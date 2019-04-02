Senior Housing Properties: Restructuring And Dividend Cut Suggests Another 40% Downside

We analyze the news and give you our take on the numbers.

Upon analyzing Fiver Star's financials, we found no easy way out for the landlord and hence we anticipated a big dividend cut.

When we last covered Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), we had a very painful message for its shareholders.

SNH will have its work cut out as it tries to find the balance between trying to find better operators for FVE properties and preserving its current cash flow. If we had any doubt about the potential of a dividend cut by SNH, it has evaporated upon deeper examination of FVE. We will reevaluate the landscape when an agreement has been reached and the dividend has been cut.

Our thesis was that this stock had to be avoided as we did not see any viability for Five Star Senior Living (FVE), its primary tenant, even if SNH gave it a 25% rent cut. In fact, we struggled to come up with any working solution. Our numbers then led to the fact SNH would have to cut its dividend to $1/share, regardless of what the company management said. This morning we got validation that we are over optimistic (emphasis ours).

Due to the lower cash flow SNH will receive from its senior living communities operated by Five Star, SNH anticipates that it will need to lower its common share distribution rate in the future. SNH currently expects to pay an annual distribution of $0.55 to $0.65 per common share going forward, which is based on a target distribution payout ratio of approximately 80% of projected cash available for distribution in the future. This new distribution rate is expected to begin with SNH’s next regularly scheduled quarterly distribution announcement later this month.

SNH paid a $1.56 distribution prior to this, so at the midpoint this is a 61% distribution cut!

The New Deal

FVE was making big losses. More importantly, FVE would continue to make losses even if SNH gave it a 25% break on its rent. With no easy working solution there, SNH essentially made two big decisions.

First it immediately reduced the rent for FVE from $17.4 to $11.0 million a month. 38% reduction was likely enough to reduce cash flow stresses for FVE. Second, it will convert all of FVE's rental master leases to management leases. As in, SNH will now take part in the profits and losses of those properties and FVE will earn a fee instead. While it may sound good on the surface, remember that FVE was in deep trouble because all those properties were collectively loss-making. Of course SNH will be calculating the numbers that don't include rent as it of course cannot may rent to itself. But at the same time, it will now pay a management fee to FVE.

Effective January 1, 2020, the existing five master leases of 184 senior living communities (19,979 living units) that are leased from SNH as well as the existing management agreements and pooling agreements with SNH affecting 77 communities (10,135 living units) will be terminated and replaced with new management agreements for all 261 senior living communities owned by SNH and operated by Five Star. Features of the new management agreements include: A 15-year term commencing January 1, 2020, with two, five-year extensions at Five Star’s option, subject to maintaining portfolio financial performance. A base management fee of 5% of gross revenues at the community level. An incentive fee of 15% of property level EBITDA on a combined basis for the total portfolio in excess of performance targets, subject to a limit of up to 1.5% of portfolio gross annual revenue.

These base management fee numbers can be estimated by looking at FVE's financials.

The bulk of FVE's exposure was via SNH properties so we can assume that SNH will now pay FVE a management fee of $65 to $70 million a year. So SNH will get no rent, and will pay FVE $65-$70 million a year. That creates an almost $300 million negative delta (no rent+extra management fees) on SNH's EBITDA. SNH though will have the net profits from those properties. We extrapolate that based on SNH projecting distributable cash flow of about $0.80/share, these properties will be producing a cumulative cash flow of about $100 million. We can also reach the conclusion that SNH could have achieved the same result by giving FVE a 50% rent cut.

SNH will also be buying some properties from FVE and getting FVE equity ownership in return. While this may seem like a good deal for SNH, it is too early to evaluate what it is worth. One thing we did get wrong here was that SNH has gone the whole nine yards to bail out FVE and that likely is because both FVE and SNH have the same management.

What happens next

SNH is going to go down. A lot. This is extremely bad news and SNH's debt to EBITDA will now skyrocket. SNH did mention this as well and it plans to sell close to $0.9 billion of properties to reduce its debt.

To reduce leverage, SNH expects to sell properties valued at up to $900 million to achieve a target debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 6.0x by the end of 2019. As part of these property sales, SNH plans to focus its efforts primarily on selling underperforming senior living communities and non-healthcare related assets, including standalone skilled nursing facilities and wellness centers.

Considering the sheer brutality here in the dividend cut alongside moving to a very risky operator model, SNH shares now have another 40% downside all the way to $6-$7 in our opinion. This is a horrendous situation and shorts should push their bets here as longs will be in complete chaos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.