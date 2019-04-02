Vitreous Glass: A Microcap With A Moat

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel Speed as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Company Overview and History

Vitreous Glass (OTC:VCIGF) is a small glass recycling company that cleans, crushes and sells waste glass to the fiberglass manufacturing industry in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was founded in 1992 and has three customers, two of which make up roughly 90% of sales. Their trademarked product is called GlasSand and is used in the production of fiberglass insulation found in homes. The company has a market capitalization of just under C$23 million.

In some of the company’s earlier annual reports they disclosed that their two customers were Johns Manville (acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 2001) and Owens Corning (OC). In June 2008 the company announced the addition of a third customer, who is likely CertainTeed (a subsidiary of the French industrial manufacturer Saint Gobain). I believe that these remain the three customers that Vitreous serves today.

Business Economics

Vitreous obtains its raw glass from recycling plants across Western Canada. Since 2014, management has said they are constrained by the amount of raw materials they are able to obtain from their suppliers. In that time sales have roughly kept pace with Canadian CPI.

Vitreous is well located within 180 miles of all three customers. Since crushed glass is heavy and can be expensive to transport long distances, this is a huge competitive advantage.

Source: Google Maps.

Since 2005, the company’s sales have grown at a CAGR of 2.2%, marginally outperforming inflation. In FY 2018, sales increased 4.9% from the preceding year due to a 1.6% increase in volume combined with a 3.2% increase in average selling price.

Since 2005, operating margins have increased from the mid-20s into the mid-30s.

Source: Author's work, from company filings.

In 2013 the company’s sales suffered due to a shutdown at one of its customer’s manufacturing plants. Since then margins are improved due to lower costs of acquiring glass, which helps explain the jump in operating margins from 2013 to 2014. Vitreous’ cost profile also improved in 2014 so it seems they were able to negotiate a more favorable contract with a major supplier. It is unclear how long these contracts last.

The company does not appear to have any ambitions to grow its business, as previous attempts to do so in the past have failed.

Investment Thesis

The company has a 10% dividend yield and pays dividends closely tied to free cash flow. Although it does not necessarily increase every year, the company’s dividend has grown from $0.10 per share when it was initiated in 2006, to $0.34 per share in 2018 (10.7% CAGR).

Source: Author's work, from company filings.

Although it may be unrealistic to expect much growth going forward, I believe 10-15% annual returns are completely within reason for the next several years.

The company has no debt, and trades at 11x its last twelve months earnings, which is not necessarily cheap but in line with its historical averages. Returns on equity over the last five years have averaged over 43%, which seems unsustainable at first glance, however I believe the company’s unique competitive advantage will allow these returns to persist.

Using a very simple stable growth dividend discount model, we are able to back out the implied equity risk premium using the current stock price and the following assumptions:

Source: Author's work.

Given the current equity risk premium is around 6%, the market is implying that Vitreous is more than 4x riskier than the average stock. This feels excessive considering Vitreous’ predictable business model and long track record of growing dividends. Even using an ERP of 20% yields a stock price of $4.88 per share, or 32% upside to today’s price.

Potential Catalysts

Strategic Materials is the North American leader in recycled glass, but I do not consider them to be a competitor of Vitreous because the costs to transport glass are high and Vitreous’ geographic positioning allows it to serve its customers at the lowest cost. It would be very costly for Strategic Materials to compete with Vitreous in Western Canada without buying them outright. However, Vitreous does not seem to be for sale (for now). Founder and CEO Pat Cashion and his wife own 41% of shares outstanding, but as he nears retirement age, it may be tempting to cash out.

Risks

The only material risk I see is customer concentration. If one or both of the company’s two largest customers decided to close its Alberta manufacturing plant, it could put Vitreous’ ability to stay in business in jeopardy. I believe the possibility of this happening in the near future is remote, but the risk cannot be ignored. For more information on Vitreous’ customers, Owens Corning normally provides an outlook for the fiberglass insulation market in their quarterly earnings calls and slides.

Conclusion

I consider the base case for Vitreous to be a 10-15% annual return for the next several years. The bear case is that one or more customers shut down, and Vitreous loses -50% or more in value. The bull case is that the company is taken out at a significant premium due to the synergies that would exist with a company like Strategic Materials. It is difficult to assign probabilities to the bear and bull cases, but I consider them to be roughly equal. I believe Vitreous is safer than the market is implying, but still a risky investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCIGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.