3 Areas Apple Faces Major Risk In Over The Long Term

It has been apparent for some time that Apple (AAPL) would have to find a way to replace revenue and earnings from its iPhone once sales hit a ceiling, and of course that time has arrived.

With services expected to make up for the moderating and ultimately, decline in growth from iPhone sales, the short-term outlook for Apple looks good. Further out, challenges associated with app growth in Asia, subscription-based apps, and uncertainty surrounding its new video streaming service are a concern.

We'll look at those three parts of Apple's business in this article and why they will struggle over the long term.

App store growth in general

A recent report from Sensor Tower shows that spending at the App Store for all of 2018 came in at $47 billion. But that is expected to pale in comparison within five years according to the firm, as it sees sales soaring to $96 billion by 2023.

It said this:

Our projections call for global revenue on Apple’s platform to reach $96 billion in the next five years, an increase of 104 percent over 2018’s total of $47 billion at a CAGR of 15.6%. Google Play, by comparison, is projected to reach $60 billion in worldwide spending, up 140 percent over 2018 at a CAGR of 19%.

With that in mind, unless iPhone sales fall off the cliff - which could happen when the next recession hits - it looks like the short-term outlook for Apple, as it relates to its App Store filling in the revenue gap from declining or level iPhone sales, looks good.

Long-term app growth risk

Most of us know that Android easily outperforms iPhone in China, yet even going back and forth between fourth and fifth place in smartphone sales in that giant market still accounts for significant app revenue.

Two things to consider in China specifically, and Asia in general, is developers and how the trade war with China plays out.

The key on the developer side will be how strongly Android performs against the iPhone. If spending on Android apps climb significantly against iOS, it could easily result in developers turning their attention to Android. That's not a problem in the near term, but if Android gains more market share against Apple in the years ahead, it could be a major problem in Asia in general.

source: sensor tower

That's important in China specifically because even with its modest market share, five of the top ten iPhone apps sales came from China.

As for the trade war, what the two countries work out will determine whether or not Apple will face forces outside of the market it will have to deal with. We won't know the short- or long-term ramifications for that until an agreement is reached; but there is potential risk there.

In the app segment, Asia is the market where growth will come in the years ahead, so it's important to understand Apple could underperform there going forward. It's nothing to be concerned with over the next several years in my opinion, but it does need to be factored in for those holding the company for the long haul.

Finally on the app risk side is in Europe. where competitors like Spotify Technology claim Apple's App Store is a monopoly based upon the 30 percent fee it charges. If the EU ever rules against Apple, that could be disastrous.

Apple's subscription model

Speaking of the 30 percent charge by Apple in the first year, that could become a competitive issue itself, as some companies are starting to abandon the platform to save money.

A major example of that was when Netflix decided it would no longer allow subscribers to sign up using the App Store. That's significant because Netflix was the highest grossing app for Apple in 2018.

If this becomes a stampede out of the App Store, it would have a major impact on revenue and earnings, even though Apple's cut drops to 15 percent after the first year.With companies getting an immediate boost in earnings, it'll be very tempting for them to abandon the Apple platform. This is especially true with larger companies.

The level of impact will be determined by each individual company. In the case of Netflix, consumers are going to sign up for the service no matter where they have to sign up.

When tougher economic times arrive, or a company is struggling with earnings, they will look for ways to cut costs. Netflix did, and others will as well. Apple will either be forced to cut its percentage or lose the business of a growing number of clients.

Video streaming service

The announced video streaming service of the company is a difficult one to assess at this time because of the crowded market of companies with big pockets, and uncertainty surrounded how Apple plans on differentiating itself from players that have been streaming video for a long time.

For good reason, outside of the usual cheerleaders, there wasn't a lot of enthusiasm for the service, for the reasons already mentioned.

The video streaming market is already saturated, and there are more big players like Disney about to release their own services. The idea that the market was almost breathlessly waiting for the video streaming announcement by Apple was a marketing ploy. Why would consumers be waiting for the new service when they can already get more premium content than they can consume?

One positive thing Apple has going for itself here is of course its solid fan base. The question going forward will be whether or not that's enough for those that may have to make a choice to drop another service they pay for in order to afford Apple's.

Until we see a portfolio of content exclusive to Apple, I don't see people signing up for the service in droves. In the current economic climate they may do so, but again, once the next recession hits it's certain one of the first things consumers will do is decide which entertainment outlet they'll cut from their monthly bills.

All that said, even a relatively small portion of subscribers could generate a decent revenue stream that didn't exist before. The key there will be how much Apple will have to spend on Hollywood to produce potential hits. Other companies have struggled to be profitable because of the high costs of producing exclusive, premium content. I don't see that changing with Apple.

Conclusion

Over the next several years Apple should continue to grow nicely. The major issue shareholders face is the pace of decline in iPhone sales and how quickly its services revenue will fill in the gap and exceed it.

While services is the only option Apple really has for growth, over the long term it's not as certain it'll be able to replace the loss of iPhone sales; as shown above, it's also not certain expectations concerning its App Store will come to fruition either.

With the exception of a recession, I don't see Apple having major problems over the next few years, although a quarter or two will likely underperform because of the decline in iPhone sales and time it takes for services to replace them.

If the iPhone falters more than expected, the company will take a big short-term hit. How much and for how long will be determined by whether or not the market perceives it to be temporary or long-term issues.

As the company stands today, shareholders should be rewarded decently over the next few years, with the company probably being more volatile in the past. This could provide some decent buying opportunities for those that believe services will do very well over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.