Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: This 5%-Yielding Bank's Growth Is Decelerating

Investment Thesis

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) (CM) (TSX:CM) delivered an okay Q1 2019 with modest revenue growth. However, its EPS declined due to weakness in its capital markets segment. Looking forward, we believe it will be challenging for CIBC to maintain its top and bottom lines growth due to elevated Canadian household debts, and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in both sides of the border. CIBC’s shares are currently slightly undervalued when compare to its historical average and to the average of its peers. It also pays an attractive and growing dividend with a dividend yield of 4.9%. For investors seeking a steadily increasing dividend income, CIBC remains a fine choice. However, we advise investors to seek higher margin of safety and wait for a better entry point.

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

CIBC recorded an okay quarter with modest revenue growth. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased from C$4.4 billion in Q1 2018 to C$4.6 billion in Q1 2019. However, its diluted EPS declined to C$3.01 per share in Q1 2019 from C$3.18 per share in Q1 2018.

The decline was primarily due to lower capital market activities in its Q1 fiscal 2019 (see table below).

Adjusted net income (C$ Million) Q1/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking 658 669 632 Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management 314 334 319 U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management 104 93 126 Capital Markets 322 233 201 Corporate and Other (1) (11) 37

Reasons why we believe CIBC’s growth will continue to decelerate

Looking forward, we believe it will be challenging for CIBC to maintain the same growth pace it used to enjoy in the past few years for the following reasons:

Slow mortgage volume growth

Canada’s new mortgage B-20 Guideline has resulted in a decline in residential mortgage originations in 2018. Like other Canadian banks, CIBC’s mortgage portfolio has also been impacted negatively. As can be seen from the chart below, CIBC’s Canadian residential mortgage originations have declined considerably since Q3 2017. In fact, its mortgage originations declined to C$6 billion in Q1 2019 from C$16 billion in Q3 2017.

The decline in mortgage originations has also resulted in a slow decline in its mortgage balances. As the bottom left chart shows, its mortgage balance has declined to C$201 billion in Q1 2019 from C$203 billion in Q1 2018. Its home equity line of credit balance remained flat. In fact, it declined by C$0.3 billion sequentially to C$21.8 billion (see bottom right chart). We noted that CIBC’s mortgage balances growth trailed many of its peers. For example, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) grew its mortgage balances by 2.7% year over year.

Looking forward, we have a negative growth outlook for CIBC’s residential mortgage portfolio. This is because Canadian household debt is already at a high level. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level, coupled with 5-interest rate hikes since mid-2017, will likely continue to limit future mortgage growth in 2019.

Higher provisioning likely

CIBC saw its total provision for credit losses increased to C$338 million in Q1 2019. This was a significant increase from Q1 2018’s C$153 million. The increase in PCL was primarily due to an increase in Canadian commercial banking and wealth, and capital markets. As can be seen from the chart below, its PCL ratio increased to 0.30% in Q1 2019 from 0.22% in Q1 2018. Looking forward, it may be challenging for PCL ratio to decline due to deteriorating macroeconomic condition.

Net interest margin is not expected to expand

The chart below shows the net interest margin of CIBC’s Canadian retail & business banking segment. As can be seen from the chart below, its NIM in Q1 2019 increased 7 basis points year over year but declined by 3 basis points sequentially. Although management expects its NIM to expand in 2019, we held a different view. We believe a housing market slowdown will put pressure on banks to compete aggressively for mortgage originations. This will likely limit its NIM expansion. In addition, Canada’s economy is now showing signs of deterioration. Retail sales in January declined by 0.3%. Consumer price index also remained well short of 2% in February. In fact, CPI only edged up to 1.5% year over year. These economic data will make for a patient Bank of Canada. Hence, it will be challenging for CIBC to expand its NIM.

In CIBC’s U.S. Banking segment, its NIM increased modestly by 1 bps quarter over quarter. The slightly increase was due to strong loan growth but offset slightly by competition for deposits. Looking forward, Federal Reserve’s dovish tone will likely put a cap on interest rate hikes throughout the year. In fact, a majority of FOMC members think the current rate setting will remain appropriate through the end of 2019. Therefore, it will be challenging for CIBC to expand its NIM in its USA Banking.

Valuation Analysis

CIBC currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 8.84x. This is about one multiple below its 5-year average of 9.98x. CIBC’s forward P/E ratio is lower than Royal Bank (RY) and Toronto Dominion Bank’s (TD) 11.28x and 10.89x respectively. We believe this is justified as both Royal Bank and TD Bank have excellent track records of growth and better growth profile than CIBC. In fact, CIBC has historically been trading at a valuation below its Canadian peers due to its smaller scale and less-than-stellar past performance.

A growing 4.9%-yielding dividend

CIBC has consistently increased its dividend every year. In fact, the company has increased its dividend twice per year in the past three years (see chart below). CIBC currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$1.40 per share. This is equivalent to a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.9%. This dividend is safe as CIBC has a target payout ratio of about 40% to 50% of its EPS. Its current dividend yield of 4.93% is towards the high end of the yield range in the past 5 years.

Risks and Challenges

Exposure to Canadian residential mortgage market

CIBC has a high exposure to the Canadian mortgage market. In fact, it has the highest uninsured Canadian mortgages to total regulatory capital ratio among the big 5 banks in Canada. Hence, a significant slowdown in the housing market may negatively impact its business.

Economic recession

CIBC’s business can be impacted negatively in a recession. In an economic recession, it is likely that CIBC will experience higher credit losses. This is because unemployment rate typically rises during an economic recession.

Investor Takeaway

CIBC’s top and bottom lines growth will likely continue to decelerate due to several headwinds we outlined in our article. Although its shares remain at a discount, investors may want to take a cautious approach. We think a higher margin of safety is desired. Hence, conservative investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

