Dividend Aristocrats: March 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

The relative outperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats in the risk-off environment over the last couple of months highlights the strategy's defensiveness.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

The S&P 500 shed 13% in the fourth quarter of 2018 before rallying 13% in the first quarter of 2019. The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) outperformed by about 5% during the 4Q sell-off and gave back just over 1% versus the broad market during the 1Q19 rally. This continues a long-run trend of this dividend growth strategy outperforming in down markets and keeping pace in up markets. In the last six down years for the S&P 500 (SPY), 1990, 2000-2002, 2008 and last year, the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in each year.

The recent market movement can be viewed as a microcosm of the long-run relative outperformance of the trade in Dividend Aristocrats. Over longer-time intervals, the Dividend Aristocrats have delivered investors a return profile like the one we have seen over the past two quarters - higher absolute returns, lower variability of returns, and lower drawdowns. Over a nearly thirty-year holding period, investors in the Dividend Aristocrat strategy would have generated a pre-tax return that is 2.24% higher per annum than the broad market gauge. Over this long holding period, that translates to a pot of money that would be nearly twice as big today.

Source: Bloomberg

While the Dividend Aristocrats have slightly lagged in 1Q19, a 12%+ return is very solid. As underperforming parts of the market have recovered in the broad rally, dividend paying stocks have largely kept pace overall. Market expectations for moderating monetary tightening from a Fed on pause has pushed some investors to seek yield in dividend-paying equities.

The table below lists the 57 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through March 29th.

Below are five quick facts about the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats:

Despite the modest underperformance versus the broad market on the quarter, 12.5% was the best absolute return for the Dividend Aristocrats since 1Q13. Only 3 of the 57 constituents - AbbVie (ABBV), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Coca-Cola (KO) have produced negative total returns year-to-date. Despite the modest underperformance for the Dividend Aristocrats in March versus the broad index, 43 of 57 constituents managed positive returns. The three worst performers in March - Cardinal Health (CAH), People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT), and Leggett & Platt (LEG) - are among the seven highest yielding constituents in the index. Cardinal Health's underperformance drove Healthcare, which represents 10% of the Dividend Aristocrat Index, to the weakest sector returns on the year at just over +4%.

The recent bounceback for the Dividend Aristocrats is reminiscent of the end of 2011. The Dividend Aristocrats sold off by 10% in 3Q11 after the S&P downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and an escalation of the Eurozone crisis. These beaten up dividend stocks would bounce back, return 12.9% in 4Q11. This would begin a 14-quarter streak of positive returns for the Dividend Aristocrats. A long streak of consistent equity gains seems less likely today in what feels like a relatively mature business cycle, but do not be surprised to see yield-hungry investors once again inflate the premium of these dividend growth stocks with limited yield available in high quality fixed income markets globally. Over long-time intervals, I expect this strategy to continue to generate risk-adjusted outperformance.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.