IPO Update: PagerDuty Readies Plans For $181 Million IPO

The IPO is one of the more desirable in recent years in the enterprise IT space.

The firm provides enterprises of all sizes with IT alerting software.

PagerDuty and selling shareholders aim to raise $181 million from the sale of common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

PagerDuty (PD) and selling stockholders intend to sell $181 million of common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm provides software-based incident response capabilities to enterprises of all sizes.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based PagerDuty was founded in 2009 by three Amazon developers to help businesses enhance operations and mitigate security risk through the use of data analytics, machine learning as well as automation.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Jennifer G. Tejada, who has been with the firm since 2016 and is currently also a board member at Puppet Labs and The Estée Lauder Companies.

PagerDuty has developed an incident response platform that collects, correlates and interprets signals from software-enabled devices or systems to identify events and combines it with human response data to engage the right team members to take action in real time.

Below is a brief overview video of PagerDuty’s offerings:

Source: PagerDuty

PagerDuty has a global customer base consisting of 10,800 organizations and its platform is used by 350,000 paid users, including teams across IT, software developers, security operations, customer support as well as business operations departments and industrial operations.

Investors in PagerDuty included Wellington Management, Andreessen Horowitz, T. Rowe Price, Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, Harrison Metal as well as Baseline Ventures among others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Customer Acquisition

PagerDuty markets its products through an inside sales team that focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses and a field sales team focused on enterprise customers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped in the most recent period, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Jan 31, 2019 54.4% FYE Jan 31, 2018 59.5%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Customer has increased by 34.1% in the most recent fiscal year, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC/U Variance FYE Jan 31, 2019 $10,903.48 34.1% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $8,131.32

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The firm’s net revenue retention rate in the most recent period was disclosed as 140% and growing. Any figure over 100% indicates negative churn and a healthy SaaS business.

PD’s rate of 140% is extremely favorable and shows that customers are significantly increasing their spend on the firm’s services over time.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global incident response services market was valued at $13.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $33.8 billion by 2023, growing at a very strong CAGR of 20.3% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the weight of financial losses post incident occurrence, the increasing incidence of security breaches as well as the need to adhere to increased regulations.

Major companies that provide incident response services include:

IBM (IBM)

Symantec (SYMC)

Verizon (VZ)

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY)

NTT Security

Trustwave

Cisco (CSCO)

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

PD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth

Increasing gross profit

High and growing gross margin

High negative EBITDA, but reduced negative EBITDA margin

Decreasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Jan 31, 2019 $117,823,000 48.0% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $79,630,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE Jan 31, 2019 $100,568,000 50.3% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $66,913,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE Jan 31, 2019 85.4% FYE Jan 31, 2018 84.0% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin FYE Jan 31, 2019 -$42,321,000 -35.9% FYE Jan 31, 2018 -$38,316,000 -48.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Jan 31, 2019 -$5,608,000 FYE Jan 31, 2018 -$11,836,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of January 31, 2019, the company had $127.9 million in cash and $93.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended January 31, 2018, was a negative ($9.3 million).

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

PD intends to raise $181 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

The company will sell 8.5 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 570,000 shares at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.32%.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock, and facilitate our future access to capital markets. We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the remaining net proceeds to us from this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Allen & Company, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray, William Blair, and BTIG.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,472,220,680 Enterprise Value $1,344,345,680 Price / Sales 12.50 EV / Revenue 11.41 EV / EBITDA -31.77 Earnings Per Share -$0.54 Total Debt To Equity 0.89 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.32% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $20.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$9,338,000

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Note: The PagerDuty IPO is a candidate for my personal IPO portfolio.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 10, 2019.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: The PagerDuty IPO is a candidate for inclusion in my personal IPO portfolio.