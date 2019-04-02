Will CME Group Solve The LIBOR Problem?

CME Group has the most to lose from failure of LIBOR's replacement and the expertise to produce the best LIBOR alternative.

A financial institution with skin in the game is the most likely source of a better LIBOR replacement.

The replacement of LIBOR by a short-term corporate debt instrument is crucial to the health of our financial system.

The root cause of the LIBOR mess is a failure of financial market participants to innovate in the face of a historic crisis that should be an opportunity. The London inter-bank deposit market is dying from its failure to serve its fundamental purpose, providing funding for bank wholesale loans.

As a result, Eurodollar futures have outgrown the cash market where the futures prices are determined. When futures markets dominate their underlying cash markets, an exchange would be wise to seize the initiative. If futures market success is forever left in the hands of disinterested cash market traders, futures exchanges are doomed forever to be nomads, trading whatever cash markets dictate. Futures markets should seize the initiative, generating their own cash market deliverable supply.

Moreover, the end of the London inter-bank deposit market as a significant source of bank funds has a very important effect. It leaves the globe with no way of pricing private short-term debt. The banks no longer have enough skin in the game to be the source of LIBOR's salvation. We should look elsewhere. The organization with the most to lose from the failure of LIBOR is CME Group (CME). Moreover, CME is best positioned to introduce a LIBOR replacement.

This is a historic opportunity for futures markets. They can move to the offensive in financial innovation by seizing responsibility for the health of their underlying cash markets.

The core significance of LIBOR

The market for bank short-term wholesale liabilities has become enormously important. Not because the world cannot survive without trading of wholesale deposits among large bank branches in the City of London but because the world is in need of a corporate short-term rate index.

LIBOR is important by virtue of the useful, if unexpected, result of the Bank of England decision to inaugurate the London "fixing." The fixing, a readily available, single summary index of three-month private debt yields, is now crucial to pricing dollar loans in the volatile world of short-term interest rates, following the collapse of the Bretton Woods Agreement. Moreover, in addition to providing pricing for retail asset classes as important as the mortgage and student loan markets, LIBOR is the anchor supporting the CME's Eurodollar futures - the world's largest futures contract by volume traded - as well as most dollar-denominated interest rate swaps, with open interest in the $100s of trillions.

The London LIBOR fixing is the outcome of a daily poll of qualified London branches of large global banks. This poll does not purport to be a market price. It is the answer to the counterfactual conditional LIBOR question: "At what rate could you borrow funds, were you to do so by asking for and then accepting interbank offers in a reasonable market size just prior to 11 am?" There is a problem with the LIBOR question; no bank knows the answer to the question. Each bank knows only its bid for other bank deposits. Thus, each panel member makes the best guess.

OTC markets have an inherent shortcoming relative to futures markets. They are bilateral markets for trading between two counterparties, so fail to provide users with the capacity to "see the market" (to know the state of market-wide bids and offers at the time traders place their orders) at the time of the trade. Over time, money-broker-provided indicative electronic screens have ameliorated LIBOR's opacity, but real transacted deposits, nonetheless, require each counterparty to agree to accept the other's name. During this process, electronic prices become hopelessly stale.

LIBOR is, and has always been, a work of fiction. The absence of real transactions occurring at LIBOR has always been the fatal flaw, the reason that we at the CME should have more carefully considered the use of LIBOR to settle a futures contract of the enormous importance of Eurodollar futures. But futures markets then were focused on their own survival. To have proposed to replace cash deposit trading with a futures market innovation would have been laughed off.

The question always has been whether the LIBOR fiction improves on actual transactions prices for determining a summary market short-term rate. Following the revelations during the LIBOR scandal of the past decade, regulators have decisively answered "No". However, the proposed alternatives have shortcomings of their own.

In other words, the LIBOR fixing has failed compared to the transaction-based sources of the other prominent financial indexes, such as the S&P 500 stock index. These other successful indexes rely on market-provided closing prices.

The emperor's new clothes

This sudden failure to meet a vital (and not very complicated) need raises the question: How innovative are financial markets? Self-congratulatory articles and press releases trumpeting one financial innovation or another abound. Nevertheless, in reality, one can count significant innovations since 1970 on the fingers of one hand. Stock index funds, financial futures and options, and electronic trading. Other reputed innovations are variations of these few.

Traders created OTC derivatives, for example, to solve an accounting problem limiting the use of futures in firms that use deferral accounting. Interest rate swaps came into their own because they solved a futures accounting problem following the dust-up between the futures industry and the bank regulators over hedge accounting for futures.

Moreover, most, if not all, of the limitations, such as OTC derivatives, are seriously flawed - so flawed that they threaten the risk of systemic collapse.

Yet other "innovations" have questionable benefit to the financial system. Changing financial exchanges from mutually owned to publicly held status is now something many regret having supported.

Even electronic trading, reluctantly adopted by the kicking and screaming incumbent exchanges, has brought its share of controversy, and a cluttered, inexplicably complex, National Market System (NMS). Despite the manifest enormous gains in reduced transaction costs and increased execution speed electronic trading spawned, nobody believes the NMS makes sense, including SEC commissioner Robert Jackson.

Now, when the financial system needs to fill a simple, fundamental, need, private institutions, including the CME, which has much to lose from failing to replace LIBOR, have fallen mute. Instead, the markets allow the Fed to appoint a committee, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC), to examine the adequacy of existing rates to replace LIBOR. The CME has graciously listed futures in ARRC's proposed LIBOR replacement, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), but this futures contract is a flea on the back of Eurodollar futures. To ensure its future, CME needs something more substantial.

The way forward

Perhaps the most direct, simple, solution to the problem of the missing LIBOR rate is a corollary of the CME's recent acquisition of NEX. Since the CME is already planning to clear debt markets, the company could simultaneously move to protect its threatened flagship Eurodollar futures contract and further advance its movement into the market for debt by taking responsibility for providing a deliverable instrument for Eurodollar futures.

The CME should seize the moment by fundamentally changing futures trading - by originated the cash instrument that settles Eurodollar futures themselves. I provide an outline of self-settling futures (SSF) contract design here. Such a futures contract would automatically create its own deliverable supply and give instant birth to the liquid, market-priced instrument that market regulators want.

CME has an obvious competitive advantage in commercial launching of a LIBOR replacement futures contract and affiliated cash market. It could list the contract side-by-side with the existing index-settled contract, giving traders a real-time look at basis risk between the new and old contracts.

CME has an inside track experientially as well. The exchange knows the shortcomings of its defunct Certificate of Deposit contract compared to the successful Eurodollar futures contract. This contract failed because it revealed embarrassing variations in the quality of bank names the LIBOR index hides. Thus, the exchange realizes it must design the deliverable instrument so that it will not expose a weak bank with deposits trading at a discount to stronger bank names on the physical settlement.

Self-settling futures would give a futures exchange, for the first time, the capacity to provide a financial instrument for futures contract settlement that traders cannot squeeze. It would open a new avenue in the market's path toward convergence of futures trading methods and cash trading methods.

The negative prospect that a competing futures contract with a LIBOR substitute might succeed, sucking the life out of the CME Eurodollar contract, reinforces other positive CME incentives. With a CME initiative, there would be, no doubt, rapid entry of other exchange management firms, such as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), into a derby to establish the dominant LIBOR replacement. Whatever the outcome, the markets would benefit from a commercially successful LIBOR replacement. Something better than the jury-rigged SOFR replacement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.