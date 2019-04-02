Sohu.Com: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold

Over the past couple months, we have seen buyers make their way back towards some of the Chinese names, with the China 25 Index (FXI) up over 15% from its January lows. While this has been a welcome sign for investors in names like Alibaba (BABA) and Autohome (ATHM), it's done absolutely nothing for shareholders in Sohu.com (SOHU). Over the same period that the China ETF has hopped back above its 200-day moving average and climbed 15%, Sohu.com has managed to put up a negative 1% return. This significant under-performance vs. both the index and its Chinese peers suggests that there's either something fundamentally wrong with the company or that funds want nothing to do with it. I believe that Sohu.com is an avoid for this reason, and see absolutely no reason to go bottom-fishing in the stock. Instead, I favor market out-performers like Alibaba which are participating in the rally.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the below image of Chinese stocks, we would assume that we're either in a bull market or attempting to start a new bull market in the Chinese Market. Five of the six names below are making higher lows and higher highs over the past four months, but one name sticks out like a sore thumb, and that is Sohu.com. In the bottom right chart, we can see that the stock is going in the complete opposite direction of all of the other Chinese names. This dearth in strength is an alarming divergence, and typically there is a fundamental reason behind it. When it comes to Sohu.com, that reason is likely the company's trend in revenues which is decaying quarter after quarter.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I will begin with discussing revenues for Sohu.com which are the lifeblood of any company. If you don't have growing revenues, earnings are likely to suffer in the future. If you have declining revenues and no profits, you're really in a tight spot from a growth standpoint. This is the precise reason that I suggested avoiding Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last year at $6.00 per share as even though their earnings were expected to increase, revenues were diving each quarter. Earnings through cost-cutting are not sustainable, and a leaky bottom line is typically a cause for concern.

As we can see in the below chart of Sohu.com's revenues I've built, the troughs for revenues over the past 18 months have resided in the $450 million to $460 million areas. Based on the company's guidance they've provided for Q1 2019, revenues are expected to come in between $390 million to $415 million. I have used a generous midpoint for this guidance at $407 million, and this still represents a 10% drop year-over-year in revenues which is a significant decrease. Q1 of 2017 saw revenues come in at $374.1 million, Q1 of 2018 saw revenues come in at $455 million, and Q1 2019 should come in at $407 million most likely. This is suggesting that revenues have grown only 7% over the past two years and that the uptick in revenues in Q1 2018 was an anomaly as they're heading back down. This is not ideal as there are several other Chinese names that funds can choose from that are growing revenues at a high double-digit pace each year like Alibaba.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

On the earnings front, Sohu.com also leaves a lot to be desired. The company has seen a net loss in every year except 2018, and based on analyst estimates the company expects to see net losses for both FY-2019 and FY-2020 also. While these losses are expected to narrow slightly, they are still quite significant at $5.12 for 2019 and $4.39 for 2020. Typically I avoid companies that are not putting up positive earnings per share, but the exception is newer companies with impressive growth in revenues. Given that Sohu.com's revenue growth is satisfactory at best, there's no reason for fundamental investors to look to Sohu.com if they want to out-perform the market.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The earnings trend below shows that while annual net losses continue to narrow, they're making minimal headway each year. Companies with great revenue growth can quickly overcome a pattern of net losses like Amazon (AMZN), Twilio (TWLO) and other companies have managed to do. The problem is that Sohu.com does not have that growing top-line growth to aid in driving profitability.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

From a fund ownership standpoint, the funds seem to be coming to the same conclusion as they head for the exits. While revenue growth was growing, new funds were moving into Sohu.com and taking a chance on the stock. Since Q1 2018 though when the trend for revenues took its first misstep, funds have been exiting the stock at a decent pace. The most recent quarter was the sharpest drop in fund ownership of any quarters the past two years, with funds dropping from 122 to 102. Based on the price action the past three months since the Q4 2018 filings, I would expect that fund ownership has decreased even more.

(Source: Investors.com)

Based on the fact that Sohu.com is seeing declining fund ownership, decelerating revenues that are now negative year-over-year, and expectations for a 10% drop in revenues for Q1 2019, I see no reason to buy the stock. There are far too many Chinese companies growing revenues at 30% to 40% per quarter like Alibaba to bother with a company like Sohu.com. While it may seem wise to buy low on Sohu.com vs. buy high on Alibaba, companies are often low and cheap for a reason. The funds are telling us this as they exit the stock, and the last group of investors I want to be fighting are funds. This is because they have much deeper pockets than I. If the funds are net sellers for several quarters in a row, and there's no point in fighting that trend.

So what are the technicals telling us?

If we take a look at the monthly chart of Sohu.com below, the stock has broken down from a 10-year support level at $34.00 and has found little support since. The stock has paused in a range between $16.00 and $24.00 over the past six months, but made a new monthly closing low last month at $16.58, even while the China 25 ETF (FXI) put up its third monthly advance in a row. Any monthly close below would be yet another negative development for the stock, and the next support level doesn't come in until the $14.70 area.

Zooming in to a weekly chart below, Sohu.com is sitting here lethargically unable to rally while all of its peers enjoy 20% or larger rallies off of their 52-week lows. This is a clear sign that the stock cannot even participate even when the China 25 Index Fund ETF is attempting to exit its bear market. If a stock cannot bounce even while a market has made its lows, an investor has to seriously worry what will happen if the market begins to turn lower. Sohu.com's performance over the past three months is a serious red flag.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, looking at the daily chart, we can see that Sohu.com is below all of its key moving averages. It is entirely bounce the stock can bounce from here as it's a little oversold short-term, but I would expect any rallies towards the $19.50 level to fail as sellers will take advantage of strength to sell into.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Sohu.com's technicals are weak and its fundamentals are not inspiring either, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing for the stock. Bottom-fishing as a strategy can work when buying the best companies, but Sohu.com has proven based on its trend in revenues that it is one of the weakest companies fundamentally of its Chinese peers. I have zero interest in buying the stock, and if I were long the stock, I would be using sharp rallies of 10-15% to exit my shares into strength. I believe the much better option for investors looking for exposure to the Chinese market is Alibaba on dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.