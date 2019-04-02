Economic Outlook - Cautiously Optimistic

I am increasingly optimistic but will wait for further confirmation before I start to seriously increase my long exposure.

Time flies. It's time for another monthly economic outlook. This time, I am happy to report that things are looking less bad than they did last month. At least in some areas of the world. Nonetheless, I am afraid that the situation has also become a bit more complicated given that not everything we are seeing currently makes sense at first sight. All things considered, the good news is that we might be in for an economic bottom.

Extra: this article discusses leading purchasing manager indicators. Leading indicators tell us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months. For more information, feel free to read this breakdown of leading indicators I wrote a while ago.

The Good & The Ugly

This month, I cannot come up with a bad indicator which is why I went with 'the good & the ugly'. We are only dealing with good and ugly which makes the situation quite difficult as I am about to show you.

Let's start with the good news. The good news is that the ISM manufacturing index was up in March. The ISM index improved from 54.2 to 55.3 which is exactly what regional manufacturing surveys predicted. This means that the ISM index has gone nowhere over the past 4 months. It also seems the index is working on a bottom. This would be quite early given that we have been in the current slowing trend since the end of 2018 and sentiment is still way above the 2012 and 2015 lows. It would mean that we have been in one of the shortest growth slowing periods of the past decades after already being in an economic expansion for almost 10 years. That would be more than impressive.

The same goes for new orders. ISM new orders improved from 55.5 to 57.4 in March which does confirm the general uptick of growth in March.

And even capital expenditures are signaling that growth is not breaking down even though it is not at all a confirmation of a renewed uptrend. The only thing that matters with regards to capex is that the bigger picture. This index is one of my top 3 indicators to spot economic trends which means it is too early to celebrate until we get some more momentum in the next 2 months.

Before I move over to the bad news, there is one indicator that might have caused even more optimism on the stock market despite being still much lower than the ISM index. And that index is the Chinese manufacturing index.

This Chinese growth indicator improved from 49.9 to 50.8 which is just slightly above the neutral level of 50.0. Nonetheless, Chinese growth only needs a small uptick to cause a huge tailwind for its trading partners and commodity-related companies/countries.

So far, things are looking good. I am not saying that the worst is over because the trend is still down unfortunately.

That said, let's move over to the bad news. The German manufacturing index continued its decline in March. The March PMI was adjusted from 44.7 to 44.1. As if 44.7 was not bad enough already. This is an ugly decline from 47.6 in February which was way below the neutral 50.0 level. At this point, sentiment is just depressing.

The largest economy of the Euro Area continues to decline and has currently hit an 80 months low. This is quite surprising because one of China's major trading partners is completely ignoring the recent upswing in China.

And just to show you a 'hard' data indicator. Industrial production has not yet shown any signs of weakness - unlike retail sales. Industrial production has not confirmed that peak growth happened in 2018 and I think it is just a matter of time until industrial production starts to cool off a bit. Unless we are getting a quick rebound of leading indicators of course.

This brings me to the last part of this article.

Takeaway

We are in interesting times. Global growth has weakened significantly, but we might see some light at the end of the tunnel. And even that sounds way easier than it actually is. Yes, China is showing that stimulus is working and expectations in the US are slowly working on a bottom. The 'weird' thing is that this is happening just a few months after most people realized that we are actually in a slowing cycle. If this is a bottom indeed, we might have seen one of the shortest and strongest slowing cycles.

And it does not stop there. The Euro Area growth engine Germany is breaking down further despite stronger growth in China. Even the already low flash PMI for March got adjusted even lower.

My game plan is to wait until we get further confirmation of a growth bottom. This could be as soon as April (in approximately 4 weeks). If we are getting a bottom indeed, I am going to buy German industrials with high international exposure. Why? Simply because it seems that Germany is currently ignoring the growth trend at this point. If we are dealing with a bottom, we might find interesting stocks. I will write additional articles before I start buying stocks. I just want to use this article to discuss the economic outlook. The same obviously applies to American cyclicals as well.

And with that being said, I think it's a good idea to play it safe. Even though March data came in quite strong, I am waiting for further confirmation before I start to seriously increase my long exposure. For now, I am just happy that the growth slowing trend has taken a break.

