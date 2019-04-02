Wells Fargo: Out Of The Penalty Box

The bank can repurchase over 11% of their outstanding shares this year with the stock under $50.

The stock now trades at one of the lowest forward P/E ratios in the large financial sector.

An executive in charge of the large financial who was also in charge during the fraud scandals was always problematic for the stock.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is a cheap bank stock after having spent the last couple of years in the penalty box due to fraud scandals in their core financial business. The sudden retirement of CEO Tim Sloan is a signal that the company is ready to return to the growth phase, thereby, exiting the penalty box the company was placed in back in 2016. At below $50, the stock is trading near the lows following the fraud scandal and providing a great opportunity.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Leadership Noose

Whether a mistake or not, Wells Fargo made a decision to hire an internal candidate to clean up the bank following their numerous scandals. Possibly, the best way to clean up the business was somebody with internal knowledge of the business, but the prior leadership still in charge was always a problem for the bank moving forward.

Tim Sloan was promoted to the CEO position in October 2016. He was previously the COO and had worked for 31 years at Wells Fargo, always leaving the hint to outsiders that Mr. Sloan had to have known about the fraud taking place at the bank that included creating fake bank accounts to meet financial targets.

The problem for the stock moving forward was that prominent politicians like Elizabeth Warren have constantly called for his departure. Such negative headlines from a Senator running for President isn't going to help business.

His departure should help move Wells Fargo out of the negative headlines. The decision to seek an external candidate for CEO is another wise move to complete the transformation. Per Wells Fargo Board Chair Betsy Duke:

The Board has a continuous succession planning process through which we identify potential successors within the Company. Although we have many talented executives within the Company, the Board has concluded that seeking someone from the outside is the most effective way to complete the transformation at Wells Fargo. Accordingly, we will immediately initiate an external search and have selected Allen to serve as interim CEO.

In the process, the stock has actually turned cheap in the large bank sector. Wells Fargo now trades at a lower forward P/E ratio than both JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). Only Citigroup (C) among the large financials trades at a lower multiple than 8.5x '20 EPS estimates of Wells Fargo.

Surging Yields

Wells Fargo has several catalysts to boost the stock, including cost reductions and, maybe most importantly, capital returns. While the stock trades at multi-year lows below $50, the large financial is busy repurchasing shares due to the approved CCAR of $33 billion.

The bank increased stock buyback approvals from $11.5 billion last year to $24.5 billion over the current annual period. The bank can repurchase a substantial 11.3% of the outstanding shares with the stock worth roughly $218 billion now.

This amount doesn't even include the substantial 3.7% dividend yield. The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield plus the net stock buyback yield is now an incredible 12.6%. Despite the bank repurchasing shares and paying dividends for years now since the financial crisis, the net payout yield is roughly double that of prior years.

As Wells Fargo rolls out this full capital return plan, the net payout yield would soar to an incredible 16.3%. Any yield over 10% is typically a good sign of value in a stock.

Restricted Growth

The fraud scandals and regulatory pressure have worked to restrict the growth of Wells Fargo. Prior to the scandals, the large bank regularly outgrew JPMorgan Chase. Since the scandal, Wells Fargo has lagged the growth of JPMorgan by a wide margin.

A big catalyst for the stock is for Wells Fargo to shift from small revenue declines and return to slow growth like the past. Just a few percentage points shift in growth rates would boost earnings that analysts already forecast to grow substantially in 2020 due to both costs cuts and share buybacks.

The stock rallies due to the new CEO unlocking the return to revenue growth that allows Wells Fargo to surpass EPS estimates. In general, the large banks could all rally back to levels above a forward P/E multiple of 10x providing a double boost for this stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo has made the final step to exit the penalty box from the fraud scandal that surfaced in 2016. The large financial still needs to hire a strong external CEO that will provide regulators and politicians with the security that the bank is truly moving on to a better path.

The stock is incredibly cheap as the company continues to generate substantial earnings and repurchases stock at a fast clip that further boosts future earnings. Use this weakness to build a position in the high-yielding stock with a sign that the bank will exit regulatory purgatory in 2019.

