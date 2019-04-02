Boeing: Buy The Fear

Source: Washington Post

Thesis

In the first quarter, American stocks had the best start of the year since 1998. The S&P 500 gained by nearly 13%, which was the best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2009 and the best beginning of the year since 1998. Dow, Nasdaq and Russel gained by 11%, 16%, and 14% respectively. A key laggard for the Dow in the past one month was Boeing (BA), whose stock declined by more than 10% in the past month alone. This was after the tragic accident that happened in Ethiopia. In this article, I will explain why I have continued to buy the stock during this decline.

What We Know

On March 10, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 left Bole International Airport heading for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. Shortly after takeoff, the plane lost contact with the Ethiopian tower, and crashed, killing 157 people. To me, this was a very personal accident because I have flown on the same plane a number of times. I also lost a close friend who used to work for General Electric’s (GE) health unit.

We also know that the accident was very similar to the previous Lion Air accident on 29th October. The cause of that accident was the malfunction of the angle of attack sensors (AOA), which erroneously activated the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) as the plane was climbing. This led the plane’s nose to pitch downwards, and because of the proximity to the ground, the pilots were unable to intervene. We also know that Boeing has been working on a software update that will be rolled out shortly.

In addition, we know that Boeing has been sued by passengers and that a number of airlines have cancelled their Boeing 737-Max orders. Also, while the company has been forced to halt delivery of new planes, production has continued. Finally, and most importantly, we know that Boeing is currently under investigation by the Justice Department.

Reason #1: Order Cancellations Not Big Enough

Investors are concerned that Boeing will see large cancellations of the Boeing 737-Max orders. If the airlines cancel the order, it would be a big deal for Boeing because it is the best-selling model. The chart below shows the order numbers and backlog of the various planes made by the company.

Source: Boeing

Already, a number of airlines have announced that they will cancel the model. Indonesia’s Garuda Airlines, ordered 50 737-Max in 2014 and has received just one. Last week, the company announced that it will cancel the remaining 49 orders. Lion Air has also mulled cancelling more orders from Boeing. Vietjet and Russia’s Utair Aviation are also considering order cancellations.

While any order cancellation is a bad thing, I believe that the announced cancellations are not big enough. In fact, all companies with big orders of the plane such as FlyDubai, RyanAir, and Southwest have not sent indications that they will cancel the orders.

There are two primary reasons why most companies won’t cancel. First, Boeing 737 family has been in use since 1967 and has been relatively safe. As of 2015, it has been involved in 368 accidents and incidents. In total, more than 10,500 Boeing 737s have been delivered. Therefore, the overall family of 737s has been relatively safe over the years. They have also been very popular with airlines. Additionally, other than the MCAS problem – which is being fixed - the plane has been safe, with no major incidents.

Second, it is difficult for the customers to substitute Boeing because the company operates in a duopoly with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). The 737-Max competes with Airbus A320 Neo, which has more than 4154 orders and has delivered 549 planes. The company produces about 60 Neos every month, which means that it will take almost 6 years to fulfil the current orders. Therefore, it is less likely that more companies will go to Airbus. Further, while Airbus A320 Max has not been involved in an accident, it has had a few engine issues that have led to its grounding.

Therefore, I disagree with SA contributor, Zoltan Ban, who has argued that the accidents will open Boeing to more competition from Chinese and Russian manufacturers.

Reason #2: Valuation

The decline of Boeing’s stock has led to a slight improvement of its valuation. As of this writing, the company has a market valuation of $215 billion. At this valuation, investors are paying a 21x multiple of its TTM earnings, which is slightly lower than that of Airbus and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF). Its forward 1-year PE ratio of 21, is also in line with that of the other industrial companies like General Dynamic (GD), Caterpillar (CAT), and United Technologies (UTX). Historically, investors have paid a higher premium on Boeing because of its moat in the industry. Therefore, I view the recent decline in the PE as an ideal reason to make an entry point.

As I have argued before, a cheap valuation does not always make a company a good investment. In the past, we have seen very cheap companies like Yahoo and Sears go burst. Instead, the best combination is that of a low valuation combined with a catalyst. For Boeing, I believe the catalysts will be a potential US-China deal, and the revelation of the scale of order cuts.

Reason #3: A Good Company With Timeless Products

Finally, I like investing in simple companies that are well-run and those with timeless products. I believe that Boeing meets this quality. The company has a well-known track record in the manufacture of commercial and defense products. Its current CEO, Dennis Muilenburg has a 81% job approval rate according to Glassdoor and it has received good ratings for its work environment. For investors, the company is a dividend aristocrat that has been returning money to investors since 1937. Recently, it announced that it will increase buybacks by $20 billion. It is able to do this because of its exciting free cash flows. Finally, on margins, the company has better margins than that of its peers. For example, it has a net profit margin of 12% compared to Airbus 6.8%.

On products, Boeing manufactures planes for commercial and military customers. With the world population rising and their economic conditions improving, the company will always have customers. Its advantage is that it has a good proven record of creating quality products. Also, the industry has very difficult barriers to entry, which makes it difficult for new entrants.

Final Thoughts

The Ethiopian Airlines crash has made Boeing’s stock to drop sharply. While negative headlines will continue to impact the company’s stock in the short term, I believe that the decline has been exaggerated. As such, I have continued to buy the stock during this decline and hope to hold it for the next few years.

