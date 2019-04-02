Merchants Bancorp: A 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO From This Small-Cap Bank

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Merchants Bancorp (MBIN).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Merchants Bancorp - the prospectus (source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 2M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Merchants Bancorp 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: MBINP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00% before 04/01/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.605%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 04/01/2024. Currently, MBINP trades quite above its par value at a price of $26.07 and has a Current Yield of 6.00% and YTC of 6.71%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business with a focus on Federal Housing Administration("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $3.9 billion in assets and $3.2 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2018, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp. (formerly known as P/R Mortgage and Investment Corp. prior to October 1, 2018), Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois (formerly known as Joy State Bank prior to October 22, 2018 and includes the October 1, 2018 acquisition of Farmers-Merchants National Bank of Paxton, Illinois), Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC (formerly known as RICHMAC Funding LLC prior to November 1, 2018), and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana.

Source: Company's website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, MBIN:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $0.24 yearly dividend. With a market price of $21.85, the current yield of MBIN is at 1.10%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $6.89M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series A preferred stock) of the company is around $6.86M.

In addition, the market capitalization of MBIN is around $627M.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Merchants Bancorp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in December 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4 2018, MBIN had a total debt of $195M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stock, which totals $42M - previously issued 8% Non-Cumulative, Perpetual Preferred Stock, that has no established public trading market.

The Banking Preferreds

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all bank preferred stocks, with a par value of $25, that have a qualified fixed-to-floating dividend rate and a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve (if then required), at our option, we may redeem the Series A preferred stock at any time, either in whole or in part, for cash, on any Dividend Payment Date on or after April 1, 2024. We may also redeem the Series A preferred stock at our option, subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve (if then required), at any time, in whole, but not in part, within 90 days following the occurrence of a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event" (as defined herein), such as a proposed change in law or regulation after the initial issuance date with respect to whether the Series A preferred stock qualifies as an "additional Tier 1 capital" instrument. Although the terms of the Series A preferred stock have been established at issuance to satisfy the criteria for "additional Tier 1 capital" instruments consistent with Basel III as set forth in the joint final rulemaking issued in July 2013 by the Federal Reserve, the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, it is possible that the Series A preferred stock may not satisfy the criteria set forth in future rulemakings or interpretations. As a result, a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event could occur whereby we would have the right, subject to prior approval of the Federal Reserve (if then required), to redeem the Series A preferred stock in accordance with its terms prior to April 1, 2024, or any date thereafter.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Merchants Bancorp

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds for this offering will be approximately $48.3 million, or approximately $55.5 million if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional Series A preferred stock in full, in each case after deducting estimated expenses and underwriting discounts and commissions. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering of Series A preferred stock for general corporate purposes including to support balance sheet growth of Merchants Bank and potential selective future acquisitions. The net proceeds may be invested temporarily in cash or short-term marketable securities until they are applied.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Merchants Bancorp

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of $50M, MBINP cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock issued by Merchant Bancorp. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.