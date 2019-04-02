Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stocks In Q1 2019

This article details the worst performing decile of the S&P 500 and tries to analyze themes that might be of interest to Seeking Alpha readers.

The S&P 500 produced its best quarterly return in almost a decade in the first quarter of 2019.

In yesterday's article, I noted that the S&P 500 (SPY) produced its best quarterly return (+13.6%) since the third quarter of 2009. While the broad market experienced a strong bounce back from a painful fourth quarter, not all market constituents were able to post gains in the first quarter. This article covers the worst performing decile of the S&P 500.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, nearly 30% of the S&P 500 constituents were down 20%. In the first quarter, it was just 2 constituents - Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Biogen (BIIB). Kraft had a kitchen sink quarter, posting a large impairment of some of its consumer food brands as health-conscious consumers shift away from some of its traditional brands. The company was also forced to cut its dividend amidst balance sheet pressure from the leverage taken on in recent debt-financed transactions. An accounting subpoena from securities regulators added to investor angst.

The disastrous results at Kraft Heinz weighed on venerable Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), which owns over a quarter of the company. Berkshire made a rare appearance on the laggards list with the 35th worst performance in the S&P 500. Academic research has shown that levering low volatility companies has been part of Warren Buffet's extraordinary track record, but in a strong quarter for low volatility stocks there was a meaningful negative variance for Berkshire.

Kraft was not the only branded food company on the list - Coca-Cola (KO) and Kellogg (K) - were also among the worst performing decile. With over a 9% stake, Berkshire Hathaway is also the largest owner of Coca-Cola shares. Given the preponderance of consumer staples stocks among low volatility stock funds (SPLV), it will be interesting to see if evolving consumer tastes and shifting retail touch points erase some of the stability of these companies in the years to come.

The other company that went into correction in the quarter was Biogen (BIIB), which announced that it was halting trials of an Alzheimer's drug that had been championed as a potential growth engine. It was a tough quarter for Healthcare (XLV). The sector's 6.6% return was less than half of the broad market and the worst of the eleven major sectors. AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Pfizer (PFE), and Amgen (AMGN) were among large cap pharma companies on the laggards list. Of the market capitalization of the laggards list, 42% was represented by healthcare.

The only sector that did not make this laggards list was Utilities (XLU). That is driven by the fact that I used the constituents at the end of the quarter as my population set. Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), which declared bankruptcy in January due to wildfire claims, produced a -25% total return that would have topped this list. Even in a quarter where utilities produced a solid 12% total return, the PCG debacle reminds investors about the travails of idiosyncratic risk in poorly diversified portfolios.

I hope this screen of the worst performing large cap stocks proves useful to Seeking Alpha readers.

