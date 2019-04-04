New York Mortgage Trust: An 8% Yield That Will Benefit From Declining Interest Rates

With a yield of +8%, these preferred stocks can be a great addition for your high-dividend portfolio.

Introduction

A common theme that has been driving our investment focus is our belief that interest rates are going to stabilize and start heading back down within the next year or two. This outlook was recently supported by the Federal Reserve, signaling no more rate hikes in 2019. We also believe that with slowing growth, it is likely that rate cuts will occur in late 2019 or 2020.

Our macro strategy has been influenced by these beliefs as we seek to lock-in high yielding fixed income investments, which will become more attractive as interest rates decline. Additionally, we have focused on a higher mix of preferred securities and bonds to prepare for a potential recession.

While all prices are likely to drop in a recession, we want to have a portfolio that has strong sources of consistent income. So we focus on investments that we believe will continue paying a dividend through a recession no matter how low the price goes. This will generate consistent cash which can be used to acquire investments when prices are low, without having to realize a loss by selling into a bear market.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) fits well into our investment goals with their preferred shares all yielding above 8%.

New York Mortgage Trust Cum Red Pfd Shs Series B (NYMTP) New York Mortgage Trust Cum Red Pfd Shs Series C (NYMTO) New York Mortgage Trust Cum Conv Perp Red Pfd Registered Shs Series D (NYMTN)

With a juicy yield of over 8%, these three preferred shares are supported by assets and cash-flows that will be durable through a recession. They are buffered by common equity which the company has been issuing at a premium to NAV to acquire more assets.

The Business

NYMT is a mortgage REIT that focuses on multi-family and single family residential.

Multi-Family

Approximately 52.5% of their investments are in multi-family. The bulk of that investment is in Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) where NYMT focuses on "First Loss" POs. This has a few important impacts on investors.

First loss POs are the most junior and experience any loss before other lenders. Being the owner of the first loss PO, NYMT has the right to participate in any workout to help mitigate or prevent their loss. This puts NYMT on the front-lines to deal with any loans at risk. CEO Steve Mumma explained in a recent conference call:

...if you're talking about the first lost pieces of the Freddie K deal, we have $14 billion of exposure and I think we have three that are under watch right now over the last seven or six years that we've been invested in this product. I think we've suffered less than a couple of hundred thousand dollars of outright losses. So, we don't really run a default rate on the portfolio, we run loss scenarios on specific assets and those are assets that we are actively involved with working out, if the workout is needed.

In exchange for taking on the higher risk, NYMT is able to acquire the securities below par, which means they are getting a higher effective interest rate than the stated coupon. As part of their underwriting, NYMT conducts their own due diligence and credit analysis to project expected losses to ensure they are buying at a price that adequately compensates them.

Single Family Residential

NYMT has started taking a similar approach on the residential side, making significant investments in distressed residential mortgage loans. They have increased from 201 distressed loans in 2017 to 3,352 at the end of 2018.

Despite the name, "distressed" does not necessarily mean that the mortgages are not being paid.

Source: Company 10-K, Chart Author's

In fact, 72% of the mortgages are being paid on time. Only 10% are more than 90-days delinquent.

These mortgages are considered distressed because they might be "re-performing" or RPL mortgages where the borrower was delinquent 90+ days but is now current. RPLs tend to have a higher rate of delinquencies as whatever issue that caused the initial delinquency might reoccur. Others might be considered distressed due to declining credit scores, which is often an indication that they might become delinquent.

Two- of these mortgages were originated before 2008, which means they were originated when interest rates were higher. 75% have a coupon over 4%. Since they are "distressed," NYMT was able to acquire them at a discount to par value.

Their intent is to hold the mortgages and collect interest payments until their credit status is improved, at which point they have the option to sell them at a gain, or collect interest until maturity.

Agency RMBS

The final major sector that NYMT invests in is "agency RMBS," which are residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

This is a heavily leveraged portfolio that provides a lower risk, since the principle and interest payments are guaranteed by the federal government. Due to the perceived safety of the investments, they provide a very small margin with a weighted average yield of 2.68% and a cost of funds of 2.12%.

This category provides NYMT with stable and secure cash-flow, but little opportunity for upside. In 2018, it contributed $11.2 million to net interest income (approximately 14%).

Interest Rates Protection

NYMT primarily uses very short-term borrowing. The majority of their debt (approximately $1.5 billion) is repurchase agreements. This means they sell collateral to a counterparty with an agreement to buy it back at a set price at a point in the future. The difference between the selling price and buying price is the "interest."

Generally, these are very short-term loans; half of their current debt matures within 30-days and more than 90% of them mature within 90-days. The interest amount is usually related to LIBOR, and the collateral is valued regularly. If the value of the collateral drops, NYMT has the option to make up the difference with cash, add more collateral or allow the lender to keep the collateral.

The result is that NYMT's borrowing costs are highly sensitive to short-term interest movements. NYMT profits from the difference between their borrowing costs and the interest yield of their investments. It is referred to in their supplement as "net margin."

Source: Company Filings Chart Author's

Through 2018, rising interest rates reduced their margin as their costs of borrowing grew faster than their average yield on investments.

While NYMT uses hedges to protect from extreme losses when interest rates move, the business thrives as interest rates decline. Declining interest rates will increase their NAV as well as improve their net interest margin.

Durability

NYMT faces two obvious risks that can disrupt profitability: Rising interest rates can put pressure on their margins, and if mortgage defaults increase substantially, it could threaten the effective yield they receive from their assets.

With that combination, the Great Recession was the perfect storm for NYMT as real estate was front and center, driving the collapse. Right before the recession, real estate fundamentals were deteriorating and interest rates were climbing.

NYMT's common dividend proved to be volatile, being cut during the recession, climbing back and being cut again in 2015 and 2017. Due to the volatile nature of NYMT's short-term borrowings, volatility in net-interest income is expected.

Critically, while the common dividend was reduced, it was not suspended even in the depths of the worst real estate recession in modern history. We are confident that even in an equally tough recession, NYMT will continue paying dividends. Since common shareholders cannot get paid until after preferred shareholders, we view the preferred level as a much safer and more stable investment.

We also believe that real estate fundamentals are much stronger now than they were leading up to the Great Recession.

Source: CoreLogic

Residential delinquency rates are at record lows, the foreclosure rate is at only 0.5%, and homeowner equity is climbing at a healthy rate. Even if the US enters a recession, we believe the dynamics are much more favorable for real estate than they were the last cycle.

Meanwhile, as interest rates decrease, NYMT stands to be in a great position with increasing margins even as fundamentals remain strong.

Source

Preferred Shares

The liquidation preference for NYMT's preferred shares stands at $290 million. They have an additional $130 million in Convertible Notes. Their remaining debt is mortgages and collateralized debt agreements.

By book value, the preferred shares enjoy 4.06x asset coverage. NYMT carries over $100 million in cash and has unencumbered assets of $262 million. In terms of cash-flow, NII covers the preferred dividends over 3.32x.

The coverage is solid now after NYMT had a tough year. With interest rates declining, and NYMT issuing common shares at a premium to NAV, we anticipate these coverage levels improving.

Looking at pricing, there is little difference between NYMTP and NYMTO. NYMTP is already trading past the call date, so it could be called at any time, however, management has not given any indication that they intend to do so, and we do not believe it will be called anytime soon.

NYMTN has a slightly higher yield and a much later call date. However, NYMTN is a "fixed to floating" and this introduces some interest rate risk. After the call date, the NYMTN converts to a floating rate equal to LIBOR+5.695%. Since we believe that interest rates will be headed down in the long-term, we view this feature as a negative.

Generally, we prefer either NYMTP or NYMTO, depending on which has the better spot price. For investors who are more focused on near- to mid-term income and are willing to accept the risk of lower rates in 2027, NYMTN is a good option.

Conclusion

Our focus has been moving the High Dividend Opportunities portfolio into fixed income investments that will benefit from declining interest rates and will have durable cash-flow in a recession. NYMT checks those boxes:

NYMT has a business plan that directly benefits from declining interest rates.

from declining interest rates. NYMT Preferred shares enjoy 4.06x asset coverage.

asset coverage. Preferred dividends are covered by NII more than 3.32x

NYMT has a history of continuing to pay a dividend through the worst real estate recession in history.

in history. Real estate fundamentals are very strong .

. Issuing common equity at a premium to NAV provides NYMT with strong growth prospects, which will add more security to the preferred shares.

With yields at over 8%, NYMT Preferred shares are a natural fit for a conservative high-yielding portfolio in face of possible deflation, and declining interest rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYMTN, NYMTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.