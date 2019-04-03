Billion Dollar Cannabis Acquisition: Cresco Labs Buys Origin House

Financials are in either Canadian dollars or U.S. dollars, as noted - Cresco reports in US dollars and Origin House in Canadian dollars, and both trade in Canadian dollars.

Summary

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is purchasing Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) in what is being touted as the largest-ever public company acquisition in the U.S. cannabis deal. The all-stock deal is worth approximately C$1.1 billion and, after the deal, Cresco Labs will be the second most valuable multi-state operator by diluted market cap.

This deal looks like a win-win to me, with both companies gaining from each others' distribution capabilities. That will enable each company to distribute their in-house products on a wider scale. In particular, Cresco Labs may benefit from gaining Origin House's 500 dispensary distribution network in California. That large network may significantly increase Cresco's California sales, where the company is building to a cultivation capacity of over 180,000 lbs/year.

The merger premium here is relatively low, at only 5% over March 29th closing prices. The market has reacted poorly to this deal, with Origin House shares down 4% in early trading on Apr 1st while Cresco Labs shares are flat, in line with the broader cannabis market.

Resources

Origin House And Cresco Labs

Origin House and Cresco Labs may be unfamiliar names to some investors. I have not previously written about either company on the main Seeking Alpha platform, although I cover both companies in depth on The Growth Operation. Both Cresco and Origin House are large U.S. cannabis companies.

Cresco Labs is a more "traditional" multi-state operator, comparable to MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) or Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Cresco has 21 open dispensaries and 51 dispensary licenses, with operations spanning 11 states and covering 46% of Americans. Last quarter, as covered on The Growth Operation, Cresco earned $16 million in pro forma revenue with 45% gross margins, which are approximately average in their peer cohort, comparable to those of MedMen, Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF).

Origin House is not a traditional MSO. Instead, Origin House is a cannabis product distributor - primarily to dispensaries in California - which also provides services to the small cannabis companies whose products it distributes. These services include providing those companies with loans and assistance in building their cannabis businesses, and can extend all the way to purchasing those companies outright.

Origin describes their business as having a three-stage model, beginning as a distributor of small California brands and aiming to own successful, national brands:

Building a foundation as a distributor and accumulating data. Internalize and accelerate: Purchasing successful brands and offering access to services and capital to accelerate the growth of brands. Replicate the blueprint: After succeeding in California, take successful brands into other markets including Canada and other U.S. states.

After distributing products and collecting data, Origin House makes strategic investments in brands up to and including purchasing those companies outright. Origin House will then try to replicate successful brands' successes outside California.

For example, recently, Origin House recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Humboldt Sun Growers Guild and signed a similar distribution deal with Henry's Original. The latter deal also includes a convertible bridge loan of U$2.5 million, which will help Henry's fund growth and will potentially provide Origin House with an ownership interest in the brand.

The Deal

"Cresco Labs Inc. and CannaRoyalty Corp. d/b/a Origin House are pleased to announce today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Cresco Labs will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Origin House. Under the terms of the Agreement, holders of common shares of Origin House will receive 0.8428 subordinate voting shares of Cresco Labs for each Origin House Share. The Transaction represents a total consideration of approximately C$1.1 billion on a fully-diluted basis, or C$12.68 per Origin House Share (based on the Exchange Ratio and the closing price of Cresco Labs Shares on March 29, 2019, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction)." Cresco Labs and Origin House Press Release, Apr 1st

Under the terms of the announced deal, Origin House shareholders will receive 0.8428 Cresco Labs shares for each Origin House share they own. This deal reflected a 5% premium over Origin House's closing price on Mar 29th, and a 26% premium over the 30-day weighted average price of Origin House shares.

That overnight premium has widened after the deal was announced:

Source: Author, as of Apr 1st.

This 5% premium looks low on its face, although Hexo (OTC:HEXO) also recently announced an all-stock acquisition of Newstrike (OTCPK:NWKRF) with a similar lack of merger premium.

When this deal closes, Origin House shareholders will own about 20% of the combined Cresco Labs on a pro forma basis. If the deal is terminated, Origin House will pay a C$45 million termination fee. The deal will be subject to a vote from Origin House shareholders, with that vote expected to be held in June 2019. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June 2019.

After this deal, Cresco Labs would be the second most valuable U.S. cannabis company by market cap, jumping ahead of Harvest Health.

Benefits Of The Deal

Cresco Labs believes this deal will accelerate their entry into California and will establish the first national "house of brands" with a leading distribution share in three of the largest states: California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

The deal will also enhance the distribution of Cresco Labs' products, widening their distribution to over 725 dispensaries spread across 11 states. The deal will also increase Cresco Labs' liquidity, by adding more freely-traded shares to the market. Cresco Labs went public in December 2018, such that many of its shares are still under lock-up agreements and this would increase the float.

Cresco also suggests the deal will provide synergies on both costs and revenue. For example, adding Cresco's brands to Origin House's 500-dispensary distribution system would enable Cresco to sell significantly more cannabis, increasing pro forma revenue. Similarly, Cresco would be able to bring Origin House's brands out of California, increasing the reach of those products.

Thoughts

I like this deal. The premium paid for Origin House shares is low, although that premium is fair if investors are bullish about a combined Cresco Labs and the potential synergies of the deal.

In general, I like Origin House and have been impressed with how sharp their management team sounds in interviews. (E.g., this February interview with Origin House President and General Counsel Afzal Hasan.) They have one of the more intriguing business models in cannabis and their filings, although I've been focused on their organic growth in my coverage on The Growth Operation - I'd like to see them generate more organic growth next quarter, which will be released this month.

This deal looks like it could be a net positive for both businesses. Origin House perhaps had more upside without the Cresco acquisition - but also more downside risk. Through the deal, both Cresco Labs and Origin House will benefit from the expansion of their collective distribution networks, which will allow Cresco's brands and Origin House's internalized brands to be distributed across broader markets. This may be especially beneficial for Cresco Labs' brands, which will gain access to a 500-dispensary network in California.

As with most companies in the cannabis sector, many investors may be wary about the valuations on both of these companies. Cresco Labs trades at an annualized EV/Sales ratio of 49x, which is among the higher ratios among MSOs, although lower than Green Thumb and Harvest Health. Origin House trades at an EV/Sales ratio of 34x. In both cases, these lofty multiples are caused by huge growth rates in a rapidly-growing industry - both companies had annual growth rates last quarter of over 300%, with Origin House close to 800% revenue growth YoY. As always, cannabis investments are likely to be volatile, and I encourage investors to be cautious and to use appropriate risk management including diversification and investment sizing.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEXO, CNSX:OH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.