BlackBerry's Purchase Of Cylance For $1.4 Billion In Cash Will Put Pressure On Share Price

Chen succeeded with the transformation and buyout of Sybase. While shareholders hope Chen can repeat that success with BlackBerry, the marketplace may be uncooperative.

BlackBerry has $605 million in debt maturing in November 2020 with a $10 conversion price. With $400 million in net cash, the debt will put a ceiling on the share price.

BlackBerry recently completed the acquisition of cybersecurity firm Cylance for $1.4 billion in cash; cash had supported the share price.

BlackBerrry (BB) was principally known for its QWERTY keyboard phones, with revenues rising over $5 billion during the fiscal year 2011; the majority of that revenue coming from hardware. Revenues declined rapidly from the competition of Android phones and the debut of the iPhone.

In January 2012, founder and CEO Lazaridis and co-CEO Balsillie stepped down and promoted Thorsten Heins as CEO. Heins developed phones based on a proprietary operating system BlackBerry 10, however, sales were modest. At the urging of BlackBerry's largest shareholder Prem Watsa, Watsa convinced former Sybase CEO John Chen to take control of BlackBerry and make the necessary changes required to stop losses and regain its dominance in the mobile marketplace.

Some of Chen's changes were: phones based on the Android operating system and mobile security software. By late 2016, Chen realized BlackBerry was unable to earn a profit manufacturing and marketing phones and exited internal hardware development and pivot entirely to mobile security. After several years of losses, software revenues eventually made up for hardware and service access fees known as SAF; cash not only stabilized but increased.

In November 2018, BlackBerry announced it would purchase security firm Cylance for $1.4 billion in cash. BlackBerry's share price was supported by the large amount cash on hand; the Cylance purchase could cause share price pressure if Cylance doesn't live up to expectations.

On March 29, 2019, BlackBerry reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results. Before going into the latest financials, I would like to look at the period shortly after Chen joined BlackBerry.

Chen's initial years

For readers to get a sense of the financial urgency during Chen's initial years at BlackBerry, I pulled GAAP revenue, earnings, and cash data from the three fiscal years starting in 2015:

(in millions) Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2015 Software and SAF 935 1,276 1,854 Hardware and other 374 884 1,481 Total 1,309 2,160 3,335 Cost of sales 692 1,219 1,731 Gross margin 617 941 1,604 Gross margin % 47% 44% 48% Net income (1,206) (208) (304) Earnings per share in dollars -2.3 -0.86 -0.58 Net cash from operations (224) 257 813 Ending cash position 734 957 1,233

Source: John Kastanes - data pulled from blackberry.com

Despite positive gross margins, the company was posting losses and depleting cash because of handheld devices and declining service access fees.

Fiscal 2019 and 2018

BlackBerry's latest earnings reported the following GAAP and non-GAAP quarterly revenue numbers:

(in millions) 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 Enterprise software 92 108 94 114 Technology Solutions 55 46 55 46 Licensing, IP 99 58 99 58 Handheld devices 0 2 0 2 SAF 9 19 9 19 Total 255 233 257 239

Source: John Kastanes - data pulled from blackberry.com

The revenue numbers above include legacy handheld devices and service access fees, both expected to be negligible in the near future. When those legacy revenue numbers are excluded, the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers indicate a much-improved scenario:

(in millions) 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 Enterprise software 92 108 94 114 Technology Solutions 55 46 55 46 Licensing, IP 99 58 99 58 Total 246 212 248 218

Source: John Kastanes - data pulled from blackberry.com

For fiscal years 2019 and 2018, with all business segments included, GAAP and non-GAAP:

(in millions) Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Enterprise software 355 388 367 423 Technology Solutions 204 163 204 163 Licensing, IP 286 196 286 196 Handheld devices 13 64 13 64 SAF 46 121 46 121 Total 904 932 916 967

Source: John Kastanes - data pulled from blackberry.com

Again, when legacy handheld devices and service access fees are excluded, the GAAP and non-GAAP revenue picture is vastly improved:

(in millions) Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Enterprise software 355 388 367 423 Technology Solutions 204 163 204 163 Licensing, IP 286 196 286 196 Total 845 747 857 782

Source: John Kastanes - data pulled from blackberry.com

In addition to software and licensing revenue improvements, gross margins increased from the mid-40s to the 81% as seen below:

(in millions) 4Q2019 4Q2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Revenue 255 233 904 932 Cost of sales 49 56 206 262 Gross margin 206 177 698 670 Gross margin % 81% 76% 77% 72%

Source: John Kastanes - data pulled from blackberry.com

Balance sheet and cash

BlackBerry has $605 million of debt maturing in November 2020 convertible at $10 per common share.

BlackBerry ended fiscal 2019 with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $1 billion, taking into account the acquisition of Cylance. Net cash was $400 million. Free cash before considering the impact of acquisition, integration expenses, restructuring costs, and legal proceeding was $20 million. Cash generated in operations was $21 million and capital expenditures were $3 million.

Fiscal 2020 outlook

During the conference call Chen stated:

The combination of IoT and Licensing business unit should deliver organic growth somewhere between 8-10%. Also, we expect BlackBerry Cylance to grow somewhere between 25-30% from a base of around $170 million for the 12 months ending February 28, 2019. Service Access Fees, or SAF, will be somewhere between $10-20 million. As stated earlier, we are investing for current and future growth. Though we are investing, we still anticipate being profitable on a full-year basis, even with the diluted impact of the Cylance acquisition. As previously noted on the November announcement call, we anticipate the acquisition to be accretive in the second fiscal year and thereafter. BlackBerry's stand-alone annual growth and operating margin profile is largely unchanged. However, we are adding about $300 million in costs related to Cylance. This will break down to about $75 million in cost of goods sold and $220 million operating expense. The total company intends to improve operating leverage throughout fiscal 2020.

Summary

BlackBerry's pivot from hardware to software is complete. BlackBerry's acquisition of Cylance, a cybersecurity software firm for $1.4 billion in cash reduced BlackBerry's net cash to $400 million. Share price was supported by the large amount of cash. If revenues and earnings do not live up to expectations, share price could drop.

With $605 million in convertible debt at a conversion price of $10 per common share maturing on November 13, 2020, BlackBerry will need to increase profits substantially to lift share price above $10 for debt holders to convert. If profitability lags, BlackBerry will need to pay that debt in cash if no other financing options are available. This will put a ceiling on share price near term.

Chen performed a masterful transition at Sybase that eventually lead to the buyout of the company for $5.8 billion. Chen has successfully pivoted BlackBerry from a low-margin hardware to a high-margin software company. While it is possible Chen can successfully manage BlackBerry to increase profits and lift share price above $10, there is always the possibility the marketplace will be uncooperative.

If you are invested or contemplating investing in BlackBerry, be prepared for price swings if the integration of Cylance takes longer than expected.

Chen is brilliant, he appears to be on track to transform BlackBerry into a leader in security software. He succeeded with Sybase's transformation, however, that is no guarantee BlackBerry will succeed. Time will tell.

