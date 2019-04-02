How Safe Should Your Portfolio Be?

Thought For The Day: You can view the change in quarter as nothing more than an accounting device, or seize the moment to claim some control over your financial life.

Past-Peak Auto

“For now, the global economic impulse remains one of deceleration and the outlook for the auto industry is past peak. With the auto industry having a large impact on global manufacturing, it will be difficult to see a sustained recovery in global economic output with an auto industry that is not only declining but declining at a faster pace as evident by the recent survey out of Germany.” (Eric Basmajian)

Brexit

“U.K. lawmakers failed to reach a majority on four new Brexit alternatives last night, prompting Theresa May to schedule five hours of crisis talks today with her cabinet. If her deal cannot be ratified by parliament, she faces three choices before an April 12 deadline: Leaving without a deal, calling an election or asking the EU for a long delay.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Volatility Of Stock Returns

“From 1999 through 2018, a portfolio with equal amounts of Canadian, U.S. and international equities had an annualized return of about 5.2%. But during those two decades, the portfolio never had a calendar-year return anywhere close to that average. There were 13 years with returns of greater than 9.4%, and the other seven years were losses. The best year saw a gain of almost 29%, and the worst saw a loss of the same magnitude. That is one heck of a dramatic ride to earn a modest 5.2% overall.” (Dan Bortolotti)

SA contributor Dan Bortolotti does a fine job of illustrating (in the above quote) the terrifying zigzag that constitutes investment returns. We all too often hear about a specific average annual return, which is pleasing to the ear, but the rollercoaster-like path is often more than many can handle.

Bortolotti’s explanation came in the form of a reply to Canadian investors whose portfolio fell from $750,000 to $732,120 in one year, after their advisor told them they should expect returns of 4%. Bortolotti noted that it could be that the advisor was targeting 4% average returns, meaning over time. He also noted that their loss for the year was 2.4%, which was actually less than Canadian and international markets lost in 2018.

This is truly a classic case of investor psychology. Losses are never fun, but they hurt more when you reach higher levels like this couple has done. What’s more, investors hiring advisors sometimes assume the professionals can produce robust yet safe returns. It is because nobody can supply this combination, yet the demand for it is so high, that con-men thrive. One (among several) advantages that advisors can provide is acting like a shield between you and your money. If you have confidence in the competence of your advisor, then you can “not look” when the view will be painful. The advisor can be dispassionate about portfolio decisions, something much harder for individuals to achieve when they’ve “lost” close to $20,000 in one year.

One can infer from the 4% return target and the investors’ worried question, that this was a risk-averse couple for whom the advisor suggested a conservative portfolio. In truth, it is possible to construct a portfolio that can shield investors like these from losses, with the right mix of stocks, bonds, Treasury bills, gold, silver, Swiss francs, commodities, options, etc. That is akin to buying a car with above-average safety features including tank-like dimensions and a bullet-proof windshield, but which doesn’t drive over 45 miles per hour and whose fuel expenses are more than double the average.

You can see the trade-off. Playing it safe chips away at long-term returns. Someone requiring funds to purchase a home next year should play it safe, but a long-term investor presumably can afford the risk. Investors vary greatly in their risk tolerance, but it seems likely that even risk-averse investors can progress without a Humvee of a portfolio. I affirm my oft-stated view that real estate and cash – in ample proportion – can best do the job. But the highly risk averse might also consider a good measure of gold, one of the investments least correlated with stocks.

And without “weighing down” that conservative portfolio with expensive hedges like currencies and options, our conservative investors can avail themselves of the “free lunch” of diversification.

In a book written for novice investors, That Thing Rich People Do, Kaye Thomas makes the point probabilistically. If you’ve chosen 10 stocks as candidates for your portfolio and buy just one of them, there is a 1 in 10 chance you chose the one that will perform worst. If you choose 2 of the 10, there is only a 1 in 45 chance you chose the two worst. Divide your money among all 10 and you’ve minimized the risk in your portfolio. In fact, the portfolio risk is lower than that of the average stock in the portfolio because of the smoothing effect of the stock prices moving up and down at different times.

The investors’ journey is a wild ride. But like kids tense on their way to school yet relaxed and happy on their way back, a good feeling awaits those who endured it. Through the help of a financial advisor, and/or with the help of diversification and moderate hedging, we can take that ride at a decent pace and with adequate safety.

