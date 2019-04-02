AT&T: This Dividend Aristocrat Has Expected Annual Returns Of 15%+

Total expected returns are in the ~15% range annually over the next five years.

AT&T’s 6.6% dividend yield is well supported by free cash flow, which also allows for debt repayment.

The company’s acquisition of Time Warner, Inc helped grow the top and bottom line, although debt is a concern.

AT&T is widely known for its dividend, but the stock should also be attractive to growth and value investors.

Searching for stocks offering compelling total returns can be difficult in a bull mark that has been ongoing since March 2009. Finding bargains among mega cap stocks can be especially difficult as these are well known amongst investors and valuations have become stretched.

AT&T Inc. (T) is one of our favorite mega cap stocks for both its total returns possibility as well as its dividend yield of more than 6%. The stock offers a low valuation and compelling dividend to go along with low earnings growth rate. More importantly for income investors, we find AT&T to be among the safest high yield dividend stocks.

While many investors know AT&T for its dividend, we feel that growth and value investors should also consider adding the stock to their portfolio.

Business Overview and Recent Financial Results

AT&T is a telecommunications giant. The company consists of four business segments: AT&T Communications, which provides mobile, broadband, video and other communications services to U.S. consumers and business, WarnerMedia, which includes assets acquired from Time Warner, Inc., AT&T Latin America, which provides mobile and TV services to South American and Caribbean countries, and Xandr, which offers marketing and advertising services.

AT&T employs nearly 270,000 people and has a current market cap of $226 billion, making the company one of the largest corporations in the world. The company generates approximately $170 billion in annual revenues. AT&T has more than 170 million combined direct to consumer subscribers in the U.S., Mexico and Latina America.

AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. on 6/15/2018. The company paid $85 billion to acquire Warner Bros., HBO and Turner along with digital content providers such as Bleacher Report.

This acquisition fueled AT&T's recent growth. AT&T released fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on 1/30/2019.

Source: AT&T Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Presentation, page 7.

Adjusted earnings-per-share improved more than 10% to $0.86 in the fourth quarter. For the year, adjusted earnings-per-share increased 15% to $3.52. Revenues were up 15.2% to $48 billion during the quarter and up 6.4% to $170.8 billion for 2018.

Let's look at the company's largest divisions. Revenues for the communications division dropped 2%, mostly due to declines in AT&T's business wireline and entertainment group areas. The company did have a 3% increase in wireless service sales. The company added 304k postpaid smartphones and 467k branded smartphones during the quarter. Postpaid phone churn was up 11 bps to 1%, but still a very low total. Average revenue per user, or ARPU, increased 3% to $59.39.

The entertainment group experienced a revenue decline of 3% as AT&T had a net loss of 391k traditional video subscribers and a net loss of 267k DIRECTV Now subscribers. The decline is DIRECTV Now subscribers was attributed to the end of discounted introductory offers. The APRU for the entertainment group improved more than 6% to $49.83.

Warner Media grew 5.9% during the quarter, with a 10.4% gain for Warner Bros. HBO and Turner saw revenue decline slightly. Overall subscription growth increased by about 2%, led by a 3.7% increase for Turner which was offset by a 3% decline for HBO.

While tax reform passed at the end of 2017 was a benefit of $0.26 per share last year to AT&T, the Time Warner acquisition added $0.18 to earnings-per-share and 9% to revenue in2018.

AT&T expects to earn $3.60 per share in 2019, which would be a 2.3% increase from the previous year if achieved. This is slightly above our projected annual earnings-per-share growth of 2.1% over the next five years. At our projected rate, AT&T could earn $4.00 per share by 2024.

Recession Performance

Most investors likely own AT&T because of the company's high dividend. These investors count on dividends during all phases of the economic cycle. Companies often do not cut their dividends during the good times. Most dividend cuts occur during the times when companies are experiencing financial difficulties.

Accordingly, this section will analyze AT&T's current dividend safety in the context of the company's historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company's recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. AT&T's performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.76

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.16

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.12

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.29

AT&T's earnings-per-share declined more than 23% from 2007 to 2009. The company didn't top its pre-recession earnings-per-share total until 2016. Investors looking for earnings growth would have been disappointed by the company's performance following the crisis.

More important to income investors, however, was AT&T's ability to continue to grow its dividend during this turbulent time. AT&T's dividend was well covered by earnings-per-share even as the company struggled to grow profitability.

Dividend Analysis

AT&T has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. This qualifies AT&T as a Dividend Aristocrat, which is an exclusive group of companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 years.

AT&T has increased its dividend:

By an average of 2.1% over the past five years.

By an average of 2.3% over the past 10 years.

AT&T raised its dividend 2% for the payment made to shareholders on 2/1/2019, slightly below its averages. Shares of the company currently yield 6.6%, which is nearly 3.5x the 1.9% yield of the S&P 500 and significantly higher than the 2.4% yield of the 10-year Treasury bond.

Based off of expected dividends-per-share of $2.04 and the company's guidance for earnings-per-share of $3.60 for 2019, AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 57%. This is below the company's 10-year average payout ratio of 71%.

Some investors prefer to use cash flow to determine the safety of the company's dividend. And AT&T's cash flow was robust last year.

Source: AT&T Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Presentation, page 8.

In 2018, AT&T generated $43.6 billion in cash from operations, an improvement of nearly 15% from the previous year. The company spent $21.3 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of approximately $22.4 billion. This was a 36% increase from 2017.

The company paid $13.4 billion in dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 60%. For comparison, AT&T's dividend payments consumed more than 70% of free cash flow in 2017 and 2016. For the current year, the company expects the payout ratio to dip below 60%.

Even while increasing its dividend, AT&T managed to reduce its dividend payout ratio significantly last year. This is a positive sign that the company's dividend is safe.

Using either earnings-per-share or free cash flow, AT&T's dividend appears to be well covered. Given AT&T's large debt, investors also need to consider the impact the debt will have on company's ability to maintain its dividend.

After the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T was saddled with $180 billion of debt in long term debt, or 3.0x adjusted EBITDA. But since the merger closed until the end of 2018, which was about six months, AT&T was able to pay down ~5% of its total debt.

The company expects to produce nearly $26 billion in free cash flow during 2019, a 16% increase from 2018. After subtracting dividends, the company should be left with an additional $12 billion in free cash flow for the current year. AT&T expects to have $158 billion in remaining debt billion in debt by the end of 2019.

AT&T aims to generate at least an additional $6 to $8 billion in cash through real estate and non-core asset sales. Using the proceeds from these endeavors plus the growth in free cash flow, AT&T aims to see its debt level fall to around $150 billion by the end of 2019, or 2.5x adjusted EBITDA.

In 18 months or so, AT&T will have reduced its debt obligations by 20% if the company is able to deliver on its targets. In addition, the boast in cash flows mean that AT&T's dividend has become very safe.

Accordingly, we believe AT&T's debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Based off of the 3/28/2019 closing price of $31.01 and expected earnings-per-share for 2019 of $3.60, AT&T's stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. We have a targeted price-to-earnings ratio of 12, slightly below the stock's long term average, for 2024. If the stock's valuation were to expand to meet our target by 2024, investors would see an additional 6.9% added to annual returns.

Total annual returns for AT&T would be as follows:

2.1% earnings-per-share growth

6.6% dividend yield

6.9% multiple expansion

Combined, we expect shares of AT&T to offer a total annual return of 15.6% through 2024. Using our targets for earnings-per-share and price-to-earnings multiple, AT&T's stock could trade at $48 by 2024. This would be a 55% increase from today's prices.

Final Thoughts

The market doesn't appear to view the company very well at the moment, given its low valuation, but we feel that AT&T's stock is very undervalued. In fact, we feel it is one of the most undervalued mega cap stocks.

AT&T's debt has become very bloated, but the company has taken steps to reduce this burden. The expected increase in free cash flow this year should only help to lower the company's debt, placing the already safe dividend on even firmer ground.

We feel it has something to offer every type of investor. Value investors will likely be attracted to the company's low price-to-earnings ratio while income investors will take notice of the nearly 7% yield. Growth investors should find the total annual return estimates appealing.

Based on the company's modest expected earnings growth, the potential for multiple expansion and the generous, and relatively safe, dividend yield, AT&T receives a strong buy recommendation from Sure Dividend at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.