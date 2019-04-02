Heron: What's In Store For The Regulatory Binary Of HTX-011?

Since its launch in 2018, Cinvanti revenues are catapulting to a new high due to its improving sales traction and stellar therapeutic merits.

Wall Street tends to either be overly optimistic or pessimistic on a particular stock or group of equities. As a result, unpopular yet strong companies can be discounted.

We select such investments on a long-term basis, weighing the same factors as would be involved in the purchase of 100% of an operating business: (1) favorable long-term economic characteristics; (2) competent and honest management; (3) purchase price attractive when measured against the yardstick of value to a private owner; and (4) an industry with which we are familiar and whose long-term business characteristics we feel competent to judge. - Warren Buffett

Since Integrated BioSci Investing commenced in 2017, I noticed that many gene therapy innovators received significant success due to both market "popularity" and genuine fundamentals development. Notably, companies like Regenxbio (RGNX) and Uniqure (QURE) have appreciated multiple-folds. In my view, Wall Street tends to be either overly optimistic or pessimistic on a particular stock. Moreover, the market can exert the same "dynamics" on a group of equities. Even the biotech whole sector itself is not immune to the same discrimination. As the market optimism is favoring cell-based innovators, excellent yet "boring" drug developers are being overlooked. As a result, this created a market inefficiency and thereby enables excellent companies to be trading at a deep bargain to their intrinsic value. A prime example is Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) which is a misunderstood cancer and pain management drug developer.

Figure 1: Heron charts (Source: StockCharts)

As I value the insight and intellectual curiosity of IBI members, I often scan our chatroom for stock leads and ideas. Accordingly, Heron captured my focus when a notable member shared the following intriguing post,

Does anybody follow Heron? It has the PDUFA date of April 30 for HTX-011. It's expected to get approved. The company is entering the non-opioid pain management market. The stock had a secondary about 8 months ago at $40. Now, it sits at $23 near the 52-weeks low. News flow has been mildly positive, nothing really bad. I might run up into the PDUFA. I think it could be a winner given the recent Oxycontin scandal and the desire for non-opioid pain relief alternatives. Apparently, HTX-011 is pretty good. Dr. Tran, do you have any thoughts?

About The Company

Prior to analyzing Heron, I'll present a brief corporate background for new investors. Headquartered in San Diego CA, Heron Therapeutics is a young biotech that is focused on the innovation and launch of medicines to treat pain as well as CINV. The firm prudently lowered the hurdles-to-success by reformulating approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) via its Biochronomer platform. This enabled Heron to deliver the best-in-class therapeutics to improve the lives of patients afflicted by pain and cancers. There are two approved CINV medicines, (Cinvanti and Sustol) that are in a commercialization phase.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Heron)

Biochronomer Platform

Powering growth is the Biochronomer platform. It is a novel drug formulation technology that combines short-acting medicines into the ultra-long-acting and control-release version. Even a single injection of a Biochronomer drug can deliver its therapeutic effects over a period of days to weeks. Consequently, this improves patient convenience and prevents potential drug abuse. As shown below, Biochronomer is comprised of polymers that encapsulate other APIs inside a core. When injected into a local area, the polymer undergoes "controlled hydrolysis" (i.e. breakdown) via a water-based reaction inside the physiologic environment of the cell. As a result, this releases the APIs over a prolonged period of time to deliver their intended therapeutic benefits. The polymer coat will subsequently be degraded over time and thus eliminated from the body. Extensive studies proved that Biochronomer is quite safe.

Figure 3: Biochronomer technology (Source: Heron)

With the aforementioned platform, Heron can develop novel formulations for a diverse number of drugs to manage many conditions beyond pain and CINV. I strongly believe that the potential is limitless. Be that as it may, I like Heron because the company is not trying to "run before it can walk". Specifically, the firm minimizes excessive spending by initially focusing on doing a few things well. Prior to tinkering with other development, Heron launched Sustol and Cinvanti to tap into the huge CINV market. By employing the aforementioned prudent approach, the company ensures adequate returns for any invested capital.

CINV Business

Before discussing the CINV business, it's important for investors to be cognizant of a fundamental of cancer care. Notably, chemotherapy (chemo) is strongly associated with vomiting because the drug is considered toxic to the body. The reason clinicians still employ chemo is that its overall therapeutic benefits outweigh the potential harms. As follow, chemo works by killing any rapidly dividing cells, including hair cells, cells lining the intestine, and cancerous cellular units. Due to high CINV occurrence, there is a robust demand for CINV drugs. According to Allied Market Research, the CINV market is expected to reach $2.6B by growing at 7.1% CAGR during the 2016 to 2022 forecasting period.

Accordingly, Heron is commercializing two excellent medicines for its CINV segment. The first one, Sustol is an extended release version of an anti-emetic coined granisetron. The other drug, Cinvanti is an injectable emulsion of aprepitant that is launched since early 2018. Cinvanti comprises the bulk of Heron's CINV portfolio. Of note, the FDA approved 30-minutes of Cinvanti infusion with other anti-vomiting (anti-emetic) drugs for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting (N/V) associated with chemotherapy.

Cinvanti is an excellent drug for N/V related to highly emetogenic chemotherapy ("HEC") and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy ("MEC"). As an aprepitant Biochronomer, Cinvanti blocks substance P and neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptors. As a result, it greatly reduces N/V in the acute phase (i.e. within a day post-chemo) and the delayed phase (5-days later). I like the fact that Cinvanti does not have polysorbate 80 (P80). This is a key advantage over conventional drugs because P80 increases the chances of potentially lethal hypersensitive reactions. Examples of such adverse effects include anaphylaxis and the irritation of blood vessels and injection sites.

Pain Management Franchise

Pertaining to the pain-management franchise, Heron is brewing HTX-011 for post-op pain reduction via local administration and nerve block. As the combination of bupivacaine and meloxicam, HTX-011 was developed using Biochronomer that confers extended and controlled release. Interestingly, bupivacaine delivers anesthetic pain reduction while meloxicam exerts the pain as well as inflammatory control. As mentioned, the direct injection to the injury site limits the potential adverse effects due to a lesser need for higher drug concentration.

The aforementioned dual mechanism confers superior pain management while reducing the need for systemic opioids. Therefore, this prevents harmful side effects and abuse/addiction which ultimately alleviates the growing prescription opioid abuse epidemic. In various clinical studies that I'll later discuss, HTX-011 reduced pain far better than either placebo or bupivacaine for various procedures: these include breast augmentation, hernia repair as well as knees and abdominal surgery.

Financials Assessment

As an earnings report reveals important fundamentals development, I'll analyze the 4Q2018 earnings report for the period that ended on Dec. 31, 2018. As follow, Heron procured $28.8M and $77.5M in revenue for 4Q2018 and Fiscal 2018 (FY18), respectively. Of this figure, Cinvanti and Sustol sales correspondingly registered at $56.2M and $21.3M. Altogether, both drugs achieved a 152% year-over-year ("YOY") sales increase.

That aside, there was $178.8M ($2.44 per share) net loss for FY18 compared to $197.5M ($3.65 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. This represents a 49.5% improvement in bottom line earnings for the year. For a young biotech, a 49.5% earnings improvement is highly significant. For one, it indicates that Heron has invaluable assets having significant earnings potential. More importantly, it shows that the company can successfully execute on the commercialization front. In my observation, getting approval is only half of the battles won for a drug innovator. The more difficult hurdles relate to commercialization. In other words, they are factors conducive to a drug's ability to gain sales traction.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Heron)

Looking ahead, Heron expects to procure between $115M to $120M in sales for FY19, thus representing a 54.8% increase. In my opinion, Heron will easily clear that mark. After all, it beat the $60M to $70M FY18 sales guidance. I believe that the bulk sales increase will come from Cinvanti. In its first quarter post-commercialization, Cinvanti enjoyed orders from over 100 oncology clinics. The formulary reviews in the hospitals are also positive.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $332.4M in cash, equivalents, and investments which represent a 92.8% increase from $172.4M for the prior year. Based on the $80.1M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into early 2020. Notwithstanding, I expect Heron to execute a public offering sometime in 2Q2019 or 3Q2019.

Catalyst Tracking

Since it is important to keep tabs of pertinent developments for your investments, I presented various catalysts powering Heron in Table 1. In March 2018, the company posted strong data for the Phase 3 (EPOCH-1 and EPOCH-2) trials. These studies determined the efficacy and safety of HTX-011 for bunionectomy and hernia repair. In response to the New Drug Application ("NDA") submitted for HTX-011 in October last year, the FDA gave a Priority Review designation. That expedites the review by at least three months from the standard 9-months period.

I'm intrigued by the fact that the agency set the PDUFA on April 30, 2019, without meeting with an Advisory Committee (ADCOM). This signals good news for Heron because it improves the odds of regulatory success for HTX-011. In my opinion, the agency has to believe that HTX-011 data is clearcut and straightforward. That aside, Heron decided to advance its next-generation post-operative pain management by developing HTX-034. Thrilled by the stellar developments, the President and CEO (Barry Quart) enthused,

2018 was a year of significant growth for our CINV franchise, and we look forward to continued strong performance this year. In pain management, Heron remains committed to making a significant impact on the opioid epidemic through the development and commercialization of innovative non-opioid pain management products. With a PDUFA goal date of April 30, 2019, we look forward to launching HTX-011 in the U.S. later this year, if approved.

Latest advancement Pain management franchise HTX-011 NDA for post-operative pain management gained the Priority Review Designation. The PDUFA date is set for April 30, 2019, without an ADCOM meeting. Due to compelling HTX-011 data, Heron initiated the development of the next-generation drug (HTX-034). The pivotal Phase 3 (EPOCH-1 and EPOCH-2) studies of HTX-011 in the corresponding bunionectomy and hernia repair reported positive topline-data in March 2018. The Phase 2B (Study 209 and 211) trials investigated HTX-011 in post-op pain reduction in total knee replacement and breast surgery published strong data on June 21, 2018. CINV business Over 100 oncology clinics ordering Cinvanti in the first quarter of launch. Significant progress made toward formulary review in hospitals which shows that providers are realizing Cinvanti value. FY18 net sales increased by 152% YOY with Cinvanti/Sustol earned $56.2M and $21.3M, respectively. The company expects CINV FY19 sales to range from $115M to $120M. Outlook I expect the upcoming PDUFA for HTX-011 on April 30, 2019, to be positive.

Table 1: Catalyst summary. (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Given the PDUFA for HTX-011 significantly contribute to Heron's long-term success, I’ll forecast this regulatory binary. Leveraging Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity ("DSV") - I prognosticated there are over 70% chances that HTX-011 will deliver positive clinical outcomes, thereby indicating a “strongly favorable” reporting.

DSV and TDV drove this forecast. Specifically, HTX-011 already posted highly robust advanced data. In EPOCH-1 and EPOCH-2 that altogether studied 830 patients, HTX-011 cleared both primary and secondary endpoints with flying colors. In a Hernia Repair study reported earlier in January 2019, nearly all (i.e. 90%) subjects on HTX-011 remained opioid-free for 3-days after surgery. Additionally, 81% of those patients did not need opioid for nearly 1-month post-op. The fact that HTX is directly injected into the local site further reduces other potential adverse effects.

Regarding qualitative analysis, HTX-011 scored “extremely high” on all variables. As a novel non-opioid pain medicine, HTX-011 can serve the extremely high unmet medical needs for better post-op pain management. I graded the unmet medical needs as extremely high because of the growing prescription opioid abuse epidemic. Of note, when patients are put on an opioid in the hospital and later refill their drug in the outpatient setting, there is a strong tendency to seek those pain meds. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse,

Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of and addiction to opioids is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total "economic burden" of prescription opioid misuse alone in the U.S. is $78.5B a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.

Synthesizing all variables, I strongly believe that the ease of regulatory approval is extremely high or strongly favorable.

Qualitative analysis for HTX-011 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can value the same company and come up with distinct figures. That being said, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, I employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). First, I checked the Wall Street analysts consensus estimate to obtain the market sentiment on a particular stock. Accordingly, Wall Street put the $52 price target (“PT”) on Heron. It seems that the market is bullish on this company.

Next, I appraised Heron using the sum-of-the-parts ("SOTP") valuation technique. The essence of SOTP is that the enterprise true worth (i.e. intrinsic value) is comprised of the value of individual businesses. That said, I first determined the individual value of the CINV and pain management franchises. Then, I summed up my results for the total value as shown below.

Molecule and franchise Potential sales Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 78.0M shares outstanding and 10 P/E PT after discounts Part I CINV (Cinvanti and Sustol) $800M $200M $25.64 $25.64 (No discounting here because CINV is already launched) Part II pain management (HTX-011) $900M $225M $28.84 $20.18 (30% discounts for chances of regulatory failure) SOTP (part I plus part II) $45.82

Table 3: Valuation analysis (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Of note, I expect Heron to log in $300M in revenues for CINV in the next three years. My rationale is supported by the 54% annual revenues growth rate and the $115M to $120M FY19 guidance. In the ultra long haul, I anticipate CINV sales will peak at least $800M. In my view, the most important growth driver is Cinvanti. For the pain management business, I believe HTX-011 procure around $900 in peak annual sales.

As Heron will launch HTX-011 alone, I do not expect sales to aggressively ramp up. As mentioned, HTX-011 is limited by important factors conducive to brewing a blockbuster. Nevertheless, the stellar efficacy/safety and strong demands should enable sales to gain traction over the next three to five years. Additionally, HTX-011 will tap into the mega-blockbuster pain management market which is projected by Allied Market Research to grow to $77.1B by 2013. Hence, the gargantuan market further raised HTX-011 revenues potential.

Potential Risks

No matter how strong a thesis, there are always risks because investment research is an "imperfect" science. Investors should be aware of the risks associated with Heron. At this point in its growth phase, I believe that the most immediate concern is the upcoming PDUFA for HTX-011. Though I ascribed strongly favorable odds, there is still a 30% chance that the FDA will issue a complete response letter. In such a scenario, it's highly likely that the stock will tumble over 50% and vice versa. Nonetheless, the absence of an ADCOM meeting suggests that the agency experts must have liked HTX-011 data. Therefore, I believe that the upcoming decision is straight forward. The other risks are associated with the potential clinical failure of other assets. As Heron is a young operator, they can grow rapidly and thereby runs into potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

After assessing many aspects of Heron Therapeutics, I recommend the company a buy. As Heron is enjoying strong fundamentals development, I upgraded my initial recommendation from four to five stars. And, I maintain the $45 price target to be reached in two to three years. Heron is powering by Biochronomer for the development of the sustained/controlled release formulation of virtually any drugs. In using approved APIs, the hurdles to success are significantly lowered. The CINV franchise with two commercialized drugs (Sustol and Cinvanti) are procuring strong YOY revenues increase. I expect a similar growth trajectory over the next few years. The CINV market is vast and I strongly believe that Cinvanti will garner increasing sales. The stellar drug is gaining awareness and market adoption.

In the immediate term, I anticipate that the pain management franchise will witness its first fruit of success. By April 30, chances are that HTX-011 will be FDA-approved. HTX-011 will offer patients a better post-operative pain option over conventional drugs. It will also ease the pressure that the opioid crisis places on families. Last but not least, the late 2018 biotech selloff induced Heron shares to trade at a deep bargain to is true worth. And if you have yet to do so, it's a good idea to build stakes in Heron for the immediate run-up and long-term holding.

