Amarin: Biotech's 'Good News Bears' Is Bad News For Bears

Amarin remains a conviction buy and now represents our largest position in The Formula's portfolio ahead of, what is expected to be, significant acceleration in Vascepa scripts & favorable news.

Last week, Amarin received a bevy of good news that bodes well for Vascepa. Investors can anticipate positive news to continue.

Read: ACC Slides

Price Target Relevant Events $35 Quarterly revenue beats

Additional REDUCE-IT data

Accelerated label expansion

Merger & acquisition

Conviction Slides

1 11 Click to enlarge Notes:

Introduction

A successful investment in Amarin (AMRN) hinges on the following:

Vascepa will receive a favorable label expansion

Quarterly revenue for Vascepa will exceed management's conservative expectations

management's conservative The medical field will grow "more comfortable" with Vascepa (as evidenced by priority review, positive AdCom feedback, & rapid Vascepa uptake)

The above three are nearly guaranteed, in my opinion, due to Vascepa's robust data seen in REDUCE-IT which presents us with another statin-like class of drug bound to be widely utilized & to disrupt cardiovascular medicine.

Source: Amarin

Takeaways From ACC

Amarin recently presented additional REDUCE-IT data at the American College of Cardiology [ACC].

A practicing cardiologist commented on Amarin's presentation via a MedPage Today article:

REDUCE-IT provided further evidence that icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) significantly reduces major cardiovascular events in patients with established CV disease on maximally-tolerated statin therapy. The results of the primary endpoint from the REDUCE-IT were presented at the American Heart Association meeting last year and they were very persuasive. At the ACC, Deepak Bhatt presented data on reduction of total ischemic events from the study and they were equally impressive. Adding the pharmaceutical-grade esterified form of EPA at 2 grams BID reduced first, second, third, and fourth ischemic events in this high-risk population. The benefit was noted on all terciles of baseline triglyceride levels. Thus, the lowest tercile of 81 to 190 mg/dL benefited as well as the highest tercile (250 to 1401 mg/dL). Although I dread the costs, it's time to start discussing adding Vascepa to statin therapy in high risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patients who have triglycerides >100 mg/dL.

Here are some of my takeaways:

Vascepa reduces subsequent events, supporting the long-term use of the drug & its ability to reduce cardiovascular events beyond triglyceride lowering

Source: Amarin

After one year, over a third of Vascepa patients had normal triglyceride levels yet continued to benefit from the drug.

Vascepa is effective, thus potentially appropriate, even in patients with triglyceride levels lower than 150

Source: Amarin

Remember, triglyceride levels < 150 are considered normal. Amarin pointed out in a company presentation that 10% of the REDUCE-IT patients had normal triglyceride levels, yet experienced the same primary benefit as those with elevated levels. This suggests that Vascepa is doing more than just lowering triglyceride levels. Vascepa could, arguably, be approved for any statin-treated patient with a history of cardiovascular disease with an additional cardiovascular risk factor (e.g. hypertension, diabetes). However, it is possible that the label restricts Vascepa's use to elevated triglycerides.

Even with a smaller label the population of patients appropriate for Vascepa exceeds 2 million in the US alone, paving the way for a blockbuster drug (assuming high saturation and pricing similar to statins). Vascepa is patent-protected through the next decade & Amarin is already prepared to support >$1B in annual revenue.

Updates

As predicted, Amarin has received a few pieces of good press over the past few days, including:

The American Diabetic Association announced they now recommend Vascepa for statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides (> 135) & cardiac risk factors; consider the data produced in REDUCE-IT is level "A" grade (highly-reliable); and acknowledge that over-the-counter/FDA-approved omega-3 fatty acids should not be compared to Vascepa.

The European Medicines Agency recently confirmed "omega-3 fatty acid medicines are not effective in preventing further heart problems after a heart attack."

Health Canada has granted priority review for Vascepa, recognizing the drug as one that addresses a serious, life-threatening condition for which no drug exists for. Amarin will be subject to receive "tiered double digit royalties on net sales of Vascepa in Canada."

Upcoming Events

Time Events Q2 2019 sNDA filing acceptance Q3 2019 Priority review announcement 2H 2019 Potential AdCom meeting 2019 Pharmacoeconomic analysis & data on plaque regression from EVAPORTATE 1H 2020 Expanded label

Financials

Amarin has ~329M shares outstanding trading ~$20.12/share, good for a market capitalization of $6.63B. As of December 31, 2018, Amarin has $249M in cash/cash equivalents & $88.6M in debt that will be paid off from 10% of quarterly Vascepa net revenues. Amarin's cash burn is ~$30M/quarter. Investors can expect this to increase as Amarin preps for increased commercial efforts.

Amarin benefits from high gross margins (75%) from Vascepa. Although this can be expected to decrease, high gross margins should accelerate Amarin's journey towards becoming cash flow positive (est. 2021). Analysts (n=3) are projecting $362M in net revenue for Amarin this year.

Summary

Vascepa is primed for positive developments in the months to come and management is prepared for rapid uptake. Amarin's current valuation is yet to take into consideration the multi-billion dollar potential of its critical asset. I believe that the events mentioned above will continue to bring value to shares of Amarin & I maintain a conservative price target of $35 ($3B in US peak annual sales with a multiple of 4).

