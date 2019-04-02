iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (ITHUF) CEO Hadley Ford on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hadley Ford - CEO

Julius Kalcevich - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Fagan - GMP Securities

Brett Hundley - Seaport Global

Paul Penney - Northland Capital

Jesse Pytlak - Cormark Securities

Operator

Hadley Ford

Thank you very much, and welcome everyone to our 2018 earnings call. We do have a presentation which I will be talking to, which you can download at our Web site on the Investors section under Download Presentation. And do note that dollar amounts that we'll be talking about, unless otherwise specified, will be in U.S. dollars.

2018 was a really, really strong year for us. We completed a lot of pieces to build a platform to make iAnthus a national leader within the United States. In particular, we added quite a few states to our national footprint. And if you want to have a national brand you need to have a national footprint. We added such key states of New York, Florida, New Jersey, Nevada, Arizona, and Maryland. But it's not just about adding those states; it's about what you do within that about building that retail presence. Our view is that if you want to have brand awareness you need to have a retail environment that delights your customers, you need to have well-placed stores, and good locations. So, we're very, very pleased to have opened dispensaries in such foremost cities as Boston, Brooklyn, Baltimore, West Palm Beach, and many more.

Also, 2018 was about improving the liquidity of our stock trading. Many of you who have known me over the years know that this has been a primary focus. Our stock will go where it goes depending on how we perform and a little bit of a random walk, but we can control stock volume. And if you go back a couple of years, Julius, our CFO, and I could tell you exactly who was trading the stock on a day-to-day basis, those 500 - 1,000 share or something, back two-and-a-half years ago. At the beginning of 2018, our daily liquidity was around $2 million a day. Over the last 10 days, we're up to $12 million to $15 million a day. And we hope throughout 2019, as we continue to build on our now 60,000 shareholder base and our public float of over $750 million that that dry kindling that's available for shareholders to come in and trade our stock will further ignite the performance of the company over 2019.

I move now to page six in the presentation. One of the things that you'll often hear about in today's MSO world is that it's a land grab, right. Everyone's got to go out and have locations on a national basis. But expansion means little if the wheels com off the track while you're doing that. Yet you have to actually pay attention to the mother ship, you have to execute as you go along. And you have to have indications that a company is able to do that. And I think we've been able to show that through 2018. If you go back to the end of 2017 and look at what we did in 2018 from a scaling perspective, it's really quite impressive.

As we started the year, we were in four states, we had 40 employees, and we had about $2.4 million run rate of revenue. As we end 2018, we're in 11 states, over 450 employees, and they're close to $50 million of revenue pro forma for the year. And we're reporting our numbers a month earlier than required under the regulatory schemes on the exchange in Canada. So, that ability to actually add tremendous amount of scale and maintain an ability to control that, I think, is a very good positive indicator of our ability to continue to grow and outpace our peers.

Moving to page seven, one of the big things, obviously, that we did in 2018 was to announce the acquisition of MPX. We closed that early in 2019. And the acquisition was actually very transformational on a couple of levels. One, it expanded our reach from a physical perspective, from six to 11 states, but I think just as importantly in the capital markets and investment community it made a statement. We saw in Canada over the years that there was a bifurcation between those who were north of $1 billion of market cap and those that were south. And it was important to both the management team at MPX and ourselves that we are in that upper echelon, and that move solidified that position for us. So, our scale was enhanced. One of the key things that happens when you do an acquisition and you do an integration is the people have to mesh. It doesn't mean anything if that doesn't work. And in fact, 80% to 85% of mergers actually don't create shareholder value because of those issues.

And I have to say one of the key, key, key assets that we picked up was the number one draft pick in cannabis, Beth Stavola. She has just done a marvelous job, as she and I come together to meld two great teams together. And working with her has just been a job. Just returned from the West Coast where he was honored as one of High Times Women of Weed Honorees for 2019 and the integration across the people aspect of the transaction is going along on time and very strong. Another piece that we picked up in the merger with MPX was really a brand expansion. And Beth pioneered the concept of having a very, very inviting well-designed spa-like store, a place that she says her mother would like to go, that delights the customers in that store, and those stores are called Health For Life. She sold a brand called MPX.

MPX branded products have now taken off. They're carried in 90 stores across three states. They're asked for by name, and they command sometimes 20% to 30% premiums versus their competitors' like products. Another aspect of the integration efforts in the merger are some of the cost synergies we see going forward. Our cash burn, as Julius will walk through later, is already one of the lowest among our peers, but we think that there is significant savings from the consolidation going forward on eliminating duplicative public costs and overhead costs. And of course, the application team from MPX is well known for having won licenses across multiple states, in particular since the transaction we've been awarded four dispensary licenses in Nevada, and we've also been awarded an integrated license in New Jersey, and we look forward to many more wins in 2019.

Moving on to page eight, I think the market has rewarded us for much of what we did in 2018. It was a remarkable year from a stock performance perspective. We were named the third best performing stock on the OTCQX. There are 410 companies there, to come in number three on one of the preeminent trading vehicles within North America was I think a testament to the hard work that we've done for our investors. We've up another 32% year-to-date. And thank you all for your support in making those types of returns available to our shareholders.

But you have to execute to drive your stock, but there's also some good underlying trading technicals that we think attract buyers, and gets back to the point of focusing on liquidity. Not only does it make it easier for shareholders to participate in the growth of cannabis within the U.S., but it ultimately drives down our cost of equity capital by having a more liquid stock with a lower volatility. And we've worked very, very hard at this. 60,000 shareholders now versus 15,000 a year ago, a public float of $750 million and the gold standard for small cap liquidity, our stock now trades very frequently at 1% or north of 1% of our market cap.

We have worked to establish relationship with 10 research analysts that can help tell the story and give investors comfort that people are paying attention to what's going on, and act as a good communication out into the market. And we think if we execute on our plan in 2019, that new investors will be attracted to the underlying technicals of our trading dynamics, and make us a preferred way in which to play the growth in the U.S. markets.

I would now like to turn it over to the best CFO in cannabis, my partner in this endeavor, Julius Kalcevich. JK, why don't you walk us through some of the numbers?

Julius Kalcevich

Thank you, Hadley, and good morning everyone. Before I jump in, I want to indicate that in addition to our press release and our related presentation, which is uploaded on the Events page of our Web site, we also anticipate releasing our full annul report materials later this week. With that said, I will pick up on page 10 of the presentation. I'll first start with iAnthus' standalone results for 2018, which do not include results for MPX as the transaction was not completed until February 5th, 2019. iAnthus reports fourth quarter revenue and other income of $2.2 million, and full-year fiscal 2018 revenue and other income of $4.5 million, up 165% and 88% respectively compared to the same periods in 2017.

Primary revenue contribution to iAnthus in 2018 was driven by our operations in Massachusetts, and our delivery program in Florida. For our full-year 2018 net loss of $62 million, which included $44.1 million of non-cash charges primarily due to accretion expense, fair market value adjustments, depreciation, and share-based compensation, which would make for an adjusted net loss of approximately $18 million for the full-year. Fourth quarter net loss of $15.9 million includes a $9.9 million of non-cash charges primarily due to accretion expense, fair market value adjustments, depreciation, and share-based compensation, which makes for an adjusted net loss of approximately $6 million for the quarter.

We continue to manage our expense line very closely, especially as we ramped up throughout 2018. For 2018, we've provided on page 11, a pro forma revenue bridge that outlines a few things. The first thing, number one, the revenue contribution of iAnthus on a standalone basis. Number two, our managed operations in Colorado and New Mexico. In the case of New Mexico, we've only included 25% of the RGA management company to align with our 25% ownership interest. The operating entities in New Mexico generated over $12 million of revenue throughout the year. But we conservatively have only pro formaed 25% of the management company revenue. And number three, the effect of MPX U.S. entities as if we had owned those entities from the beginning of each of the periods.

These pro forma results are unaudited as MPX was not acquired during 2018. But they should help to provide some perspective on what the combined business would have looked like if we had owned it all through 2018. So for the fourth quarter, iAnthus's pro forma revenue was $14.8 million with contributions of $2.2 million from iAnthus approximately $1 million from Colorado and New Mexico and then $11.6 million from MPX.

For 2018, iAnthus's pro forma revenue was $49.3 million with contributions of $4.4 million from iAnthus approximately $4.5 million from Colorado and New Mexico and then $40.3 million from MPX. iAnthus believes that 2018 and Q4 revenue base is a very strong platform from which to drive revenue growth through 2019 in addition to a revenue base that compares favorably with our multi-state operator peers.

On page 12, we've included an EBITDA bridge that outlines the adjusted EBITDA for iAnthus on a standalone basis and that includes the adjusted EBITDA for MPX. For iAnthus on a standalone basis, adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter was $5.9 million and $17.9 million for the full fiscal year 2018. Given our M&A activities related to our acquisitions in Florida, New York and obviously MPX, iAnthus also incurred various start-up costs in our core markets as well as significant deal related legal and external advisory costs which contributed to this EBITDA loss.

Pro forma for MPX fee adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $10.7 million and for the full-year $34.3 million. I want to call up this number is, this represents the various costs of overhead, legal, accounting and infrastructure for two public companies that were both in aggressive expansion mode across 11 states as well as very active on the M&A front. We fully anticipate significant headquarter cost reductions from the duplicative MPX head office, their legal and accounting expenses in addition to seeing significant EBITDA growth across our various operations as we continue to scale. Just one number for instance to call out on the MPX side during 2018, the legal, professional and some of the external transaction fees for MPX is over $7 million U.S.

Operations, on page 13 you will see a map of our current footprint with our 11 states where we have current and or planned operations. I would like to give some high level comments as well as dive deeper into some of our core states. Going forward starting in Q1 2019 during which we have closed MPX, we will be able to provide greater disclosures to the revenue contribution of these different segments.

Currently, iAnthus is generating revenue in nine states with the two exceptions being California and New Jersey. We expect our co-packaging agreement with Case Farms in California to officially launch in the next 60 days and in the case of New Jersey we will provide more detail as to our launch plans of this valuable suite of licenses in the coming months. We currently have 21 open dispensaries four in Arizona, three in Maryland, three in Florida, two in New York, one in Massachusetts, one in Vermont, one in Colorado and six in New Mexico with 63 available dispensary licenses we will continue to build and launch dispensaries throughout the remainder of 2019.

I would now like to go around that and provide some details as to our platform and some of our core markets. In Florida, we have now opened three dispensaries and we will continue to open at least two more in Q2 and likely eight to nine in Q3. We have now been authorized to sell flower and we will have flower products in stores in advance of 420. We currently have 85,000 square feet of space built out at our 33 acre Lake Wales campus with another 37,000 square feet available in our building by the end of Q2.

In Maryland, we have three open dispensaries in inactive processing facility. The dispensaries which were opened in Q3 and Q4 of 2018 are all starting to hit their stride as is the processing facility.

MPX products have been sold at 1.45 dispensaries across the state of Maryland which indicates over a 90% sales penetration rate to operational dispensaries in that state. We see our Maryland success as an important blueprint for our wholesaling strategy that we will leverage in other states. In Massachusetts, we continue to have our flagship Boston facility open for medical sales.

Our final public hearing is happening this week at which point we will then move to negotiation of a host community agreement for a full recreational license. In Worcester, we've already received our host community agreement and we're moving through this special permit process and, and in low, we have been negotiating our host community agreement. We anticipate Western law opening the second half of 2019 pending regulatory authorization.

Our dispensaries are located in three of the four largest population centers within the state. And we believe they will pay long-term dividends to our shareholders are 36,000 square foot Halston cultivation facility within the state continues to operate at a strong capacity and we're building inventory and/or selling wholesale product as well as in addition to our retail sales, our product quality has been very strong which combined with the robust wholesale pricing within the market. We will continue to see greater revenue growth from this through the first-half of 2019. We're also working on some final upgrades to the 40,000 square foot Fall River cultivation facility, which will be the site of a state-of-the-art processing and cultivation facility, which will further strengthen our extracted product offerings that we can offer within the state.

In New York we have to open dispensaries in Brooklyn, Wappingers Falls which opened in late December in February respectively. We're selling third-party prod product in these two dispensaries until our cultivation facility is online. The head house for a cultivation facility will be ready in Q3 of this year with phase one of the greenhouse ready in Q4.

In Arizona I currently have four operational dispensaries and approximately 30,000 square feet of cultivation and processing facilities. Our Arizona operation has been a long-standing market leader within the state from both the retail and wholesale perspective. MPX branded products can be found within 25 other instate dispensaries with MPX live in cured resin products with some of the most acclaimed products in the category, typically selling at a significant premium to competitors' products. And this will continue to invest in the wholesale operation in Arizona whether with a dedicated sales force and/or increased production capabilities as we sell strong product and building our brand and driving revenue growth.

And lastly in Nevada, I anticipate currently has a 30,000 square foot cultivation facility, which cultivates and manufacturers products that is then wholesale across the state. Similar to our Arizona operation, MPX branded products are available in 20 plus dispensaries across the state, and are highly regarded by both consumers and other operators, with the fourth dispensary license wins that were announced in late 2018. We're excited about adding retail locations to our state operations, which will help to drive increased revenue and margin across the state.

We are targeting to have at least two of the dispensaries opened by year-end 2019. Now just moving on to balance sheet, during the fourth quarter iAnthus closed its spot deal offering $5.2 million common shares at a Canadian CAD 665 per share for aggregate gross proceeds. The Canadian dollar is $34.5 million, roughly about $26.5 million U.S. subsequent to December 31 2018. The company has also continued to strengthen its balance sheet.

On May 18 2019, the company closed it's $35 million private placement of unsecured convertible note units, which are convertible into 5.9 million shares in 2.2 million warrants. The four-year notes have an interest rate of 8% per year payable quarterly. The notes are convertible at U.S. $592 per common share at any time following July 16 2019. iAnthus may also force the conversion of these notes into common shares. If the daily weighted trading price is greater than U.S. dollars, $10.29 each warrant entitles the holder there of to acquire one common share to exercise price at $6.43 U.S.

On March 25 2019, the company announced the notice of redemption to legacy MPX debenture holders. That redemption of the legacy MPX debentures will help to reduce the company's cost of capital. The core focus of our team to continue to manage our balance sheet obligations and provide transparency to our investors. Our first initiative in this regard has been the redemption notice to legacy MPX debenture holders, which is provided on March 25. Given that these debentures are well on the money, it's our expectation. The vast majority of these shareholders will convert through debentures into the underlying stock and warrants.

In addition, our May 2018, $40 million convertible debt financing also has a conversion feature that will make it eligible for a fourth conversion starting this May. The redemption and/or conversion of these various obligations will allow iAnthus to continue to attract to additional sources of more attractive debt capital given the significant asset base of iAnthus. For example, as of December 31 2008, our pro forma assets, which include MPX entities with $306 million. The company's current cash balance is approximately $45 million U.S. The company also has the potential to receive over $125 million from the exercise of warrants that are all in the money that have been issued by the company. And lastly, on Page 15, I've provided an updated cap table that outlines a basic share count of $158 million basic shares, as well as the fully diluted share count of $233 million, which would put our implied market capitalization at $1.3 million -- $1.3 billion U.S.

Hadley back to you.

Hadley Ford

Thank you, Julius. I appreciate all the updates. Moving on to Page 17, as we look 2019, we believe the pieces are in place for some great operational momentum. And we think many of our Greenfield markets which will be coming online, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Florida, soon Nevada, New Jersey will continue to drive dispensary openings and revenue growth for the company. And you should as investors continue to look to those dispensary openings as a very good indicator. The future earnings power for your earnings power for your company.

But if you look on page, Page 18 actually went up to the top of the Empire State Building and snap the photo of the binoculars up there. So if we look out over the year 2019 isn't just about sort of the operational piece of driving revenue and earnings. It's about putting infrastructure in place to ensure we may achieve the potential of what we believe can be a trillion-dollar market cap industry in 10 years and the opportunity isn't just about 30 or about a $10 stock it's or a 30 bit or a $10 billion company. It's about a $30 billion company, or $100 stock. But you don't get there just by wishing and hoping.

People always ask Hadley what do you do all day, actually, mostly my wife who asked me that, but I tried to get one thing done a week, and I required of my team, and they require their team, it doesn't mean that I don't have many more things to do. But it's about focus and making sure I get the most important thing done every week, you have to be laser focused in this business. There's a lot of shiny little objects all over the place. But if you maintain focus, you'll actually accomplish what you need to get done. Our company is mission-driven and it's organized around achieving objectives. We have five key objectives for 2019, three of which we've been very focused on the first half of 2019. Team iAnthus is measuring our actions and driving down our cost of capital.

Team iAnthus is the most important of the objectives that we're looking to put in place. We want to continue to build the best absolute team in cannabis. The only long-term differentiator a company has or its people, you can copy technology, you can copy strategy process, you can even copy products, but you can't copy people, we need to ensure we have the right person in the right job at the right time. And this does not happen by accident, as we integrate our two great teams at MPX and iAnthus, we need to focus on standardizing or charts, titles, pay, job descriptions that are mission driven.

We need to be transparent; we need to have 30, 60, 90-day plans. This is job one, this is our number one objective to a best and I work on every single day headed into the second quarter, ensuring we have the most important part of our business, right our people. As the old saw goes, "You can't manage what you can't measure." As we look to build a cannabis company, we have a choice of what we want to be we can be farmers, we can be retailers or we can be purveyors of branded goods.

Retailers trade at one times revenue, owners, or brands trade at five times. We want to be on the brand side of the equation. But if we're going to have a national brand that chocolate Massachusetts better have the same look smell, taste, and experiences as the chocolate Colorado. And as we can't make the chocolate in one market and ship it around the country, we better be able to make it the same in each market. But how do you make that happen? We have to be able to measure.

We have to QA, QC that product, we have to have a process that can be locked down and copied. We have to have a process that can be stopped, fixed, and replicated. We need to be able to measure spiral bound notebooks and good memory aren't going to cut it. This is our second area of focus headed into 2Q ensuring we have an implement -- ensuring we are implementing a standard ERP system across all of our key markets. And the third key item headed into the second quarter is driving down the cost of our capital.

Capitals are the number one input into our business. It's the number one cost of our business. And we know what our number one cost is and we know what the cost of that is, and we know how to manage it. A good question to ask other companies in the industry are, hey, what did that last financing cost you? If they cant tell you, that's a yellow flag. If they don't know what the cost is of their number one input, that's a problem. Whether it's restructuring our existing capital structure, such as the redemption of those MPX legacy bonds, or if it's looking for new pockets of less expensive capital, like the privately placed unsecured bonds we put in place a few weeks ago, we will relentlessly drive down our cost. Why, because performance is bounded and success is not.

There's a limit to the grams per foot we can get, there's a limit to the margin we can get out of a dollar of revenue, but there's no limit to how high our stock can go. Tiger Woods, in his prime, was a stroke-and-a-half better than his peers. That's maybe 2% better than the guys that he was playing against. But he was the most recognized man on the planet, and the first billionaire in sports. His success vastly exceeded his 2% performance advantage versus his competitors. If our cost of capital is half that of our peers and our performance is exactly the same, our stock will outperform by 2x or more. This is our third key objective headed into the second quarter, reduce that cost of capital.

We wake up every day to fight for you. We wake up every day ready to create iconic cannabis brands and experiences delight our customers. We will not stop; we will not rest until we're the greatest cannabis company on the plant. We thank you for your trust. We thank you for your support. And we thank you for the opportunity to run your company.

We'll now open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Robert Fagan of GMP Securities. Your line is open.

Robert Fagan

Hey guys, and thanks for that great color around the pro forma results for the Q4 numbers. Actually I have a question in relation to that, and perhaps you guys could just indicate, in terms of MPX contribution to the pro forma results for Q4, $11.6 million. Would you be able to give us some color on the trends that may have been going on either in Arizona or Nevada, and whether there was a significant contribution from Maryland in that number?

Julius Kalcevich

Hey, Robert, it's Julius. Yes, I can definitely take that one. Yes, so first off I'll tackle the easy one, and that was Maryland. And Maryland, the dispensaries had -- one was launched at the end of August, and then two in October. So they were just very much in sort of startup mode. There was a very de minimis contribution in Q4 from Maryland. But as you heard in my comments, Maryland is going at this point full tilt, whether in Q1 or even as we're starting to move into the first days of April, both on the retail side and on the wholesale side. I think you're going to be delighted by some of the numbers that you start to see posted in 2019. But it was a very small number in Q4.

In terms of Arizona and Nevada, it had been somewhat similar to what Q3 had been for Arizona and Nevada. I also want to make the point, during Q4; this was a business that was still not owned by us. We didn't have any management control over Arizona or Nevada; this was still under the former MPX executive management team. And you'll definitely start to see in Q1 and Q2 some significant changes, as I indicated what we're doing to that business, whether it's around wholesale as well as some real improvements that we're putting in place in the Nevada facility. But I would say a pretty good sort of estimate would be looking at the Q3 results for MPX, and that was somewhat consistent with what it was for Arizona and Nevada in Q4.

Robert Fagan

Great. Thanks, Julius, that's very helpful actually. Continuing on kind of the pro forma look in the quarter, the adjusted EBITDA that you guys were generating from iAnthus was right in line with what we expected, but I'm just wondering on the MPX side, I think -- I mean, I might have not heard that correctly, Julius, but I think you said something like $7 million I think for the year in legal or professional fee costs. Perhaps I'm not exactly clear on that line item, but is there so any kind of one-time item that could have been included in that MPX pro forma EBITDA adjustment?

Julius Kalcevich

Yes, so I wouldn't say it was any specific one-time items that we can immediately kind of say that that's not going to be recurring. I would say in a lot of cases, and I think as you're probably well aware, operating as a public company, especially in ramp-up mode in this sector given the compliance, it can be significant, especially in the case of the former MPX team, where they were also trying to kickoff operations at the same time in Canada, also trying to do something in Australia, and looking stuff in Europe. So there were a significant amount of what I would call head office costs, exploratory costs, legal advisory, as all this stuff was basically getting off the ground for that former MPX team.

So there were definitely significant costs, and a lot of them are very duplicative to what we have at iAnthus. And we have a view of sort of running this on a very sort of cost-effective basis, especially compared to a lot of our peers out there at the head office level. So, I think there is going to -- there is definitely a lot of low-hanging fruit in terms of cost reduction and in terms of some of those head office costs that were going to be -- that once again were either duplicative or we're going to be able to significantly tighten compared to what we got from the MPX side.

Robert Fagan

Great, well, that sounds good. Last quick one, and then I'll jump in the queue is, with respect to those outstanding in money warrants and options which could bring in a sizable $125 million. Is there any kind of forced conversion feature or I guess plan around perhaps requiring those holders to exercise and bring in that case?

Julius Kalcevich

So there is -- around the warrants there are no forced conversion features. As I mentioned, on the convertible side of it, on the debentures there we try to put in conversion features, but specifically on the warrants, that there's nothing specific on the warrant side that we can either accelerate it or force it. I guess the best motivation will be a soaring stock price on our side, get these even more in the money, and hopefully that they would be incentivized that way.

Robert Fagan

Okay, great. Well, we'll hope for that as well. Okay, thanks, guys.

Brett Hundley

Hey, good morning, guys.

Hadley Ford

Good morning, Brett.

Brett Hundley

I just wanted -- is Beth on the line by any chance?

Hadley Ford

Beth is unfortunately not on the line.

Brett Hundley

Okay. I had some questions about Arizona and CBD For Life, and so I'll point them to you guys. First, on Arizona, can you just talk to me a little bit about developments there? It's a key state for MPX, and now your combined company, and just talk a little bit about developments with the state Supreme Court looking at the sale of oils and edibles, value added products, and then just what type of risk this might be for the combined company going forward?

Hadley Ford

Yes, that's a great question. And for those of our listeners who aren't aware, there's been some discussion that perhaps under the program that certain types of product sets shouldn't be available for sale. Our view is that within cannabis we know where we're going to be five years. There's going to be some steps forward, some steps back on that road. We don't think that there's much risk that products will be asked to be removed off the shelf. We'll have to go through, obviously, the appropriate playing out of the lawsuits and going up through the state courts. But at the end of the day, I do think that customers and patients in Arizona, over the fullness of time, will have access to all the products that they desire and want. And ultimately politicians are responsible to the voters, and clearly in Arizona the voters have expressed interest in having a full medical, and also expressed interest in going full rack, so the whole thing may because moot at some point in the future.

Brett Hundley

Thanks for that, Hadley. And just, I wanted to touch on CBD For Life and that acquisition announcement. Can you just color it a little bit more and talk about where the bulk of that channel exposure is on the 750 stores and growing and just talk more about the growth rates and where you're -- where you believe that CBD for life is targeting growth-wise?

Hadley Ford

Yes, sure. Let me just back up a little bit and talk sort of more broadly about, why would want to be in the pure CBD side of things. You know, I think it hasn't gone unnoticed since the farm act that kind of everything in the world is having CBD blessed into it. But more importantly, from our perspective, we identified this as an opportunity.

Last summer, a lot of consumer-packaged good companies, adult beverage companies, tobacco companies have a very, very big interest in cannabis. None of those companies in the United States under the current rules and regs going to be interested in partnering around something with THC, but they are all actively interested in the world to CBD and if you're going to be an MSO that matters in the United States. And you want to have a discussion on partnership and branding, with leaders and those types of offerings, you have to have a basis on which you have a discussion. So if you don't have a viable CBD business, you don't understand the ins and outs and intricacies of sort of the interstate commerce aspects of it and the production aspects of it, supply, and regulatory pieces.

You're not going to have a cogent discussion with them. So strategically, it makes a lot of sense to have a CBD. So that in those discussions with potential partnerships with bigger, more established companies from a brand perspective. The second piece is that we think there's a lot of economic opportunity within CBD; a huge demand curve at this point. I think a lot of pundits are saying it's going to be a $20 billion, $25 billion market place in and of its own, that would be in addition to the $50 billion, $60 billion market we're dealing with the THC side of the equation currently.

And many of the same aspects of creating CBD products can be borrowed from the THC world. So there's a lot of a lot of crossover from that perspective. And then lastly, we think just because of the prohibition from on the THC side, and a lot of the marketing advertising pieces don't apply into the CBD world. It gives you a lot more degrees of freedom and building under short retail brand and product brand. So for all those reasons, we wanted to have something that was cogent to CBD serendipitously, Beth had built a very, very well-known brand within CBD, CBD for life. It's gotten a lot of awards; it's got a lot of press associated with it. It looks like and I think currently, the channel piece is online and through retail pieces. The big driver going forward, I think will be along the strategic side strategy typically drives our tactics. So you know, adding into those 700 retail locations currently look for additional announcements and relationships around other retail and consumer branded product relationships. And that was the strategy to it. And that's where we see the business going. And we think that will be a very big P&L for us in 2019.

Brett Hundley

And then just one more for me, and I'll leave the floor. I wanted to ask you about the deal market. It seems like it's heating up further here in the states and just wondering how you might compare current dynamics versus maybe a year ago and what that means for iAnthus because you guys do -- you guys talk a lot about your cost of capital and you're right in comparing your approach to deal making with a lot of your other peers out there. My question is if indeed the deal market is heating up. And if indeed your peers continue to chase this land grab that's available. What does that mean for your company and your ability to go out and responsibly grow and grow the way that you want to while keeping pace alongside your peers? Thank you.

Hadley Ford

Yes, now, that's a great question. And you do have to be disciplined and we've been very disciplined. I know there's, there's a case that can be made. It was a step back one piece. So we've got a choice on what type of revenue we can put into the public markets. We could be a farmer, or we could be a retailer, we could go into the lighting business, there's any number of different things you can do, but we think that real way to create value for our shareholders over the next five to 10 years is to create iconic brand stickiness. That means something and my wife often sends me to the local pharmacy to pick up some pain relief and if I come back with the generic brand, guess what if I'm going back to the store. That's because that brand means something even if the underlying formulation is exactly the same, the same thing has to happen in cannabis, you have to create a stickiness around that. So how do you create that stickiness?

Well, I think to have national brand you have to have a national footprint. That means you need to be in 50 states probably not. But you better be in the states that matter in the cities that matter that have historically driven that brand awareness piece unfortunately in cannabis because you don't have the typical infrastructure in place for building that we're sort of relegated to a 1936 business plan of bricks and mortar. You have to have a retail store, it has to be well located, it has to delight your customer, people come in, and they are going to buy a brand. So step back from that, and so, okay, what do you have to do from a deal perspective to drive that type of value. Well you have to be in states that matter, we're in a lot of those states that matter. We're not in California in a big way. That's sort of the empty part that I think we do have to focus on, but do we need to go out and acquire locations and states like Oklahoma and Arkansas and the like.

Well, maybe, maybe not, I think the lot of the brand this year is going to be driven out of higher volume places in major cities just like they have from other consumer product goods and the like. So that's part one, you have to say why am I doing this. And we think you have to do it in a thoughtful manner, so and you don't have to do it all today right. You don't have to go out and build everything today in a massive land grab and deal with the integration and the rollout and all that sort of piece, it's the major pieces is to drive brand piece, you have to execute around that.

So then you come back and so okay now I have to be disciplined. We've seen in the marketplace over the course of the last year, the bigger guys have gotten more expensive but the smaller guys have gotten less expensive. The rising tide has not lifted all ships equally. And frankly, we think there's a case to be made that in states that you are in, it is probably better to solidify your position and brand there and pay a reasonable price and be disciplined on it than it is to reach for that shiny object and sort of go for big multi-state operations that frankly may not be the most appropriate bang for buck that you can get. And frankly the passage of time, I think is very important as well.

If in fact as you're a public company, you have a public cost of capital, you can do a deal today but you can also execute and probably do the same deal a year from now and maybe the price is adjusted more appropriately for the risk return at that point even though the absolute price may be higher, the relative price may be cheaper. So you have to weigh all those things as you think about the acquisition strategy. We have a fully dedicated M&A team here that's got probably more experience and with respect to our banks probably got more deal experience than any of the banks we've got to hire to be our advisors on these things. So we live this. We live this with laser focus. We look at it every day, we look at it from a cost of capital perspective, we look at it from an acquisition perspective. We look at it from an integration perspective, and doing acquisitions is not for the faint of heart. As I referenced earlier 80%, 85% of acquisitions don't create shareholder value. Why does that integration piece matters?

You have to get your operations team in there early. You have to make sure there's a cultural fit. You have to identify who the leaders are and they may not be the people on your team. They may be the leaders on the other team and you have to be honest about that and that's hard work. And that's why, that's why I've been so pleased with the MPX acquisition and what Beth and her team have brought to the table some real honesty and some real world integration work that I think is going to make our shareholders a ton of money in 2019. So that's our view on the deal world.

Brett Hundley

Thanks, Hadley.

Paul Penney

Thank you. Thanks, Hadley, and Julius. On the Massachusetts cultivation front, how do you feel about wholesale and retail sales breakdown over the near term and how do you expect that to change over a longer term basis at wholesale cultivation and is there a companywide view on wholesale versus retail or is it state-by-state decision?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. Hey Paul, it's Julius. Yes, so some of it is a state-by-state decision depending on obviously what we have in inventory and how we're looking at what we can drive on the retail margin versus the wholesale margin side. So, a little bit of it is state-by-state but I think there is one other thing that we look at with only 63 dispensary licenses which is still a very large number. As Hadley mentioned, we have a view of building a real ubiquitous brand out there. And I look at, for instance, what Beth and her team has done with some of the MPX brand, even though they only have open at this point for dispensaries in Arizona, three in Maryland, they've managed to get that MPX brand across close to 90 different dispensaries across the U.S. They really have a cult following around their brand, and that is something that they've done because of wholesale.

Of course, through their own retail channels, but I think if we're going to build really big, monstrous brands, in the U.S. I think, we have to have a view of how do we have enough capacity that not only are we going to be able to service our own retail outlets, which will obviously be at higher margin, but as well have the ability to wholesale out, and have the appropriate costs on the wholesale side so that wholesale is still something that's attractive to us. So that's, I think, our general thesis and philosophy around wholesale versus retail. I would say, in the case of what's happening right now in Massachusetts, we've been operating on the cultivation side for now over a year. We continue to fine-tune that facility.

We are generating a significant amount of product. We're pulling down a harvest every 10 days, and we believe in a vibrant market like Massachusetts where we're going to want to be able to build our brand across that state. We're already sort of working various different networks in order to build those wholesale relationships and be a good actor, I think, within that state. So you'll start seeing, I think, on our next earnings call, you'll start to see some of -- more results around wholesale that's happening in Q1, as well as starting to happen in Q2 as well. But whether it's the wholesale price that we're receiving in mass or the quantity or the volume that we're able to sell, it's something that's starting to move to a significant point.

And lastly, just given the fact that within Boston right now, it still is only medical sales, I would say there's somewhat of a limit to what we're able to sort of pump out on the medical side. Recreational, is obviously within the state of foregone conclusion, and we're working the regulatory channels there. So we're optimistic around what's going to happen on the recreational side, but in the meantime, we're making sure that we're continuing to sort of build our brand within the state on the wholesale side. Hopefully, that answers that.

Paul Penney

Great.

Julius Kalcevich

Yes?

Paul Penney

No, great color, thanks, Julius, and back to the branding topic, is there any updated timing in terms of your efforts to launch a one unified nationwide brand, and thoughts on fielding the MPX brand across the portfolio or will it remain a West Coast centric brand?

Hadley Ford

Hi, it's Hadley. There're two components of brand. One, obviously, is the retail piece. We will be announcing what that retail brand is. We're bringing on a new marketing officer, and we'll be doing that soon. I'm seeing probably sometime later this month or early June. On the product side, we're very excited with MPX, and we're currently taking a look at expanding it nationwide. We actually already have it on the East Coast and Maryland. We'll be opening up the Fall River grow and processing in Massachusetts, sometime, I guess, sometime in the second quarter. I just want to make sure that it wasn't March 30. And we'll be able to make the MPX brands there. So we think it's got a lot of legs, we think it's very well received, we think that the packaging and provisioning has been quite strong in its core markets. And we'll be taking a look at that and carrying that in a nationwide basis as well.

Paul Penney

Last question for Julius; on the OpEx and CapEx fronts, for CapEx, is there a general average cost to open a new store, maybe give us a range. And on the OpEx side, is there a goal, a long-term goal in terms of OpEx as a percent of revenues upon post-stabilization?

Julius Kalcevich

Sure. So first on the dispensary side, there is obviously a little bit of a swing. What we kind of look at is for, in a state like Florida where you're able to punch out a variety of different outlets and dispensaries, you'll see sort of, I would say some of the secondary markets. You're kind of looking in a range of $500,000 to $600,000 for secondary markets, some of the smaller ones, they are the same as in New York State, some of the secondary markets that tends to be a little lower, and then obviously on for some of the bigger markets that we're looking sort of more into the $700,000 to $800,000 range, but again there is a little bit of variability depending on how built out the space is already, how much has to be retrofitted.

In terms on the OpEx side, this will be something that will provide a little bit more color on after Q1, given the fact that we've just sort of acquired MPX for knee-deep in sort of parsing out some of their various costs and synergies. As I mentioned before, I think there's a lot of low hanging fruit. We're going to have a much better view of what a lot of this looks like. And I would also say just given what's happening across the landscape whether it's Full Flower in Florida, some of the regulatory changes across a variety of different states, we're getting our arms around all of this, and we'll be able to sort of give a firmer view after our first quarter in sort of owning sort of both iAnthus and MPX.

Paul Penney

Great, fair enough, thanks, Julius.

Julius Kalcevich

Hey, no problem.

Jesse Pytlak

Hey, good morning guys. Most of my questions have already been asked, so just kind of one quick one. Just on CBD For Life, can you maybe give a bit more color just on the geographic concentration of that retail channel that they have, and then also just kind of how the supply chain kind of looks. Presumably, they're probably not involved in hemp cultivations they do. Do they do any manufacturing?

Hadley Ford

Hey, it's Hadley. I guess, from a sales perspective, it's big city focused, so most of the retail change that they deal with -- have it, New York, LA, and the like, so that's the strategy from retail, build that brand piece in the bigger cities that matter from a volume perspective. That helps keep costs down, and keep awareness up. From a production perspective, Beth, very early on recognized that you do what you are best at, and Beth is great at building brand. Beth is best at building awareness. You know, actually manufacturing a product, you go to someone who's an expert. So she has an FDA approved factory partnership in New Jersey. If you make cosmetics already, and that's the manufacturer of record for all the CBD For Life products…

Julius Kalcevich

Yes, and just to add a little bit more just around that, so what the CBD For Life brand or team has done, they've worked for a lot of specialty retailers or wholesalers who work with specialty retailers, whether it's hotels, spas, all sorts of other specialty retailers across the entire U.S. So that is sort of what represents these wholesalers who move into some of these retail doors. I would say that has been kind of CBD For Life 1.0 what you're going to start seeing over the not-too-distant future is as Beth and her team has created some real brand awareness about CBD For Life, everything that's happened with the farm bill you'll see some of the success they've had in terms of elephant hunting, moving up from sort of some of the just more -- wholesaler specialty retailer account to very, very well known big retailers, and that's stuff that we're excited to unfold to the market over the next little bit, but first we're just in the final throes of getting that transaction closed.

Jesse Pytlak

Great. That's all-powerful.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys, and thank you for taking my question. I just have two quick ones here. So, the first one is on Nevada in the New Jersey side, so starting with Nevada. Can you provide some timing of the rollout for the four dispensaries? I know that you said two locations would be opening up in 2019. So where are you in securing those locations, and if you could provide any color on the trends that you see in the wholesale side in the state, that would be great. And on New Jersey, I was hoping you could speak a little bit to what the timing is looking like for the vote on adult use. I know they were supposed to vote last week on it, but it pushed out slightly. So if there's anymore clarity on when that vote would actually be tabled that would be very appreciated.

Hadley Ford

Sure. So let me speak to first Nevada. So in terms of Nevada, yes, it's indeed going to be two dispensaries we're planning to have open in Q4 as part of the application process Beth and the sort of former MPX team had done a great job at identifying different locations. They sort of have a short list of various locations, which they're going to start to fall the trigger on for at least the first two, and continuing to sort of work the regulatory framework out there, but that's something I think you'll see over the next couple months from us as we announce whether the specific location or sort of specific leases as we get those things signed up.

So you'll start to get some of that news, but we're obviously very incentivized to moving quickly in Nevada. As I've mentioned before, we have a great cultivation facility. It's selling wholesale right now. We have great brand awareness within the state. It would behoove anyone not to have their own retail location. So we're definitely incentivized to get that off the ground. I would say in terms of flower sales within the state, it's somewhat standard. Nothing overly to report there, I just want to reiterate the point on the process in extracted side that we have in Nevada. That is something that at least for the MPX branded products are selling at a premium compared to competitors out there. So we're seeing sort of very strong pricing trends there. We also continuing to add to the wholesale workforce that we have in Nevada, because we think that we still have capacity to tap into and we're going to see some significant sales growth from our Nevada operation.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then my second question just in the press release you noted you opened seven dispensaries in the last eight months, but I think Hadley also noted that that would be doubling in 2019 to about two dispensaries a month. So I was just wondering when do you think that inflection point happens, and would I be correct in assuming if the bulk of those dispensary openings are coming from the Florida market? And that's my last question.

Hadley Ford

Sure. And we're going to have to cut off right after this, but yes, in our standard investors kind of get a sense of where we're opening dispensaries across the remainder of the year. We break it down state-by-state. Obviously, Florida has the biggest dispensary license limit. So you're going to see that's where the bulk of them are opening. But as you kind of got a sense, we're going to continue to open ones in New York, you're going to see New Jersey, you're going to sort of see them across the board. At that point, market is opening, so we're going to have to cut off questions at this point.

Hadley Ford

Thank you all very much, and we look forward to a fantastic 2019. Happy trading.

