Performance Of Factor Tilts: March 2019

In an ongoing monthly series of articles, I have been covering five different factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes that have delivered long-run outperformance - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal weighting. As seen below, all of these strategies have delivered absolute outperformance versus the broad market benchmark over the trailing 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings like the on we just witnessed in the fourth quarter. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In this article, I will discuss each of these strategies recent and long-run performance and try and describe expected forward performance for these strategies.

Size

In the first column of the three graphs above, there is some reddish tint to the performance of the size factor, which indicates that this strategy has produced lagging returns over the trailing periods represented. The size factor, represented here by the S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR), underperformed again in March with a -3.3% return while the large cap index advanced. This factor also underperformed meaningfully in the broad-based sell-off in the fourth quarter. Over longer time intervals, size has delivered strong outperformance. Over the past ten years, the strategy has delivered 17% annualized. Over twenty years, the strategy has bested the large cap S&P 500 by 4.4% per annum. A quality or low volatility tilt (XSLV) works well in concert with size to screen for good businesses and screen out companies that have small market capitalizations because they are headed towards zero.

Value

The Value factor, represented by the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV), was the other factor that produced negative total returns in March at -1.6%. The Value strategy, which one would have expected to bounce in a risk-on environment, trailed largely due to an overweight to underperforming financials, hampered by lower rates and a flattening yield curve. While some may bemoan the underperformance of Value, the last decade looks pretty good. From the depths of the financial crisis, the Value factor has generated scintillating 21%+ returns. The strategy has lagged for the past 1, 3, and 5-year periods, but the strategy typically gleans most of its outperformance early in an expansion.

Low Volatility

The Low Volatility factor, represented by the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) of the lowest volatility quintile of the broad market, outperformed again in March, posting a 2.3% return. This strategy tends to do well in declining interest rate environments, which is why I have suggested that it could be a good substitute for traditional fixed income allocations in certain long-term balanced strategies. It has been a good six months for the strategy, which strongly bested the market in the risk-off environment in the fourth quarter. Low Volatility is the only strategy that has lagged the broad market in the ten years since the markets bottomed in early 2009, but on a risk-adjusted basis the strategy has been a winner. As you can see from the table above depicting the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns to accompany the return series from the first table, low volatility has delivered on its promise of a more stable return profile. Over ten years, the Low Volatility strategy has trailed by less than 0.5% per year - not bad for a historically long economic expansion. This lagging performance occurred with less than three-quarters of the return volatility of the broad market.

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth (NOBL), represented by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index populated by companies that have paid increasing dividends for 25 years, shares some of return profile of Low Volatility. The strategy narrowly lagged the broad market in March, but has generated strong outperformance over the last six months. As I noted in an accompanying article that details constituent performance, 54 of 57 companies have posted positive returns so far in 2019. In the recent environment characterized by moderating monetary policy, dividend payers have becoming relatively more attractive to investors looking for carry. These consistent dividend growers have demonstrated the wherewithal to increase shareholder payouts over multiple business cycles and generated long-run outperformance. This performance was again demonstrated through the risk-off environment in 4Q and the strong rebound in 1Q that has seen dividend growth outperform the broad market by about 4.5% over the past six months.

Equal-Weighting

Equal-weighting (NYSEARCA:RSP), which weights each S&P 500 constituent evenly instead of using traditional capitalization weighting, has outperformed rather sharply to start the year. January saw equal-weighting outperform by just over 2% - a historically large monthly outperformance. These relative gains continued in February in smaller size, demonstrating the breadth of the market rally. In March, equal-weight gave back about 1% of its relative rally, but is still up by more than 1% versus the capitalization-weighted index on the year. Over long time intervals, equal-weighting has beat the market handily, gleaning structural alpha from a combination of the size factor and the contrarian nature of rebalancing.

Summary

In yesterday's article, I indicated that quarters with returns as strong as those we saw in 1Q are usually followed by further gains. If you believe that the stock market is likely to continue to advance, small-cap stocks, value stocks, and equal-weighting should post relative gains. In the bull case scenario, a Fed pause may allow the business cycle to extend and forestall an economic downturn. Even with the potential for the cycle to elongate further, we are still likely in a maturing phase of the business cycle. Rebounding equity multiples have priced some of this cycle expansion quickly into share prices. Monetary stimulus in the form of extraordinary monetary accommodation and ultra-low rates has peaked, reflected by the sharp flattening in the yield curve. Fiscal stimulus in the form of tax cuts and growing budget deficits has likely peaked. Over the next few quarters, size, value, and equal-weighting may outperform; over the next few years, low volatility and dividend growth are likely to outperform. Over decades, I believe there are structural drivers that will make all of these strategies outperform. Readers should position in these tilts based on their respective horizons and risk tolerances.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,SDY,RSP,XSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.