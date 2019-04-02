Market Pulse Signal: Trend Turns Positive As Concerns Persist

On Wednesday, March 20, the Fed caught up to market expectations and seemed to signal that there would be no more changes to rates this year.

Market expectations for rate increases shifted to later in 2019 or into 2020. Powell's pivot may have given the market the confidence needed to extend its recovery.

Towards the end of January, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's tune seemed to change on future interest rate increases, stating "the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat."

Market Pulse Signal Update

The Market Pulse model has increased its equity allocation from 40% to 100%. The model informs the Ned Davis Research CMG US Large Cap Long/Flat Index and produces signals that allow the Index to tactically allocate between various levels of equity and cash. This latest change was precipitated as the trend in the Composite Score, the model's measure of market breadth, stabilized since the beginning of the year and turned positive.

On March 19, the Composite Score rose to 59.33, which is higher than its value 42 days ago of 59.17. When the Composite Score trend is positive, the model allocates 100% to equity regardless of the score itself. The allocation change is reflected in the Ned Davis Research CMG US Large Cap Long/Flat Index today.

Market Regained Confidence After Q4 Stumble

An aging bull market, stretched valuations, trade tensions, and rising interest rates combined to create the uncertainty that led to a harrowing end to 2018. Given the magnitude and velocity of the decline in December, one might have expected the market to bounce, and it did. Market technicians also warned that after such a strong decline and recovery, it was possible to see the market retest December's lows. The positioning of the Market Pulse model was consistent with the technical picture. It had reduced equity allocation from 80% to 40% on January 15, 2019, as market breadth was still relatively weak.

Towards the end of January, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's tune seemed to change on future interest rate increases, stating "the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat." Market expectations for rate increases shifted to later in 2019 or into 2020. Powell's pivot may have given the market the confidence needed to extend its recovery. On Wednesday, March 20, the Fed caught up to market expectations and seemed to signal that there would be no more changes to rates this year. It remains to be seen if that will actually be good for stocks or if the market reads the reasons for the Fed's patience - slowing economic activity and muted inflation - as issues to worry about.

The model's Composite Score of 59.33 isn't terribly broad, but the trend seems to have stabilized and moved positive, thus triggering the allocation change.

Composite Score

Current vs. 42 days prior

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of March 19, 2019.

Since the last allocation change on January 15, industry participation has improved substantially. Sixteen of the 24 industry groups now sport a trend score of 50 or greater.

S&P 500 Industry Trend Scores

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of March 19, 2019.

Among industry groups, Software & Services and Technology Hardware & Equipment were the largest contributors to returns, with Apple and Microsoft accounting for most of that improvement. In addition, Capital Goods, Media & Entertainment, Banks, Semiconductors, Energy, Diversified Financials, Health Care Equipment, Retailing, Utilities, and Real Estate combined accounted for over half of the improvement of the S&P 500 in this time period. Telecommunication Services was the only industry to post negative returns during this period, and the contribution was negligible when compared to the S&P 500's 8.95% run.

On an individual stock level, 36 names accounted for over half of the S&P 500's returns from January 15 to March 18, 2019. Many of these were the same companies that contributed to the decline in the fourth quarter of last year. So, a few big names continue to influence the market's returns. As trade tensions, slowing global growth, and richly priced stocks persist, investors should continue to proceed with caution.

01/15/2019 - 03/18/2019 Security Name Weight Total Return Contribution To Return Cumulative Percent of Total Return Totals 100 8.95 8.95 1 Apple Inc. 3.31 23.36 0.73 8.1% 2 Microsoft Corporation 3.65 12.44 0.44 13.0% 3 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1.40 14.38 0.19 15.2% 4 Cisco Systems, Inc. 0.95 21.56 0.19 17.4% 5 Alphabet Inc. Class C 1.50 9.94 0.15 19.0% 6 Bank of America Corp. 1.15 12.90 0.15 20.7% 7 Philip Morris International Inc. 0.55 28.70 0.14 22.3% 8 Mastercard Incorporated Class A 0.85 17.23 0.14 23.8% 9 Visa Inc. Class A 1.10 13.03 0.14 25.4% 10 Alphabet Inc. Class A 1.47 9.39 0.14 26.9% 11 Facebook, Inc. Class A 1.69 7.73 0.13 28.4% 12 Chevron Corporation 0.98 13.40 0.13 29.8% 13 Procter & Gamble Company 1.05 11.20 0.12 31.1% 14 Intel Corporation 1.01 12.02 0.12 32.4% 15 Amazon.com, Inc. 2.95 4.04 0.11 33.7% 16 Johnson & Johnson 1.57 6.74 0.11 34.9% 17 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 1.72 4.95 0.09 35.9% 18 Wells Fargo & Company 0.91 9.52 0.09 36.8% 19 Merck & Co., Inc. 0.88 9.93 0.09 37.8% 20 International Business Machines Corporation 0.53 16.54 0.09 38.8% 21 Comcast Corporation Class A 0.74 11.41 0.08 39.7% 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.50 5.42 0.08 40.6% 23 Altria Group Inc. 0.41 19.60 0.08 41.5% 24 General Electric Company 0.37 21.56 0.08 42.3% 25 Broadcom Inc. 0.49 14.56 0.07 43.1% 26 Honeywell International Inc. 0.48 14.52 0.07 43.8% 27 Abbott Laboratories 0.57 11.86 0.07 44.6% 28 Danaher Corporation 0.31 21.92 0.06 45.3% 29 United Technologies Corporation 0.43 14.94 0.06 46.0% 30 Boeing Company 0.91 6.23 0.06 46.7% 31 Anthem, Inc. 0.33 18.70 0.06 47.3% 32 Oracle Corporation 0.57 10.50 0.06 48.0% 33 NIKE, Inc. Class B 0.46 13.05 0.06 48.7% 34 PepsiCo, Inc. 0.70 8.46 0.06 49.3% 35 3M Company 0.51 11.12 0.06 50.0% 36 Texas Instruments Incorporated 0.44 13.32 0.06 50.6%

Source: FactSet. Data as of March 18, 2019. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For illustrative purposes only. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Visit vaneck.com to view daily ETF and index holdings.

How The Market Pulse Model Works

The Ned Davis Research CMG US Large Cap Long/Flat Index's model (i.e., Market Pulse) measures the overall health of the market through an evaluation of market breadth. In this case, market breadth refers to advancing and declining price trends and countertrends at the GICS®1 industry group level. The model computes a robust moving average score daily to capture multi-industry and multi-term trend and countertrend measures to gauge overall market health. It then calculates the score's directional trend to see if it is improving or declining. Collectively, the score and its directional trend determine the equity allocation of either 100%, 80%, 40%, or 0%. At 0%, the allocation would be entirely to cash.2

Equity Allocation Based on Level and Trend of Composite Score

Trend Composite Declining Increasing Above 70 100% 100% Between 60-70 80% 100% Between 50-60 40% 100% Below 50 0% 100%

There are a few key reasons why measuring market breadth provides sound trend analysis for guiding equity allocations. Steve Blumenthal of CMG Capital Management Group, Inc., the Index's co-developer, wrote a whitepaper, Risk Management for all Markets, detailing this tactical approach. Historically, market breadth has typically weakened before top-line prices have at major market peaks, and breadth thrusts3 often occur just before major bull market recoveries. Furthermore, the S&P 500 is considered a very efficient market, meaning the underlying securities' fundamentals and macro environmental factors tend to be priced in almost immediately.

Important Definitions and Disclosures

1 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) is a widely accepted equity securities classification system developed by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) and Standard & Poor's.

2 Allocations to equities (long) represented by the S&P 500 Index. Allocations to cash (flat) represented by the Solactive 13-week U.S. T-bill Index.

3 Source: Ned Davis Research. Breadth thrust is a technical indicator used to ascertain market momentum and signals the start of a potential new bull market after what may have been an oversold market.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed in this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. The indices listed are unmanaged indices and do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees, or expenses that are associated with an investment in any underlying exchange-traded funds. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Fund performance current to the most recent month-end is available by visiting vaneck.com. Indexes are not securities in which an investment can be made.

Ned Davis Research CMG US Large Cap Long/Flat Index is a rules-based index that follows a proprietary model developed by Ned Davis Research, Inc. in conjunction with CMG Capital Management Group, Inc. The model produces daily trade signals to determine the Index's equity allocation percentage (100%, 80%, 40%, or 0%). When allocated to a percentage of equities (long), that portion of the Index will comprise the S&P 500 Index. When allocated to a percentage of cash (flat), that portion of the Index will be allocated to the Solactive 13-week U.S. T-bill Index.

Solactive 13-week U.S. T-bill Index is a rules-based index mirroring the performance of the current U.S. 13-week T-bill.

S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held U.S. common stocks covering the industrial, utility, financial and transportation sectors.

VanEck Vectors® NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (LFEQ®, or the Fund) provides risk-managed exposure to S&P 500 equities using multiple technical indicators that help determine when to be in the market and by how much. The Fund seeks to track its respective Index, designed by Ned Davis Research, Inc. (NDR) and CMG Capital Management Group, Inc. (CMG).

The Fund is subject to risks associated with equity securities, index tracking, investing in other funds, operational, U.S. Treasury bills, market, high portfolio turnover, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, passive management, absence of prior active market, authorized participant concentration, trading issues and concentration risks. The Fund is considered non-diversified and may be subject to greater risks than a diversified fund.

The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Ned Davis Research, Inc. or CMG Capital Management Group, Inc. NDR and CMG make no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly or the ability of the Index to track the performance of equities market.

NEITHER NDR NOR CMG GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN AND NEITHER NDR NOR CMG SHALL HAVE ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INTERRUPTIONS THEREIN. NDR AND CMG MAKE NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY LICENSEE, OWNERS OF THE FUND, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. NDR AND CMG MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO THE INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT SHALL NDR OR CMG HAVE ANY LIABILITY, JOINTLY OR SEVERALLY, FOR ANY SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS), EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2018 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC's indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their net asset value (NAV) only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss.

The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.