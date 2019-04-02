GasLog: Results Show LNG Story Playing Out

It is questionable whether or not the performance that it got from the spot pool during the quarter will be repeatable in the future.

The rise of LNG is likely to be one of the big stories in the energy space over the next few years.

On Thursday, February 14, 2019, liquefied natural gas tanker giant GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. These results certainly brought some vindication to those going long the liquefied natural gas story as the company saw its revenues surge by about 39% year over year. As might be expected, the company beat the expectations of analysts on both the top and bottom lines, although the company's earnings on a GAAP basis were somewhat lower than what analysts wanted to see. A closer look at the company's earnings report does indeed reveal that these results were very good and that the company as a whole is delivering upon the thesis that I laid out late last year.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from GasLog's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

GasLog brought in total revenues of $188.644 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 38.9% increase over the $135.772 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $145.026 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 61.74% increase over the $89.666 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

GasLog signed two seven-year charters with Cheniere Energy (LNG) for two newbuild LNG carriers. These two vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second and third quarters of 2021 respectively.

The company completed the sale of the Methane Becki Anne to GasLog Partners (GLOP) for $207.4 million during the quarter.

The company reported a net profit of $30.384 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.03% increase over the $29.685 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that GasLog's revenues surged year over year. As is often the case, this revenue increase had a positive result on both cash flows and profits as more of these revenues make their way to the company's bottom line. One reason for this is that GasLog operated more tankers than it did in the year-ago quarter. Over the past year, the company added the GasLog Houston, the GasLog Hong Kong, and the GasLog Genoa to its on the water fleet. These ships therefore generated revenue for the company in the fourth quarter of 2018 but could not do so in 2017 because the company did not have them. This development thus obviously boosted revenues year over year.

A second thing that boosted the company's revenue performance in the most recent quarter is that GasLog had the highest ever performance from its vessels trading in the spot market under the LNG carrier pooling agreement. This is what the company calls its "cool pool." As we can clearly see, revenues and profits from the vessels trading in the spot market surged year over year to their highest levels ever:

The biggest reason for this is that the demand for LNG carriers jumped substantially during the quarter. This naturally caused the utilization rate across the company's pooled tankers to increase to well above normal levels. As the vessels spent more time working than last year, they had more days during which they brought in revenues than last year. This alone would cause the company's revenues to increase if dayrates simply remained static but this was not the case. Rather, the high demand for tankers caused the dayrates that each received to skyrocket as hiring companies were forced to compete against one another to obtain the vessels that they demand.

Thus, the vessels that were trading in the spot pool not only spent more time working and generating revenue but they also brought in more revenue for each day that they did work. It should be fairly obvious why this would have a positive effect on the company's overall revenues.

As some might notice in the charts above, the spot rate began to decline around the end of the year. There are two reasons for this. One of them is that the demand for LNG imports typically declines a bit during the first quarter of the year compared to the third and fourth because utilities have completed stockpiling gas for the winter and are beginning to run down their stockpiles. The second reason is that the Asian markets that traditionally import LNG may have overstocked for the winter as the weather ended up being fairly mild so consumers did not use as much natural gas as usual to heat their homes and businesses.

Thus, importers reduced their demand for LNG and thus not as many tankers were needed to transport the resources at the end of the quarter. This caused dayrates to drop off a bit for the same reason that high demand caused them to surge in the first half of the quarter. With that said though, dayrates remained far higher than they did a year ago, even with the decline at the end of the quarter.

As of the middle of February, spot rates were running at about $60,000 per day, which was roughly in line with last year's levels. Unfortunately, it looks as though the surge in dayrates that we saw in the fourth quarter was a one-time event caused by Asian importers essentially over-importing natural gas. However, the outlook for dayrates going forward remains positive due to the large number of new LNG production facilities coming online over the next few years that will need tankers to ferry LNG to its destination. This new demand will apply some upward pressure on dayrates, although fleet growth will offset this somewhat.

As GasLog investors likely know, the company has a master limited partnership that it sells vessels that secure long-term charters to called GasLog Partners (GLOP). The point of this is to recover some of the capital that it expended building the tanker while still being able to keep some of the cash flow from the vessel due to being a major unitholder and the general partner of GasLog Partners. On November 14, 2018, GasLog sold the Methane Becki Anne, which recently secured an extended charter with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). This sale netted $207.4 million to GasLog, which will probably help the company pay for the nine vessels that it has under construction.

As mentioned in the highlights, GasLog secured new seven-year contracts for two newbuild tankers from Cheniere. This brought the total number of vessels that the company owns up to nine. One of the nice things here is that seven of these vessels have already secured multi-year charters:

The fact that GasLog has secured these charters already should be reassuring to shareholders. This is because they essentially represent guaranteed revenue and cash flow and thus a positive return on the money that GasLog is spending to build them. Basically, we can be assured that GasLog is not building vessels that nobody wants to use. Thus, the construction of these vessels prove accretive to revenues and cash flows.

In conclusion, this was a very solid quarter for GasLog, although it is questionable whether or not its spot pool performance is repeatable. Nonetheless, we do see signs that the LNG shipping market will remain strong going forward as the company continues to secure long-term charters and new production projects continue to proceed on track. Overall, the near- to medium-term future remains quite bright here.

