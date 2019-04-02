The share price of traditional automakers such as Ford reflect the reality of peak auto.

A faltering auto industry is having major impacts on the global manufacturing industry, specifically in countries such as Germany.

Peak Auto: Part II

Roughly five months ago, I penned a research note titled, "Peak Auto?" in which I discussed why we had likely seen the peak in auto sales for this economic cycle.

In that note, I discussed how auto sales typically develop within the course of the economic cycle and why pent-up demand for new autos had likely been exhausted.

An unusual event, Hurricane Harvey, caused a distortion in the auto sales data that actually worked to make the problem of exhausted pent-up demand even worse.

Today, it is more clear than five months ago that the auto industry is faltering and the ramifications of that are being felt through the manufacturing sector globally, and most specifically in countries heavily reliant on auto sales such as Germany.

By monitoring economic inflection points through a series of leading indicators, the deterioration in the auto market has been clear for a number of months. Here is what I wrote five months ago:

There is a serious concern in the auto market that we are once again past peak auto sales for this economic cycle. Interest rates are rising sharply and the cost to finance new vehicles is going up. This dynamic is not unique to the auto market as home sales and new construction are in a downward trend as well. The auto market is subject to the economic concept of "pent-up demand". Once everyone has a car, there is no need for another car. Pent-up demand was exhausted in 2015 but after Hurricane Harvey, a need for more cars emerged. We are at the point, once again, where it appears pent-up demand has been exhausted. If this happens to be the case, and a new high is not made in auto sales for this economic cycle, it will be difficult to see a material rise in the shares of traditional automakers back to new highs. - Peak Auto? | November 2018

The last note was written with a focus on Ford as an example, and since that writing, shares of Ford (F) are down about 8%.

There was a tremendous amount of pushback from those bullish on Ford or the auto industry in general, but the analysis was simply a fact-based approach to the cyclical trends in the auto industry.

I don't approach analysis with any bias but rather use the current trends in the economic data coupled with the inflection in my leading economic indices.

I forecast that there was likely more pain for the auto sector and for companies like Ford. Let's look at the updated figures.

As mentioned, at the time of the last writing, shares of Ford were roughly $9.55. Today, shares of Ford are $8.78 or about 8% lower. In total return terms, or including dividends, shares of Ford are down 4.77% while the S&P 500 is up 4.96% since the last writing, a large underperformance based on slowing trends in the auto space.

Ford Share Price:

Source: Bloomberg

At the time of the last writing, total US vehicle sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annualized pace of 17.9 million vehicles.

Today, vehicle sales are down to an annualized pace of 17.03 million vehicles and lower than in 2014 showing that the industry has stalled out.

US Vehicle Sales:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Auto sales likely had a true peak back in 2015. After the hurricane in 2017, there was an artificial spike in sales that created a short-term new high before the trend of deceleration resumed immediately thereafter.

Using the true 2015 auto sales peak, the current run rate of sales is down roughly 8%.

In year over year growth rate terms, total auto sales are down 2.1%

US Vehicle Sales Year over Year (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

After a very significant acceleration in sales for heavy trucks, a trend that was different than total vehicle sales, we are seeing sales stall in recent months as well.

US Heavy Truck Sales:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

In the last research note, we discussed how the economic cycle typically moves and why we should be on the lookout for a continued decline in auto sales. Despite the pushback from those on the other side of this thesis, we have, in fact, seen a decline in the trend of all vehicle sales.

This was forecast properly by understanding the sequence of economic cycles and using leading indicators of pent-up demand provided to members of my premium research service, EPB Macro Research.

Here is what I wrote back in November:

Auto sales and housing typically lead every economic cycle as they are relatively big-ticket items for most consumers and are highly sensitive to interest rates. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates towards the end of the economic cycle, those items that need financing are often the first to falter. - Peak Auto? | November 2018

Now that we know auto sales are in a continued downtrend, and this is being reflected in the share price of automakers, we can take a deeper dive into the Ford company filings to see if the internal numbers match the national trends.

The latest update from Ford is for the December sales period.

Ford Monthly Vehicle Sales:

Source: Company Filings, EPB Macro Research

As the company filing shows, sales fell for every major category with the worst decline coming from the car segment.

Looking at the inventory or "days' supply" of vehicles at Ford shows an increase in days' supply in most categories.

Ford Days Supply Rising: Source: Company Filings, EPB Macro Research

As the national data shows, the decline in vehicle volume is not specific to Ford. In fact, the decline in vehicle sales is not just a US trend but a global trend as well. Vehicle sales are falling in China as well and the ramifications of a slowing global auto industry have severely impacted countries reliant on auto manufacturing such as Germany.

Germany printed a 44.1 manufacturing PMI reading which signals that the manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy is deep in contraction.

The contraction in German manufacturing is so severe that job losses have started to emerge.

The following quote comes from the IHS Markit PMI Manufacturing report for Germany.

Germany PMI Report:

Source: IHS Markit

For good measure, it is worth including the European PMI outlook which continues to move to the downside.

Europe PMI Report:

Source: IHS Markit

While the current news of the day is and will remain the China manufacturing PMI, which came in better than expectations, there is a massive contraction in European manufacturing, primarily in Germany, that is likely linked to a global slowdown in vehicle sales.

For now, the global economic impulse remains one of deceleration and the outlook for the auto industry is past peak.

With the auto industry having a large impact on global manufacturing, it will be difficult to see a sustained recovery in global economic output with an auto industry that is not only declining but declining at a faster pace as evident by the recent survey out of Germany.

The same leading indicators that made us aware of faltering demand for big-ticket goods will provide clarity as to when this trend will change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.