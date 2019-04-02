Wirecard And The Importance Of Communication

I have been writing a lot about embattled German fintech company Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) in the recent weeks. Ever since first reports about irregularities at the company's Singapore operations, the stock price was on what resembles a roller coaster ride.

The market reacted very sensitively to any news about Wirecard (and even to such "news" which were not really news at all). Even reports about a personal credit of the company's CEO in which a portion of its Wirecard shares were pledged as collateral impacted the stock. And that is despite the fact that due to the size of the credit and the price of the stock, the existence of this credit (the likes of which are moreover quite common) was of virtually no significance to the company. Clearly, the market was and still is to a good degree highly nervous with regards to Wirecard. One major factor contributing to this is the company's less than optimal communication.

What Is Known Yet

To begin with let me briefly sum up what is known yet. A report by Singapore law firm Rajah & Tann concluded that there have been a number of wrongful accountings and potentially criminal misconduct by individual employees in the city-state. However, the lawyers did not find any criminal liability of Wirecard's Munich-based senior management.

An investigation by Singapore police is ongoing. Royston Ng, who had been a compliance manager in the Singapore office left the company recently in order to "pursue other career opportunities." According to a Wirecard spokesperson, his departure has no connection to the ongoing investigation.

Wirecard has filed a lawsuit against the Financial Times and its author Dan McCrum in Munich. This did not stop the newspaper from publishing further research into the company this time focusing on the company's local partners in some Asian countries.

Please note that given the frequency of new reports about Wirecard in the more recent past, at the time of this article publishing, there might already be new developments.

Appearance Is Crucial

As I pointed out before, the findings of the Rajah & Tann report are all in all good news for Wirecard taking into account what was regarded the possible dimensions of the scandal prior to its release. And indeed the stock gained massively in a sign of relief. Yet it took only a few days until at the first sign of new critical reports, the trend seemed to turn back down again (although one has to keep in mind that some investors/traders were realizing profits as well thus amplifying the losses). So why does the volatility continue even after Wirecard seems to be mostly cleared by the report? As I said, I see a main reason in the company's shortcomings when it comes to adequate communication. In the following, I will show some examples to underline this thesis.

Despite a different announcement, Wirecard did not release the Rajah & Tann report itself but merely a conclusion thereof. Attached to the document is a letter by Rajah & Tann confirming that they "have seen Wirecard AG’s summary of the [the report], as attached" and had "no further comments." This makes it quite clear that the summary is accurate. Still, the fact alone that the full report will not be made available has caused speculation that the company might try to hide something in it. If one has a look at the facts exclusively this seems highly unlikely. I am convinced that those speculations would not have arisen if Wirecard had communicated better from the start. It would probably have been enough to refrain from announcing the publication of the full report in the first place. It also did not help that the release came weeks after the originally scheduled date.

Wirecard due to its non-transparent accounting tends to spook investors whenever there is the appearance of the company may be hiding something. While the lack of transparency has been known for ages, the company has failed so far to improve its accounting. Under the assumption that there is no dirty laundry to hide this would be an easy and rather inexpensive exercise to strengthen investor confidence. Thus, there is no good reason to not take action on the matter.

The company's CEO Dr. Markus Braun is not really a world-class communicator either. He himself admitted in an interview that it is not one of his favorite parts of the job to interact with the media. Given Wirecard's growth in both revenue and profitability under his leadership, I believe it is a fair statement to say that he must be a highly able executive when it comes to the operational business. So I believe it to be rather understandable that he wishes to shift the focus back to operative performance rather than the Singapore issues. Yet Dr. Braun clearly made some mistakes in terms of his crisis communication.

To start with it was not the best timing to release a statement via Twitter expressing his conviction that the focus will shift back to the company's operative performance "in the very near future" which had to be (and was) understood as an indication of the release of the Rajah & Tann report being imminent almost three weeks before in fact releasing the report's findings. It would have been advisable to wait for this statement until shortly before the publication.

He did not make bella figura in a Bloomberg TV interview on March 27th either. Instead it would have been better in my opinion if he had proactively addressed the negative findings of the report and how Wirecard plans to address them and improve there. He should have also laid out compelling reasons why only the summary of the findings were released instead of making the report in full available. Instead he appeared to be evasive whenever it came to this topic. It is not very clever to repeatedly underline that "everything is on the table" if the question was in fact about why not everything (i.e. the full report) had been put on the table.

It is in a way the typical pattern with Wirecard: First, any allegation against the company is categorically denied, than some time later, the real dimension of the problem is revealed (which is usually considerably smaller than what has been speculated about in the meantime and would not pose an existential problem in and of itself). However, by this time, the next issue has already come up; again uncovered by the media. I am convinced that it would have been more beneficial for the company's reputation and the market's trust in it, if Wirecard had been proactive and transparent about the issue (which was known to the company before the first report).

Suing The FT Might Backfire

Another point which I am critical of is the company's decision to sue the Financial Times. First of all, I am not convinced of the lawsuit's chances of success. It is not easy for a company or legal person to win a case like this against a newspaper in Germany. Second, regardless of who will win the lawsuit, the fact alone that Wirecard tries to stop critical coverage instead of focusing on internal improvements in order to erase the source of the reported issues (medially overstated or not) does not help the company's reputation. One should also keep in mind that even if they win, there is the risk of anyone who sues the press, especially if the plaintiff is a large corporate entity from, of all sectors, the financial one, becoming the "bad guy" in the general public' s eye.

While the latter risk may not be likely to have a significant impact on Wirecard's business, even if it materializes, there is another risk which could be more dangerous. During the proceedings, documents or other internal information could become public resulting in disadvantages for its business.

Lastly, another side effect would be that the whole matter would stay on the public mind for a longer time. And in the worst (and in my opinion more likely case) until a court ruling once again underlines that the Financial Times was allowed to publish the articles which contained the allegations.

So all in all, I believe that it was a wrong decision of Wirecard to file the lawsuit.

Conclusion

Wirecard would be well-advised to improve its communication. In terms of the scandal, I believe that now the vast majority of it has been uncovered. Even if one is suspicious of Wirecard, it should not be forgotten that Rajah & Tann is a renowned law firm with a reputation to lose. So if there were misrepresentations in Wirecard's summary of the report, they would surely not have signed off on it without comment.

The second task that Wirecard should begin to work on is to increase transparency in its accounting. Although the stock price is higher now than it has been two weeks ago, a (mostly) cleared and potentially even improved Wirecard would still be a bargain compared to the price it traded at 3 or even 6 months ago. And notably, the financials or the growth numbers were never the problem with Wirecard.

On the other hand, without improvements in the mentioned key areas, Wirecard will most likely continue to be at risk whenever critical reports (which in turn are more likely to arise the less transparent a company is and the worse its communication functions) are published in the media.

I would therefore advise investors to have an eye on anything related to conclusions taken from the Rajah & Tann report in the upcoming annual report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.