "private gain, public gain!"

About That $150 Billion

How can the GES rebuild some $150 billion of capital?

The roadmap that I expect Treasury Mnuchin to adopt is provided by the Moelis Blueprint. The Moelis Blueprint is an excellent explanation as to how a capital markets program may be conducted over three years, in which the GSEs issue $75 billion of equity during the first two years, and Treasury sells down $100 billion of its common stock position in the last two years. The GSEs would retain over $65 billion of earnings during this three year period to increase its capital to the target level of capital soundness.

While the Moelis Blueprint should form the basis for the Treasury plan, the Treasury plan will need to address two issues that are not directly addressed in the Moelis Blueprint, which may impede a successful GSE capital restoration by means of the public capital markets.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's plan must i) address the "Zimbabwe Discount" created by the Net Worth Sweep, and ii) convince institutional investors that the threat of future competitive mortgage guarantors is a minor risk (which can most easily be done by substituting new conventional preferred stock for a portion of Treasury's common stock).

What is the Zimbabwe Discount created by the NWS?

The Zimbabwe Discount is best understood by reading this allegory. An institutional investor might rationally wonder whether, if the federal government can nationalize the GSEs and expropriate shareholder investment by means of the NWS in 2012, perhaps the federal government might be able to do it again in the future after they have made their new investment. If so, wouldn't it be foolish to invest in the GSEs given this political risk?

The NWS created the risk that an investment in the GSEs is tantamount to an investment in a third world emerging market (such as Zimbabwe) without the rule of law. A judicial holding by the Collins en banc court that the NWS is illegal should serve to mitigate this political risk.

I discuss the elimination of the Zimbabwe Discount in connection with the forthcoming Collins en banc decision in "Collins En Banc, Backward Relief and the Zimbabwe Discount" below.

As to competitive threat, even if i) it is necessary for Congress to legislate to empower FHFA to authorize competing mortgage guarantors, and ii) because too-big-to-fail banks that want to form these competing mortgage guarantors also want to be backstopped by an explicit federal guaranty, an explicit federal guaranty also requires congressional action, and iii) congressional bipartisan GSE reform seems unlikely given current political divisions and the history of congressional failure to engage in housing reform, the POTUS memo's provision for possible future competition as a component of housing reform is a serious unforced error if the POTUS memo's principal objective is create a plan to raise a massive amount of capital for the GSEs in the public markets.

Introducing GSE competition is even more of a strategic blunder when one considers the miserable history of financial guarantor competitors to the GSEs. When various monoline municipal finance guarantors, such as MBIA, AMBAC, FGIC and others, created mortgage-backed security guaranty businesses before the financial crisis, all of these mbs insurers (with the exception of Assured Guaranty) went into insurance regulatory rehabilitation when the financial crisis occurred. Competition does not foster a safer and more efficient housing finance industry; what is needed is increased GSE capital, together with making permanent those reforms already instituted by FHFA relating to, among other things, mortgage quality and the size of the GSEs retained mortgage portfolios.

As Professor Levitan testified to the Senate Banking Committee on March 26, 2019 with respect to Senator Crapo's plan to increase competition with additional mortgage finance guarantors, "competition can be a bug as well as a feature", inviting a race to the bottom that only exacerbates taxpayer risk ("The multi-guarantor proposal envisioned in the Chairman's outline is fundamentally flawed because it would generate destructive competition for credit risk in the secondary market that would result in an unstable, pro-cyclical housing finance system that would fail to ensure the widespread availability of the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage…").

This potential for competition to the GSEs creates significant execution risk for the successful competition of the massive capital raise, as outlined in the Moelis Blueprint. I discuss how to reduce the execution risk by substituting new conventional preferred stock in the GSE capital raise below in "The Smart Way to Recapitalize the GSEs" below.

Collins En Banc, "Backward Relief" and the Zimbabwe Discount

If the thief is the federal government in 2012, expropriating GSE shareholder equity with the NWS, and Fannie and Freddie shareholders can't get "no backward relief" in the Collins en banc decision, then the joker is the federal government in 2019 expecting that it can execute a plan for the GSEs to rebuild $150 billion of capital in the equity markets unless that plan also eliminates the risk that a NWS-type expropriation may reoccur. The POTUS memo simply doesn't address this risk, which is simply that institutional investors will say fool me once, shame on you…

In the Collins 5th Circuit merits opinion, GSE shareholder plaintiffs i) lost their claim that the NWS was not within the conservator powers of FHFA (the "APA claim"), ii) won their claim that FHFA was unconstitutionally structured insofar as its single director could be removed by POTUS only for cause, but iii) lost on its request that the remedy for this constitutional violation should be the invalidation of the NWS ("backward relief"); instead, the merits panel ordered that the removal for cause provision from FHFA's organic statute should be stricken prospectively, and the NWS went unscathed.

Collins plaintiffs asked for an en banc rehearing of both the APA claim and the denial of backward relief, and FHFA asked for reconsideration of the holding that single director removal for cause violated the separation of powers. The 5th Circuit granted both requests.

It is important to realize that motions for circuit court rehearing are highly disfavored and very rarely granted by the 5th Circuit, and a majority of the 16 5th Circuit judges must vote for any rehearing. A rehearing order indicates that a majority of the en banc court believes there was a problem with the merits panel consideration. Indeed, some 80% of the 5th circuit en banc rehearings have reversed the previous merits panel decision. So, did the 5th Circuit believe the APA claim or backward relief for the constitutional violation should have been granted to Collins plaintiffs, or that single director removal for cause should have been upheld for FHFA?

If you listen to the Collins 5th Circuit en banc oral argument, you will hear that certain judges, led by former Chief Judge Edith Jones, were highly suspicious of FHFA's claim that the NWS was within FHFA conservator powers. The crux depends upon whether FHFA is under a mandate to act in a manner that is calculated to restore the GSEs to a sound financial position. Unlike other circuits that have heard this APA claim, the 5th Circuit (and Judge Jones in particular) is familiar with conservatorships, having handled many cases involving the RTC in connection with the S&L insolvencies in the late 1980-90s. The question remains whether the 5th Circuit en banc simply vacates the District Court's granting of FHFA's motion to dismiss and orders a trial (which would require plaintiffs to show that based upon the facts proven at trial, the NWS violates the conservator's powers), or instead awards summary judgment to Collins plaintiffs (on the theory that the NWS is inimical to FHFA's conservator's powers and cannot be sustained on any set of facts).

As to awarding backward relief in connection with the constitutional claim, Judge Willett, who wrote a stellar dissenting opinion in the merits panel case arguing that the NWS was inimical to the FHFA's conservatorship powers, asked pointed questions regarding prior SCOTUS opinions that awarded relief in separation of powers cases. Both Bowsher (SCOTUS upheld District Court order vacating a budget sequestration directive of an executive branch officer who was removable only by Congress, in violation of the separation of powers) and Lucia (SCOTUS ordering a new agency adjudication to remedy the appointment of an administrative law judge in violation of the separation of powers, as an inducement to plaintiffs to bring constitutional violation claims) involved backward relief granted in connection with a separation of powers violation.

Politics and finance are ungainly dance partners. Why should the POTUS memo ask Treasury to come with a massive financial markets recapitalization plan for the GSEs unless Treasury also confirms that the NWS was a prior administration's misguided policy and a violation of FHFA's conservatorship powers? The political left hand is unaware of what the finance right hand is being tasked to do!

A 5th Circuit en banc holding invalidating the NWS would not be a definitive and final death knell for the NWS, as other circuit courts have upheld the NWS. It would, however, diminish the NWS reemergence risk, and it would make no sense for a FHFA under Director Calabria to ask SCOTUS to grant cert to review a favorable Collins en banc decision if FHFA wants to facilitate Treasury's GSE recapitalization.

While the market expects a long timetable for the production of Treasury's plan for administrative relief, and one can expect Fannie and Freddie share prices to lag based upon this expectation, investors should consider buying Fannie and Freddie stock in anticipation that within the next two months the Collins en banc decision will provide shareholders a win and an accelerant for administrative reform.

The Smart Way to Recapitalize the GSEs

So, assuming that the Collins en banc decision inoculates the Zimbabwe Discount by reducing the institutional investor fear of a reoccurrence of the NWS, is a Moelis Blueprint-type path for the GSEs recapitalization feasible? Is there excessive execution risk?

This execution risk is self-imposed by the administration under the POTUS memo. It is difficult to forecast future GSE earnings if, as provided for by the POTUS memo, the GSEs must face substantial competition by additional mbs guarantors sponsored by too-big-to-fail banks.

This political accommodation creates execution risk for the massive GSE capital markets primary offerings that are outlined in the Moelis Blueprint, and the Treasury plan called for by the POTUS memo will have to deal with it.

Recall that the Moelis Blueprint assumes that Treasury's current NWS senior preferred stock is eliminated inasmuch as Treasury has already received more than its original bargained-for return of investment together with an annual 10% return. This elimination of Treasury's NWS preferred, of course, will be more politically palatable if it coincides with an order to this effect by the Collins en banc court.

The Moelis Blueprint values Treasury's 80% common stock position (represented by warrants) at $100 billion (2017 original blueprint) to $150 billion (2018 revised blueprint), based upon the combined Fannie and Freddie annual net income of $20-25 billion over each of the next five years. The Moelis Blueprint rightly assumes that over the first two years of a three-year capital raising program, Treasury will need to observe a standstill in favor of solely primary offerings by the GSEs to raise capital. So Treasury will need to delay any monetization of its common stock for 2-3 years, all while bearing the capital markets risk that it will be able to sell its massive 80% common stock position during that future period.

I have a better idea.

Assume that we take the midpoint of the Moelis Blueprint values for Treasury's common stock at $125 billion, and we reduce this value to $100 billion to account for the $25 billion in NWS proceeds received by Treasury beyond what Treasury would have received in accordance with the original terms of its investment. Treasury would be well advised to do the following, which would enable Treasury to monetize a substantial portion of its investment immediately and without risk, and improve the likelihood that the GSEs can subsequently conduct successful primary offerings.

Treasury exchanges a 60% interest in GSE common stock for a new issue of conventional preferred stock having a total preference amount of $30 billion. This new issue of preferred stock can be immediately resold into the institutional market providing Treasury an immediate monetization of a part of its investment without execution risk and without waiting for 2-3 years.

This new issue of GSE preferred stock would be structured to be very attractive to the institutional market. It would have provide that all future preferred stock issuances shall rank junior to it. This preferred stock could even be collateralized by the GSEs' retained mortgage portfolio as discussed below.

This collateralization of preferred stock to be sold by Treasury to institutional investors would be structured to further insulate institutional investors from the competitive risk that the POTUS memo insists upon. This GSE preferred stock would be structured as a trust preferred security, issued by a subsidiary into which the GSEs have deposited and are required to maintain, say, $100 billion of their retained mortgage loans. The GSEs would be obligated to replenish this collateral as the mortgage loans held by the subsidiary are either securitized or paid off. The trustee would be obligated by the trust document to sell the collateral and redeem the preferred under certain triggering events (a new NWS-type event, a GSE debt default etc.).

Treasury would retain a 20% common stock position for the 2-3 year period while the GSEs are conducting primary issuances to raise capital, and because Treasury's common stock interest has been reduced from 80% to 20%, the GSEs will have a substantially reduced execution risk in conducting their primary stock issuances, because new investors will experience substantially less dilution represented by Treasury's common stock. This will increase the proceeds that the GSEs will be able to raise through their primary issuances. While the outstanding $30 billion of preferred stock will require payment of dividends which will reduce net income otherwise available to be retained by the GSEs, a preferred stock structured in this manner should have a favorable dividend rate and should be easily serviceable by the GSEs, which will maximize the overall viability of the GSEs recapitalized financial structure.

While this recapitalization structure makes sense in any event, it is especially useful in connection with a housing reform plan envisioned by the POTUS memo which espouses a self-imposed impediment, in which a competitive threat to the GSEs is contemplated at the same time a massive capital raise is to be undertaken. Given this addition of execution risk posed by future GSE competition, my suggested recapitalization strategy increases Treasury's risk-adjusted present value return from the GSE recapitalization.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.