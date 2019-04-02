Match Group: A Strong Buy

Investment Thesis

Source: Match Group Investor Relations

Legendary investor Peter Lynch famously coined the phrase "buy what you know" which advised investors to look at products they use and love for good investment ideas. While I agree that one should never invest in something they do not fully understand, I think it's foolish and frankly egotistical to believe you personally are a proxy for the broader public. As a result, I've seen many savers make shockingly questionable investments and overlook fantastic opportunities, both on the rationale that they personally do (or do not) "use it". Match Group (MTCH) is one of the best examples of a fantastic growth vehicle that offers exposure to the internet and social media with a business model far less reliant on data sales than its peers.

Company Overview

Source: Match Group Brands Page

Match Group is one of the least understood stocks that I've ever encountered both in casual discussion and when reading professional opinions. This company is much more than the symbol under which the website match.com trades, it is a diversified portfolio of international dating and socializing platforms, including Tinder, which is one of the most popular applications of any category. In addition to Tinder and Match, the company's portfolio includes popular dating platforms Hinge, PlentyofFish, and Ok!Cupid. I previously wrote a fairly extensive explanation for what this company does and what entities comprise its portfolios, so I will not retread too much of that ground, and instead would like to focus on the company's performance and why I like it as an investment so much.

Historical Performance & Projections

The company has shown very strong earnings growth over the past few years, including its most recent fiscal year which ended December 31st, 2018. Several key highlights from this recent report are as follows:

Revenue of $1.73 billion (up 30% y/y)

Net Income of $478.32 million (up 34% y/y)

Diluted EPS of $1.61 (up 35% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA of $587.9 million (up 47% y/y)

The company operates as a single business unit, and has attributed the majority of their revenue growth to the growth of their most prominent portfolio company, Tinder. When explaining why I disagree with investors using themselves as a proxy to judge Match Group and the Tinder app, I point to the application's subscriber growth as demonstrated by the chart below.

Source: Match Group Investor Slides

It is not difficult to see the massive levels of subscriber growth Tinder has seen over the past three fiscal years, and its journey is one that is relatively smooth and linear in nature. Despite competition from other popular dating apps (such as Bumble and the now sister portfolio company Hinge), users have not only shown brand loyalty to Tinder but they have continued to multiply. The company is the #1 dating app worldwide and the highest grossing overall. Looking forward, I expect this trend to continue.

Source: Contributor Research

The chart above represents my expectations for Tinder's subscriber growth over the next eight quarters. I expect Q4 2019 and 2020 subscriptions to grow 32% and 27%, respectively, year over year. Given the company has shown year-over-year growth of 40% and that the company reports only 1/3 of single adults worldwide use dating apps of any kind, I feel these estimates are very attainable. While I predict some slowing to accompany the natural maturity of the entity, the alternative data indicates that interest in the company has not shown significant declines.

Source: Google Trends

Using these forecasts as my primary drivers, I have built out a forecasted statement of income for the company as shown below.

Source: (Forecasts) Contributor, Historic (SimFin)

Several key figures from my projections are as follows:

2019 Revenue of $2.093 billion (up 21% y/y)

2019 Net Income of $589 million (up 23% y/y)

2019 Diluted EPS of $1.97 (up 35% y/y)

2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $795 million (up 35% y/y)

2020 Revenue of $2.532 billion (up 21% y/y)

2020 Net Income of $724 million (up 22% y/y)

2020 Diluted EPS of $2.38 (up 21% y/y)

2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $962 million (up 21% y/y)

With these projections in mind, we can turn to my valuation of the company's shares.

Valuation

There are several possible metrics to measure Match Group. The company trades relatively in line with the revenue multiples of its peers, though it is on the high side of EV/EBITDA and P/E. That being said, the company generates positive earnings and has generated positive free cash flow since 2015. This allows us to use a much more preferable discounted cash flow method.

Inputs

Source: Contributor Research

The figure about represents my future free cash flow inputs as well as my assumptions for calculating the firm's WACC.

Source: Contributor Research

My inputs provide a cost of equity of 12.93%, and with a 5.30% cost of debt input, we come to a discount rate of 11.98%. The sensitivity table above illustrates this outcome as well as a number of others in the event of a variety of deviations in these two values. With this understood, we can perform our DCF valuation.

Source: Contributor Research

Above is a sensitivity table showing range outcomes using a WACC ranging from 10.27%-13.87% and a terminal growth rate of 1.7%-2.3%. This produces a range of outputs from $63.89 to $91.79, with an expected value of $75.64.

Risks

Litigation Concerns

Match has been the center of a number of ongoing lawsuits regarding intellectual property, shareholder compensations, equity derivatives, and unethical behavior on the part of key current and previous executives. As a result of this, the company is at risk of an adverse decision, and by extension, shareholders are as well.

Tinder Saving Face

Source: Match Investor Slides

Revenue growth for the company as a whole has been almost entirely driven by Tinder's rapid growth, with the rest of the company's brands completely stagnant. The company makes this no secret in their earnings disclosures and investor presentations. While Tinder growth is quite robust, future performance is dependent on the brand's continued strength. I will be watching future disclosures closely for improved performance from the company's other brands, especially with the high expectations laid out for Hinge.

Regulatory Concerns Over User Data

Match Group derives much of its revenue from subscription sales vs. user data monetization. This hedges a significant amount of the regulatory risk compared to its peers which are entirely advertising and user data dependent. That being said, the company is still at risk should the US adopt stricter data privacy laws. Investors should not discount this risk when investing in any stocks in the internet and social media space.

Conclusion

Do not make the mistake of assuming just because you do not use Tinder or are uncomfortable with the idea of online dating that this sentiment is indicative of the average consumer. Match Group represents one of the best upside opportunities in the social media space at the time of writing. I give Match a strong buy with a one-year price target of $75.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.