Iron Ore Supply Disruptions In Brazil Benefit Rio Tinto More In Comparison To BHP Group

BHP and RIO are the two main competitors of VALE in iron ore and both stand to benefit from lower supplies of iron ore and higher prices for what remains.

A major disaster in Brazil will cause sales of iron ore at VALE to drop by at least 50 million tonnes and possibly by as much as 75 million tonnes.

The seaborne trade in iron ore is dominated by three mining companies. They are Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP Group (BHP) and Vale (VALE). Together these three companies supply much of the iron ore to customers around the world. However, a dam disaster in Brazil has recently disrupted iron ore production at VALE.

The Brumadinho dam in Brazil, which is owned by VALE, collapsed on January 25 2019. This happened four years after the Samarco dam disaster in 2015, which also involved VALE in addition to BHP. As a consequence of the disaster, VALE expects sales of iron ore to fall by at least 50 million tons in 2019 and possibly by as much as 75 million tons in the worst case.

VALE had originally intended to increase sales of iron ore from 309 million tons in 2018 to 382 million tons in 2019. But 2019 sales could now amount to just 307 million tons under a worst case scenario. This may be unfortunate for VALE, but it is also good news for the other producers of iron ore. They can look forward to getting much better prices for their iron ore than prior forecasts suggested.

Prices for iron ore had already rallied as the chart below shows. But iron ore prices are now expected to remain elevated with supply from one of the biggest producers of iron ore set to be lower than previously thought. Both BHP and RIO should be in a position to benefit as the main competitors of VALE. The question that some might ask is which of the two, BHP or RIO, is the one to benefit the most from recent events in Brazil.

Comparison of the amounts of iron ore produced by RIO and BHP

A lower than expected supply in the market should benefit all companies that can supply iron ore to customers. Compared to BHP, RIO looks to be in the better position in this regard. The reason is because RIO produces and ships a lot more iron ore than BHP does. The latter trails the former by a significant margin as we will discuss next.

RIO produced 337.7 million tons of iron ore in fiscal 2018, an increase of 2.4% compared to 2017. On the other hand, BHP only managed to produce 238.4 million tons, an improvement of 3% compared to the year before. Compared to BHP, RIO produced 41.65% more iron ore than BHP did in fiscal 2018.

The difference between RIO and BHP amounts to almost 100 million tons of iron ore in just one year. The gap between the two companies is not expected to change a whole lot in the near future. In fiscal 2019, RIO expects to ship between 338 and 350 million tons of iron ore. BHP's guidance calls for 241 to 250 million tons in 2019. The table below lists the production figures for BHP and RIO in recent years.

(Unit: 1000 tons) BHP RIO 2017 231352 329797 2018 238421 337772

Source: BHP and RIO

How much do RIO and BHP get for a metric ton of iron ore?

RIO does not only produce far more iron ore than BHP. It also has the advantage in terms of the amount it receives for every metric ton of iron ore sold. The average price in 2018 for RIO was $57.80 per wet metric ton on FOB basis. The equivalent number for BHP is lower.

Note that RIO's fiscal year ends in December, but BHP's fiscal year ends in June. In order to get a more accurate comparison, we need to take the average of H2 2018 and H1 2019 for BHP. The average price for BHP is in this case $56.24 ($56.86 + $55.62 divided by 2).

While the difference in prices between RIO and BHP may not seem like much at $1.56 ($57.80 minus $56.24) per metric ton, it does start to add up once you multiply that number by the hundreds of million tons of iron ore sold each year. RIO clearly has an advantage here in comparison to BHP.

(US$/wmt, FOB) Average realized price RIO 2017 $59.60 2018 $57.80 BHP 2018 $56.71 H2 2018 $56.86 H1 2019 $55.62

How much does it cost to produce iron ore?

RIO has a third advantage up its sleeve. It is somewhat cheaper for RIO to produce a ton of iron ore compared to BHP. In fiscal 2018, unit cash costs for RIO came in at $13.30 per metric ton of iron ore. The equivalent number for BHP was $14.08 ($13.64 + $14.51 divided by 2). This is again just a slight difference of $0.78 ($14.08 minus $13.30), but it has to be seen in the context of the volume produced. It really does add up in savings.

Rio expects in fiscal 2019 unit cash costs of $13 to $14 per wet metric ton and excluding freight. BHP's guidance for fiscal 2019 calls for unit cash costs to be less than $14. This implies that both companies are forecasting numbers that are roughly in the same ballpark. But RIO will most likely still have a slight advantage here. The table below lists the iron ore production costs for BHP and RIO.

Unit cash costs RIO 2017 $13.40 2018 $13.30 BHP 2018 $14.26 H2 2018 $13.64 H1 2019 $14.51

How important is iron ore to BHP and RIO?

Iron ore is the most important of all the commodities for RIO and BHP. Both in terms of revenue and EBITDA. But with RIO being ahead in terms of production volumes, higher selling prices and lower production costs, it should probably come as no surprise that RIO is more dependent on iron ore than BHP. The table below compares the numbers for BHP and RIO.

Notice that RIO derives from iron ore 45.7% of revenue and 62.4% of EBITDA. BHP gets less of a boost from iron ore. BHP gets 33.9% of revenue and 38.5% of EBITDA from iron ore. Keep in mind that these results were achieved with iron ore prices that are much lower than what we have right now. If prices for iron ore remain elevated as expected throughout 2019, these numbers are only set to improve once BHP and RIO release their next earnings.

Fiscal 2018 BHP RIO Total revenue $43.6B $40.5B Iron ore revenue $14.8B $18.5B Total EBITDA $23.1B $18.1B Iron ore EBITDA $8.9B $11.3B Iron ore margins 61% 68%

Are BHP and RIO in a position to increase iron ore production to capitalize on lost supply at VALE?

Both BHP and RIO have been emphasizing profitability over volume in recent years when it comes to iron ore. This means that neither company is likely to raise production in a significant manner, assuming that they stick to their convictions. Both will most likely just stick to their original production numbers for iron ore.

This is arguably the best way to go forward because the supply disruptions in Brazil will not last indefinitely. It may take some time, but VALE will eventually restore production. It is only a matter of when and not if. It would therefore not be wise for BHP and RIO to make the necessary investments to raise production and take advantage of a temporary situation.

This would only result in an oversupply of iron ore down the road, which in turn will depress prices and profitability. Something that BHP and RIO have tried very hard to avoid in recent years. Especially after their experience a few years ago when prices collapsed after the boom in iron ore ended.

RIO is the clear winner from the recent events in the iron ore industry

The dam disaster in Brazil has resulted in production coming in much lower than expected at one of the three biggest producers of iron ore. Depending on how much production is actually lost in Brazil, iron ore prices could continue to rally in 2019 and may even cross the $100 barrier at some point. Something that has not happened since 2014.

Higher prices benefit all producers of iron ore, BHP and RIO included. However, RIO is still the one that will benefit more than BHP going forward. RIO's advantages over BHP in iron ore include higher production volumes, lower production costs and higher selling prices. BHP is highly unlikely to overcome these obstacles in the short term to match RIO.

All this assumes of course that BHP and RIO do not suffer their own production problems that could hurt sales or that demand for iron ore does not fall off. But barring something unforeseen happening, both BHP and RIO are good bets if someone wants to play the recent events in the iron ore market. The latter especially.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.