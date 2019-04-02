CVS: What Is Going On Here?

As most who follow markets are aware, CVS Health (CVS) stock has been facing immense pressure in the last month plus. The action of the market on this stock is so peculiar that we characterized it as 'disgusting' a month ago. CVS remains one the top recommendations at BAD BEAT Investing, but given the number of inquiries that we have received on the stock both in our service and from followers on the public site through messages and social media, we felt compelled to offer our thoughts on the stock and the company as we move into the second calendar quarter of 2019. After all, it matters where a company and the stock is going, not where it has been.

Brief recap of how we got here

Although we have linked to our prior column above, we want to briefly recap how we have gotten here. The action over the last month seems to be CVS fighting for a bottom:

The market was less than thrilled however with results in the recent quarter, and felt uneasy about the near-term future for CVS given political talk about socializing medicine, or making massive changes to reimbursements. The stock seemed like it had found its legs shortly after we said the action was ridiculous and it was time to buy, but as you can see, recently, shares have fallen right back where we started, with no news. We got here in rumors and what-ifs, mostly. This comes despite a quarter that showed a slight rise in sales to $54.5 billion with operating profit rising 4.5% to $3.35 billion. Factoring in adjustments to GAAP net income, adjusted earnings were $2.14, up 8% year over year from the $1.92 in earnings last year. Growth continues to be reliable in the last few Q4s:

While many contend CVS has overpaid for its acquisitions and that future growth is questionable, we wanted to expound on our thoughts and expectations for 2019.

What we are looking for in 2019

All things considered, there is continued fear in retail sales, but for the most part they have improved from the doldrums of 2016-2017. So-called 'brick and mortar' stores have effectively learned to compete with online only. CVS is unique in that barring those who participate in prescription delivery, foot traffic remains solid in the front end retail side when customers pick up their prescriptions. Strategic sales and the rewards programs offered keep many customers coming back for basic retail needs. Given the location saturation in many areas, CVS often serves as a 'corner store' in many neighborhoods where people pick up the basics like milk, soda, etc. From a pharmacy standpoint, the reimbursement issue will continue to weigh on the pharmacy business, but the new healthcare segment creates so much opportunity.

We continue to expect these realities to go on in 2019. In terms of performance, we contend the market is mispricing the stock. We actually are looking at the stock conservatively, but guess what? With our conservative expectations, the stock is still trading at less than ten times forward earnings. That is very attractive, even if there are some longer-term growth concerns associated with 'what-ifs.'

So what can we expect for revenues and earnings in 2019. The wildcard here is Aetna. We continue to factor in the same-store sales growth, with some pressure on the pharmacy side of things. Based on what we saw back in Q4 2018, we have a gauge for the impact of Aetna. Looking at recent trends in the front-end retail and pharmacy side of things (low single-digit moves), we have expectations for revenues growing to $246.5 to $258.0 billion. This is a bit wider than we usually would project, but takes into account our thoughts regarding the trends we have seen in retail, pharmacy, and the historic impact of Aetna.

What else can we expect? Versus 2018, we actually do not see much change. We believe management will prioritize the controlling of expenses. We also think that tax rates will be comparable. When we take into account management's outlook for business lines, we believe our revenue expectations will capture actual performance. If expenses move in tandem with historic percent changes and tax rates remain comparable, barring any outstanding or unusual operating expenses our expectations are for $4.95 to $5.10 for the year 2019 in GAAP earnings. This figure may spook investors but does consider expenses. It is possible we are too conservative on this metric. When we factor in adjustments we anticipate will be made, we see adjusted earnings per share possibly hitting $7.00, with our range being $6.60 to $7.00.

Possible catalyst

There is a possible catalyst for shares this week. The stock could be volatile here in the first week of April because there is a Senate hearing coming up on April 3rd. The Senate Finance Committee has invited five major pharmacy benefit managers to testify before Congress about high prescription drug costs in the U.S. Aside from CVS, Cigna (CI) Humana (HUM), OptumRx and Prime Therapeutics all should be Testifying on Capitol Hill. Several senators on this committee have been critical of pharmacy benefit managers which negotiate drug benefits with manufacturers for insurance plans and employees. It is likely that depending on what is said, the stock could move with some volatility one way or the other.

Value

When you factor in dividends and share repurchases, the company has returned significant value to shareholders in the last few years. As we consider what to do here in 2019, we look simply how the market is valuing the stock right now. In our opinion, it is pricing in a lot of risk, but that compels us sub-$55 to consider a buy.

At $54 a share, we are looking at a stock that trades at 8 times forward earnings. We have to reiterate that the stock is trading at 2013 levels again, despite immense growth of the business and reshaping the business to be a total healthcare shop. In addition, these valuation metrics suggest the stock is trading at levels not really seen in recent history. The adage of 'cheap' getting cheaper is in play, but aside from 'what-ifs' the only real risk we see is with debt.

Debt is a risk

One thing to keep in mind that we agree with the bears on is the risks associated with debt. CVS has taken a ton of more debt to help finance its acquisition of Aetna. The company had more than $70 billion in long-term debt at the end of 2018. Looking at it another way, long-term debt has more than tripled in just over a year. As you are aware, debt matures and must be paid off by certain dates. A lot of the company debt is due within the next decade and servicing this debt is a priority focus in the medium term for the company.

This generates some concern with the ability to invest in the business, and continue to reward shareholders with dividend hikes and/or share repurchases. We know that the dividend level is frozen at the moment. That said, cash flow has improved nicely, and last quarter the company paid off a chunk of debt, over $3 billion. CVS generated $8.9 billion in cash from operating activities and free cash flow of $6.9 billion. The company paid ~$2 billion in dividends during 2018, which means the dividend payout ratio is a paltry 28.9%. The ability to pay the dividend and remaining debt does of course depend on the industry and so some of the fears over nationalizing healthcare or regulating pharmacy benefit manager profits/reimbursement rates is a possible risk, though the market is pricing in these risks right now.

Take home

With the market pricing in these risks, we see opportunity. We think that the market is ahead of itself on these risks, and is indeed pricing the stock on 'what-ifs'. We saw value in the stock under $60, and continue to love it under $55. If you can get shares here this remains a bargain with what we consider a compelling risk-reward opportunity. We think a nice trade is setting up here, and factoring in a 3%+ dividend, shareholder-friendly repurchases, and a growing health services business, we think you can step in here and do some buying. Ignore the noise of the 'what-ifs.' Unless earnings are decimated, which the hearing this week could shed some light on, the valuation is attractive, as is the risk-reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.