JD Henning's 3-Pronged Investment Strategy (Podcast)

He also discusses how he handles biotech risk, using a fast following technique and established rules.

There's more than one way to look at the market, and many investors combine lenses to get to the best view of the market. Fundamental and technical, or value and growth, or income and capital return, there are multiple axes and combinations to mix and match.

JD Henning shares the three prongs to his investing strategy on today's Marketplace Roundtable podcast. There's a mix of proven models, newfound anomalies, and a momentum waves approach driven by macro signals and liquidity. It draws on a background that spans from a PhD in Finance to being a certified fraud examiner. That strategy plays out on his Marketplace service, Drawing is a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 25 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. He is the founder of Value & Momentum Breakouts.

He discusses that with Nathaniel Baker, as well as his views on the recent Fed meeting (this was recorded on March 20th) and the anomalies that quantitative tightening have caused already. He draws on Peter Lynch's 'foot traffic' idea to study quantitative elements in the market, and gets into some weird anomalies in the market (beware June, tech investors). And he highlights why he likes tech and biotech.

Topics Covered:

2:00 minute-mark - Three prong investment strategy

5:00 - Fed meeting analysis

7:45 - Key investing lessons

10:00 - Sector seasonality analysis

11:00 - Any reason this year will be different than the last 5?

13:30 - Opening up the biotech sector using fast following

16:15 - Concerns about the market/portfolio

18:30 - Confidence about the market/portfolio

21:30 - Single favorite idea

