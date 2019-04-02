Montage Resources Grabs The Cash Flow

The last article stated that the move by Montage Resources (MR) towards some liquids production would result in considerably higher cash flow. That indeed happened as Eclipse Energy (ECR), the old name for Montage Resources reported EBITDAX that topped $260 million for fiscal year 2018. However, the finances remained stretched. Therefore, this merger with a relatively debt-free company that just emerged from bankruptcy to create Montage Resources is just what Mr. Market ordered. It is now time for the bargain hunters to look over this newly combined company.

Source: Montage Resources Analyst Day Slide Presentation March 2019.

The combined company now has roughly $90 million more EBITDAX without a whole lot more debt than the old Eclipse Resources. The forecast debt ratios shown above led to a credit upgrade. All that is now lacking is a combined company history. Some consistent results could lead to more credit upgrades because the ratios are much better than they have been for either company in a very long time.

Operations Area

Interestingly, both companies operated in the same location. Therefore, this combination could provide more synergies than originally forecast. This primarily gas producer operates in the Appalachian area. Operations are in the states of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. All three states have relatively friendly environments for oil and gas operations at the current time.

Source: Montage Resources Analyst Day Slide Presentation March 2019.

Pricing has remained a clear issue. The liquids produced need to be sold for a decent price because they have an outsized effect on corporate profitability. Montage Resources was a decent-sized gas producer. However, the liquids production was relatively small. This made it hard for the company to negotiate prices received as well as transportation contracts.

There is hope that the size of the newly combined company will enable negotiations that lead to better liquids pricing. The results so far are shown above. Even if oil prices were to decline somewhat, the better pricing negotiated for the future will give this management something of a cushion.

One of the issues remaining is Ethane Rejection. Several competitors are beginning to export ethane in the hopes of better pricing and demand. This company may be able to follow those plans in the future. In the meantime there is a contract for some ethane that begins in 2021. That is soon enough that it may begin to attract market attention.

There are several pricing issues that are being attacked by management to give the company better operating margins. Even without the resolution of those issues this company was profitable in 2018. That augurs well for management during the next inevitable industry downturn as management slowly conquers the pricing issues.

Midstream

Management is also addressing water handling issues to lower costs. Many companies have at least partially captive water handling system. This company has a shared system that qualifies as a cost saver. As the company grows, it could move towards more ownership to save still more money. Some companies find value in selling and leasing back the whole system though. This management is currently examining the combined setup to determine the profit maximizing way to go.

In the meantime, the midstream facilities in the area offer the company access to some decent markets and potentially good pricing. The only unanswered question would be exporting potential and its effect on profitability. This management needs a little time to address all the combined company issues. That could take a year or two. Therefore, new investors would need to be patient. Still there is plenty of potential for Montage Resources.

Well Rate Of Return

This company has some remarkable rates of return in the current pricing environment.

Source: Montage Resources Analyst Day Slide Presentation March 2019.

Interestingly, some of the dry gas properties are extremely profitable in the current gas pricing environment. However, this company, like many is moving towards a higher percentage of liquids production to hedge the fact that gas prices look as though they may never recover.

The best locations offer several years of drilling activity. Even more importantly, there are several stacked plays that are relatively unexplored. So the table above could alter significantly as further intervals are tested and developed. This company probably has at least a decade of potential locations from the current property.

Operational improvements are still periodically sweeping the industry to offer still more chances to improve corporate profitability. Management already has plans to place several significant ideas in place. Currently, it appears reasonable to expect costs per MCFE to decline about 10% to 15% per year. This expectation could change at any time. Though currently many industry observers do not expect a material change in the near future.

Summary

The standalone Eclipse Resources was a highly leveraged company that found enough liquids to have a speculative chance to reach an investment grade level. The recent combination and reverse stock split has considerably accelerated the process and resulted in an immediate credit upgrade.

Management appears to "get" the message by stating this year they will live within cash flow. Finances are strong enough that another "bolt-on" acquisition would not be unexpected at the right price.

The current enterprise value is less than 3 times projected EBITDAX. Yet this company plans to grow production 16% while living within cash flow. That is a far cry from the heyday of borrowing to grow. But that growth rate demands a multiple of about 7 times EBITDAX. This would provide considerable upside potential for the company's stock price. Combine that low valuation with the pricing and cost plans to provide a potential home-run without a lot of risk.

The oil price drop clearly dominated the news and decimated the stock price of both companies before the merger. The reverse stock split certainly did not help any market perception. This stock is clearly in the doghouse. Management does not need to do anything spectacular or incur out-sized risks for the stock price to soar to more normal levels. The move towards some liquids production should ensure reasonable profitability even during weak pricing times. The combined management is rigorously attacking costs and pricing issues. Any progress there will provide a performance cushion during the next cyclical downturn. In short, there are several ways to win with this stock and not too many ways to lose.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Montage Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.