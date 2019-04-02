Lexington Realty Trust: A Value Buy?

Lexington Realty Trust covers its dividend with adjusted FFO, and the new dividend should be sustainable.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a real estate investment trust whose portfolio mix has shifted towards high-potential industrial properties in recent years, which in turn presents an FFO growth opportunity for the REIT. Lexington Realty Trust further provided investors with dividend visibility in February, and continues to cover its dividend with adjusted funds from operations. The REIT also buys back a boatload of shares in 2018 which I expect to continue this year. Shares are moderately valued, and an investment in LXP yields 4.5 percent.

Shifting Portfolio Mix

Lexington Realty Trust today is a different kind of real estate investment trust compared to just two years ago. In the last two years, management has driven an aggressive change in portfolio strategy, dramatically ramping up exposure to fast-growing industrial real estate at the expense of office properties. At the end of 2018, industrial properties represented a whopping 71.1 percent of Lexington Realty Trust's gross book value compared to just 42.2 percent in 2016. Office properties now account for 27.2 percent of gross book value compared to 53.6 percent two years ago.

Lexington Realty Trust's pivot and portfolio repositioning really gained steam in 2018 when the REIT sold off office and other non-core assets for gross proceeds of $1.1 billion. The REIT also consistently added new industrial properties to its changing real estate portfolio: Lexington Realty Trust purchased eight industrial properties in 2018 for total acquisition costs of $315.6 million.

Here's an overview of Lexington Realty Trust's acquisition activity in the last three years.

Today, Lexington Realty Trust's core industrial portfolio is made up of 89 properties representing 41.4 million square feet, and the portfolio is almost fully leased at 96.3 percent.

Here's an overview of Lexington Realty Trust's core industrial portfolio.

Recent Dividend Cut

Lexington Realty Trust's growing focus on industrial properties, however, caused management to change its distribution policy earlier this year when the company reported fourth quarter results. According to T. Wilson Eglin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lexington Realty Trust [emphasis mine]:

In connection with the repositioning of our portfolio and growth plans going forward, last year we announced that in 2019 we would revise our distribution policy in order to retain and reinvest as much of our cash flow as possible. We believe this is a prudent course which will enhance our earnings growth and net asset value per share over time. Accordingly, we announced today a new annualized dividend rate of $0.41 per common share.

Since the REIT used to pay investors $0.1775/share quarterly in 2018, this change in distribution policy translated into an effective dividend cut of 42 percent.

The good news, however, is that the dividend should be sustainable based on run-rate adjusted FFO, even if the company doesn't add any more industrial properties to its portfolio to boost earnings and cash flow growth.

It is also worth noting that the dividend cut was implemented based on a changing growth strategy and that it was not triggered by a deterioration in the company's dividend coverage stats.

Going forward, thanks to the dividend cut, I expect Lexington Realty Trust's excess distribution coverage to improve and the AFFO-payout ratio to decrease again.

Share Buybacks

You have to give credit when management buys back shares in the open market in order to showcase its confidence in the REIT's value proposition. Lexington Realty Trust repurchased 4 million shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $8.07 and increased its buyback authorization to 10 million shares. In total, the REIT bought back 5.9 million shares in 2018 at an average price of $8.05. I expect management to continue share buybacks at the same rate in 2019.

Moderately Attractive Valuation

Lexington Realty Trust's shares throw off a $0.1025/share quarterly dividend now, which means an investment in LXP at today's price point yields 4.5 percent.

What is this dividend stream worth to income investors?

Management has guided for $0.75-$0.79/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2019. Since shares currently sell for $9.06, the guidance effectively implies an 11.8x 2019e AFFO-multiple which is a sensible multiple.

Lexington Realty Trust is not yet a single-strategy REIT, hence, comparisons with other real estate investment trusts are not totally straightforward. Compared against a group of REITs with large investments in commercial properties, however, LXP ranks about mid-field in terms of price-to-book-valuation.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Lexington Realty Trust's pivot towards industrial properties is not without risk. Due to its portfolio transitioning, Lexington Realty Trust is now much more dependent on the industrial real estate market compared to just one or two years ago when the REIT was more diversified through the presence of office properties.

A U.S. recession and/or a downturn in industrial real estate/manufacturing could negatively affect the value proposition here. On the other hand, thanks to the distribution adjustment, LXP's dividend coverage metrics are set to improve and the new dividend is not at risk of getting cut further over the short haul, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust's dividend cut was not nice, but the company had a good reason for it: It wants to conserve more cash in order to drive its portfolio shift and double down on industrial properties with above-average FFO growth potential. As a result, Lexington Realty Trust is becoming more of a pure-play industrial REIT whose earnings profile will be more volatile going forward. Lexington Realty Trust is good value for income investors at today's price point, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

