Qualcomm's Breakout May Be Imminent

It could result in the stock rising by as much as 14%.

Qualcomm's (QCOM) stock has stalled out in recent weeks unable to rise above $58. However, the bullish options bets continue to increase and the technical patterns suggest a breakout is on the way. It could result in the stock rising to around $62.25 in the coming weeks, a gain of about 9%. But options betting suggests the equity could increase by as much 14%.

The last time I wrote on Qualcomm on March 18, I noted the stock might struggle through the Middle of April, but that the longer-term outlook appeared bullish. It would seem that the stock is now passing through that rough patch and the optimistic long-term outlook appears to be strengthening.

Bullish Betting

The bullish options bets for expiration on October 19 at the $62.5 calls continue to pile up. Since the beginning of March, the open interest has climbed to roughly 30,000 contracts from just 100 contracts on March 6, a considerable increase. For the buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to a price of approximately $65, a gain of almost 14%. This is no small bet either, with a dollar value of about $7.5 million, a large wager.

Breakout Nears

The technical chart is pointing to a breakout in the making. There is a technical pattern called an ascending triangle forming, a bullish continuation pattern. It would suggest that the stock surges above $58 and moves higher to fill the technical gap at $62.25. Based on the chart, a breakout could occur over the next few trading sessions. The relative strength is also trending higher which would indicate that bullish momentum is moving to the shares.

However, should the stock fall below the uptrend, which is part of the triangle, the stock could pull back to roughly $53.55.

Short-Term Headwinds

Of course, the big challenge Qualcomm faces is the verdict regarding its FTC case. Additionally, the company has been in a battle with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over patents as well. It was just last week that Qualcomm won a minor battle when a judge ruled that Apple infringed on one of Qualcomm's patents.

Additionally, one other piece of recent news is that the company's former CEO Paul Jacobs will no longer pursue a takeover attempt of the company. Although, I am not sure how seriously investors truly factored in a possible takeover into the stock's recent move higher.

Revenue and Earnings Estimates Trend Lower

Analysts have been trimming their consensus earnings and revenue estimates for the company since the beginning of February. The earnings estimates for 2020 have fallen to $4.66 from $4.71 per share, while estimates for 2021 have dropped to $5.43 per share from $5.75 per share. That is because revenue estimates for 2020 have slipped by 20 basis points and 2021 revenue estimates have fallen 3.2%.

Despite the negative questions surrounding the company over the short term, it would seem investors are looking ahead and see better days. Denying the bullish betting and charts feels hard to do.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.