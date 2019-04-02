ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV) CEO Andrew Rooke on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Andrew Rooke - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Howe - Barrington Research

Good day, and welcome to the ASV Holdings 2018 10-K Filing Follow-up Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I like to turn the conference over to Andrew Rooke.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your interest in ASV. Joining me on the call today is Missi How, our CFO. Today's call is supplemented by the press release issued Friday afternoon and slides posted on the investor section of our website, including replay information.

Before we start with a few prepared remarks, I'd like to remind everybody that today's presentation will include statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties.

The company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control. And that future events and results may vary substantially from what the company currently foresees.

Discussion of the various factors that may affect future results is contained in the company's annual reports on Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and except as required by law. We do not intend to update this information. This conference call will also be available for audio replay in the investors section on ASV’s website at asvi.com.

We’re hosting a call today to provide some details on our full-year and fourth quarter. Now that we finalized results and filed our Form 10-K with the SEC, with a complete set of audited financial statements. Many of you will know that we reported just preliminary numbers for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 back on March 14, 2019.

As we were [indiscernible] in the audit to do an additional impairment test on our goodwill and intangible assets. Importantly today, we’ll be able to do a more detailed Q&A session to help you understand the actual results reported on Friday.

So, let's talk about the results, which from an operational perspective are identical to the preliminary update we provided on March 14. That which now reflect the impact of goodwill impairment and deferred tax valuation allowance.

Since, we've already provided the sales and gross margin breakdowns and discussed the external environment, with respect to component costs, shortages and other factors, I'll limit the prepared remarks to presenting the bottom-line results. Some additional color and reconciliations for the quarter and year, and then we’ll open the call to Q&A.

I want to also point out our usual slide presentation that we prepared for our quarterly financial updates is up on our website at asvi.com under the investor relations events section. The 2018 full-year and fourth quarter GAAP net losses that we reported are primarily the result of a 30.6 million impairment charge to goodwill.

The 10-K that’s filed provides the detail, but we thought it was important to cover this in this call. Annual impairment tests are performed by the company in the fourth quarter of each year using information available as of October 1. These tests resulted in an estimated excess fair value over carrying value.

However subsequent to October 1, 2018, and as we started to close the books and prepared for the fourth quarter in Q4 financial reports and filings, even as our stock price showed the sustained decline, market multiples had declined and as we noted on March 14, we experienced a significant decline in revenue, as a result to delays in engine supply from certain vendors, which persisted into the first quarter 2019.

We determined that it was more likely than not, that the fair value of our business had declined below the carrying value, and the goodwill was likely impaired to current accounting standards. We completed the impairment test of December 31, 2018 reporting period and concluded as all of our 30.6 million in goodwill, which was established at the joint venture between Terex and Manitex in December of 2014 was impaired.

As of December 31, 2018, therefore, we had zero goodwill. Our intangible assets were unimpaired and at 12-31-2018, have a carrying value of 20.7 million. Our stockholder’s equity as of December 31, 2018 was 34 million. Regarding the operational numbers, as I stated earlier, these are in-line with the preliminary update we provided. Then I’ll quickly summarize the press release and the power point posted on the website provide the reconciliations and further break-out.

For the quarter, we reported net sales of 33.1 million and a net loss of 32.7 million or $3.33 per share, compared to net sales of 30.5 million and a net loss of 0.8 million or $0.08 a share in the corresponding year-over-year period.

For the full-year 2018, the company reported net sales of 127.6 million and a net loss of 32.1 million or $3.27 a share, compared to net sales of 123.3 million and net income of 1.7 million or $0.19 a share for the full-year 2017. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was 0.1 million or $0.01 a share, compared to 0.5 million or $0.05 a share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year 2018, adjusted net income was 1.2 million or $0.12 a share, compared to 2.5 million or $0.27 a share for 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was 1.6 million or 4.7% of sales, compared to 2.2 million or 7.4% of sales in last year’s fourth quarter. And for the full-year 2018, it was 8.2 million or 6.4% of sales, compared to 10.1 million or 8.2% of sales in 2017.

Before taking questions, I just like to reference some of the key indicators regarding where we are? At December 31, we had net debt of 29 million, and leverage ratio of 3.5 times. Also, at December 31, our order backlog of 30.2 million was up 17.5 million from the December 2017 year-end.

In 2018, our net sales were up 3.5%. Our total machine sales growth was 13%, North America machine sales growth was 26%, same dealer sales growth was 16%, and our net dealer rental locations count grew to a total of [286] by the end of the year.

And now, I’d like to open up the call for questions please Amanda.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will take our first question from Matt Koranda with ROTH Capital Partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Mike on for Matt.

Andrew Rooke

Good morning, Mike.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. So, first question, for the $3 million of units in backlog due to engine constraints as of Q4, when should we except those to ship in 2019, will that be Q1, Q2 or some combination of both?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. We except them to be fully out by the end of Q2. The engine availability will be sort of freed up during over that period of time and then we’ll be able to get them out.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Andrew Rooke

I know that we’ve already shipped some of them Mike.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great that’s helpful. And then next, I think 25% of the existing dealer base is currently achieving your target sell-through rate, if 50% of your exciting dealers reached the target rate, what kind of sales lift would this provide in 2019, and is this realistic to assume you can hit this 50% rate?

Andrew Rooke

Well, we certainly except to get passed the 50% rate. I would say. The question would be of course what the timing of that will be. We achieved, I think some good operational underlying improvement through the network, their sell-through rates doubling in June 2018. I think it’s not unrealistic to expect a similar sort of ratio for 2019. It’s dependent on a number of things.

You have the support of the market continuing to stay in a relatively healthy state, which we expect it is. And as we continue to build momentum on things like brand awareness on driving retail activity to the dealer locations through things like the website that we've enhanced, particularly in this first quarter of the year. I would expect that we will continue to see that uptick.

One of the influencing factors of course is also the number of locations that we had over a period of time and the length that it takes for them to get themselves engaged, fully engaged and fully operational in their market. It would be no surprise I think for people to know that the majority of the location to the turning is our target rates are ones that have been in operation for longer rather than a shorter period of time.

So, we had it, I think it was net 64 locations during 2018. We have to work with those to make sure that they achieved the rates of turn that we want, but it will obviously take them a little bit of time to do that. But there is a good proportion that we added in 2017, who have now had getting on for an average of say 12 months with ASV under the belt and we certainly expect and hope to see them achieving those target rates of sale.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Thanks for the detail. And moving over to the margin side, you mentioned approximately 2 million of margin recovery from reducing material costs through product design optimization, selective insourcing, and resourcing to lower cost suppliers. Are you able to break that out into each bucket being designed insource and resource? And also, may be provide some color on the cadence in which that 2 million occurs in 2019?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. Thank you and just for everybody there, you’re referencing back to some of the comments I made when we did the prelim results. So, the 2 million will break out almost third, [not quite]. We would expect the resourcing and the engineering and so the cost reduction activities to be slightly more, slightly larger than the insourcing activity, but if you wanted to go for a third, a third, a third, you wouldn't be sort of too far off there, I wouldn’t think. And the cadence is, and by the way, we will be putting a slide up on the corporate presentation, not the earnings presentation, but the corporate presentation that we track throughout the year with some of this information on there, but I would expect that you'll see, quarter 1 lower than quarter 2 and then quarter 3 and 4 at a higher rate than both the previous two quarters.

So, it is more backend loaded, but certainly by the second-half of the year, we expect the substantial number of these items to be in place and providing real benefit to the margin. Both are helping to offset the still and material cost increases that we've seen and also sort of go past that and improve the gross margin as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Great. That's helpful. And then last one from me, where are you seeing specifically either in the marketplace or in your direct discussions with engine suppliers that gives you confidence, there will be a resolution to the constraints you experienced in the second-half of 2018? Thanks.

Andrew Rooke

Well the – yes, thank you. We've been having as you can well imagine, ongoing discussions with our engine suppliers ever since really this started to raise its ugly head and really it rates itself in the – just at the start of the second quarter last year as a topic. The impact started to hit us later and obviously really came to [host] in the fourth quarter. So, we have ongoing communications with them and a couple of things structurally happened, which is during 2018, the manufacturers of engines were not only building engines to current emission standards across the world, but with new emission standards being implemented in Europe from January 1.

They were building and shipping engines to meet that level of standard, which meant that capacity was being eaten up by some of that pre-buy, which haven’t previously to our knowledge been something that they could do during 2019, but now in a situation where there is only, if for example in Europe they can only ship on the new standard. So, the capacity constraint has been eased a little bit by that structural change. And then secondly, they’ve all been trying to do what they can to improve their manufacturing capability and their supply chain as they expand capacity.

We know that certain things have affected that they’ve been impacted by supply challenges, as much as sort of anybody else has as well, if everybody has been ramping up to the higher levels of activity. What we’ve seen is, they’ve got some of their supply chain suppliers more aligned producing better rates which enable them to produce more engines and ship etcetera, and so we believe that that will alleviate itself largely. I’m not sure it will totally go away, but certainly be back into the realms of manageability as we move through Q2 in 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks guys. That’s all from me.

We will take our next question from Chris Howe with Barrington Research.

Chris Howe

Yes, hello. Just had a few more questions.

Andrew Rooke

Good morning, Chris.

Chris Howe

Good morning. Had a few more questions and follow-up to those. Just digging into some of the metrics that you provided. Some of the success that you’re seeing within same store dealer sales, the 24% growth in North America, can you share or provide some more color about the success you are seeing here in the maturation of these dealerships and perhaps the market share gains that you are seeing within this core network? And in follow-up to that, as it relates to the success that you’re seeing here within the same store dealers, how has this contributed towards your strategic actions of ASV brand recognition in moving that [ball forward]?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, thank you Chris. I believe that the fact that our engine sales, again, particularly here in North America, which is the close way [indiscernible] the distribution from what was in place a number of years ago. Really demonstrating that we are making headway and progress. We’re growing certainly above what we think the market is growing at. So, our North America machine sales in the quarter were up 31%, and for the full-year I believe it was a 16% growth in same dealer stores, and these are indicators that – with the type of work that we’re doing with regard to the product and the brand supported by the work that we’re doing to a, build-out the network; and work with the network to help them sell-through more, and making headway. And that certainly, if set out to do, and it’s pleasing that we’re making progress.

Obviously, our ambitions had been to achieve some of those things faster than we’ve actually seen. And I think we’re disappointed that we haven’t been able to accelerate it or get it faster. I think we understand that getting the mind share of dealers and perspective dealers to sell our product takes longer. They’ve got businesses to run and they take – it takes time to secure the interest and so make sure that it happens and then it’s a learning process for those dealers to operate within their territories to gain access to the market and to sell the product.

So, it’s more of the virtue circle I think as we added more dealer locations and rental locations in 2018 with a 64-netbook we added, I think that was a good number. It included some penetration into rental as we’ve discussed before, which is also a growing sector of the economy. So, we’re looking at making sure that we grow our retail distribution through dealers and getting growth with them as indeed with the rental channel when we had that large, relatively large order in the fourth quarter, which was an important new account for us.

So, I think that, what we’re seeing is progress. We want it to be faster, but we’re certainly pleased that we’re making the progress that we are making, and certainly expect that that will continue with the work that we’re doing as each of the actions that we follow-up with, builds on top of another one. We had our first deal in 2018 for the brand back in September of last year. We’ve already got the one for this year. People know that this is an ongoing and building activity and a building brand.

Chris Howe

That is very helpful. Thank you. And I had another question here, just in regard to the backlog. The 30 million or so of backlog, for curiosity, what are you seeing within the mix of machines, within you backlog and the product line depth that you do have? Anything material, as far as trends that you are seeing within the sales of specific equipment. Like, could inflect more materially than other machines that you’re selling?

Andrew Rooke

Thanks Chris. You are probably aware that we have, if not the, certainly one of the leading-breadth of product ranges in the track loading market than anybody else out there. And not surprisingly therefore, you know our backlog consists of all this for pretty much every machine in our lineup. The best sellers for us, the ones where we have certainly more unique capabilities and unique positions in the market, the RT-120, nobody else has the machine with that capability and capacity at the larger-end.

So, our backlog certainly will reflect some of those. Although frankly, I assume is regular order, we [charge ship them out] as fast as we can. We have a fairly unique, a very unique position at the other end of the market with the RT-40 and the RT-25 and those are equally well represented. So, and then the other piece of course, we launched the RT-65 in the fourth quarter. And the RT-65 and the RT-25 were particularly impacted by the engine availability challenges that we had. So, those do represent a good portion of the backlog as well. So, we have orders across the patch for – across the product line for the end of the year in that backlog, certainly at the top end down the low end and where we’ve had the engine challenges.

Chris Howe

That’s helpful. And I have one last question here just in following up some of the questions earlier. The 25% of the existing dealer base turning over at the desired rates, if we look into that in more detail, are there dealerships that are turning over at a higher than the desired rates and in what markets would those be, can you talk about, maybe what the – the 25%, what are turning over higher than the three or four times and what you are seeing there?

Andrew Rooke

Sure. I would estimate that approximately 50% of that 25% are operating pretty in excess of our target rate. Others have sort of just got themselves into that position. As I discussed earlier, I think that longevity or people who have been in the market with our product for a longer period of time who are performing well will tend to have better rates then somebody that we’ve just bought on board, but we’ve been very successful with a number of dealers and some of those locations, some of the new dealers that we bought on board who have been able to penetrate quickly. And I’m not sure that there is a distinct category of market segment that’s been better than the other from achieving turn rates.

I think that what we know is that our machines are high performance in a wide variety of activities. We have some segments that we perform exceptionally well in such as the forestry section, such as the landscaping section, for example, but – so we do have some [indiscernible] specialized in those particular end users, end markets, but we equally have some generalists as well. So, it is across the patch a bit depending on how that dealer is going to market. What we do see is that the dealers that have more what we call [to and show] more demonstration units, more units out on the road with dedicated sales people for compact equipment et cetera. Those are the ones that tend to have the higher rates of sale.

Chris Howe

Okay. All very helpful. Those were all the questions I have for right now. Thank you.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Chris.

And at this time, there are no further questions, I would like to turn the call back over to Andrew Rooke for any additional or closing remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you very much Amanda. Again, thank you everybody for your interest in ASV and we look forward to talking to you again shortly. Thank you. Bye, bye.

