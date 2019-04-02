Put Urstadt Biddle Properties On Your Shopping List

It is at the same time cheap and unlikely to have a dividend cut.

On average, one can say that large-cap REITs are both expensive and unlikely to have a dividend cut. The opposite goes for small-cap REITs.

There is a clear link between the size of a REIT and the valuation, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, the risk of a dividend cut. As a result, there is also a clear link between the dividend safety score and the valuation of REITs. REITs with a limited risk of a dividend cut are, in general, expensive at the same time.

There is one notable exception: Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA).

Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties has one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA's properties is approximately $105,800, close to 71% higher than the national average. This metric is one of the highest of all retail REITs.

Exhibit 1: Attractive Market Demographics

Only Saul Centers (BFS) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) have a higher percentage of their portfolio in so-called Super Zips. Super Zips are U.S. zip codes in the 95th percentile based on education and income.

Exhibit 2: Super Zips

Source: Company presentation

The limited supply in Urstadt Biddle Properties' core markets is a high barrier to entry. There only is approximately 14 square feet of retail gross leasable area per capita versus national average of 24 square feet in UBA's markets. As a result, Urstadt Biddle Properties is able to reach high occupancy rates. Even in difficult times such as Great Financial Crisis!

Exhibit 3: Occupancy rates

Source: Company presentation

Retail apocalypse

It seems to be a near certainty that Amazon (AMZN) will kill the retail business as we know it. But is this really the case?

"Retail Apocalypse: 4,810 closures in first three months of 2019". This headline from Fox Business on March 8, 2019, would strike fear into the heart of anyone involved in the retail industry. The data is, indeed, scary. Since the start of the year Gap, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret, and Foot Locker (FL) have all announced store closures.

The so-called "retail apocalypse" has been killing retail life for some time. While nearly 5,000 locations are shuttering in 2019 alone, 2018 saw massive closures that included industry stalwarts Toys R Us, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and KMart, just to name a few. 2017 wasn't much prettier.

But data collated and tracked directly from REITs reveal an interesting and, in many ways, contrarian story here.

That's because according to vacancy data since 2017, total empty space at America's top REITs has been surprisingly steady, indicating that while stores have been closing, space is being taken over by other businesses.

Exhibit 4: Square footage of vacant stores

The nature of Urstadt Biddle Properties' portfolio makes it more resistant to e-commerce in general and Amazon, in particular, because of the consumer's preference to purchase food and other staple goods and services in-person in supermarkets rather than online.

UBA's portfolio consists of 82% internet resistant tenants like supermarket, pharmacies, and wholesale club anchored centers. UBA sees 10% of its tenants as high risk. It concerns discount stores, shoe stores, and tenants active in clothing, jewelry, and office supplies.

Recession resistant

We already saw in exhibit 3 that Urstadt Biddle Properties was very resistant to recessions. The next two exhibits only confirm this fact. When you look at UBA's figures, it almost seems there never was a crisis 10 years ago!

Exhibit 5: Strong FFO-growth

Source: Company presentation

Exhibit 6: Dividend history

Source: Company presentation

In 2008 and 2009, Urstadt Biddle Properties simply increased its dividend per share as if it was nothing. UBA has a history of 196 uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments and 25 consecutive years of dividend increases!

Strong balance sheet

When we compare Urstadt Biddle Properties with comparable REITs or the average REIT sector, UBA comes out on top for every key ratio.

Exhibit 7: Key ratios

Urstadt Biddle Properties has also little or no debt maturities before 2024.

Exhibit 8: Debt Maturity Schedule

Source: Company presentation

Dividend safety

The team of Simply Safe Dividends calculates their so-called Dividend Safety Score. Their system takes into account more than a dozen fundamental metrics that influence a company's ability to continue paying dividends.

They divide companies in 5 categories, from very safe over safe, borderline safe, and unsafe to very unsafe.

Exhibit 9: Dividend Safety Score

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we apply this methodology to REITs, we can draw two conclusions.

The average REIT Dividend Safety Score is (only) borderline safe. There is a clear link between the size of a REIT's market capitalization and its Dividend Safety Score.

The smaller the market cap of a REIT, the bigger the risk of a dividend cut is.

Exhibit 10: Market cap vs. Dividend safety

When there is a clear link between the size of a REIT and, on the one hand, the valuation and, on the other hand, the risk of a dividend cut, one would expect also a clear link between the dividend safety score and the valuation of REITs. And this is clearly the case.

Exhibit 11: Dividend safety & Valuation

Source: Nareit

Urstadt Biddle Properties' dividend safety score is "very safe" which implies that a dividend cut is extremely unlikely.

There are 15 REITs in the "very safe" bucket. 10 of them are large cap. Despite the low risk, only one of those 10, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), has some upside potential to fair value. The remaining 5 of the "very safe" bucket are not large cap and can, hence, be expected to be cheaper. While this is the case, there are only two of them that have upside potential to our fair value estimation. And one of those is... Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Valuation

Urstadt Biddle Properties' valuation is in line with the average REIT in the Shopping Centers sector.

The average Shopping Centers dividend safety score is "Unsafe". As a consequence, Urstadt Biddle Properties deserves to trade at a considerable premium to the Shopping Centers sector given its very safe status.

Exhibit 12: Valuation

When we compare Urstadt Biddle Properties' valuation with the average very safe REIT, UBA is more expensive than its colleagues.

When we compare Urstadt Biddle Properties' valuation with the average very safe REIT, UBA is much cheaper than its very safe colleagues. There is no reason why UBA shouldn't trade in line with other very safe REITs.

Exhibit 13: Valuation

When we regress all the REITs' dividend yield on their dividend safety score, we can compute a "model dividend yield". This gives us an indication at what dividend yield a REIT should trade given its dividend safety score. We can then compare the actual dividend yield with the model dividend yield to see which REITs are trading too cheap.

Exhibit 14 gives a visual representation for all the REITs with a "very safe" dividend safety score. The REITs trading too cheap are the ones on the right.

Exhibit 14: Model dividend yield

The yellow dot represents... Urstadt Biddle Properties.

There are two ways UBA can move to the left:

A lower dividend A higher share price

Given UBA's impeccable dividend history and its very safe dividend safety score, we can conclude that a dividend cut is unlikely.

This leaves only the second possibility...

The higher share price will cause UBA to move to the left to a lower dividend yield and a higher share price.

Exhibit 15: The move to the left

Three drivers of expected return

Returns can be decomposed into a set of building blocks:

1. Income Return

2. Earnings Growth

3. Multiple Expansion

When we look at Urstadt Biddle Properties, the income return (or dividend yield) is high, earnings growth will be average, and the expectations for multiple expansion (or change in valuation) are rather high. There are not much REITs available with such an enticing outlook!

Momentum

We like undervalued REITs that exhibit at the same time strong momentum that enables them to raise equity to spur growth. UBA is clearly trending up and while most REITs are overbought after the recent rally, this is not the case for UBA.

Exhibit 16: Price chart

Conclusion

Urstadt Biddle Properties combines a number of outstanding properties you seldom see together in one REIT. It is very recession resistant, has a strong balance sheet, enjoys high barriers of entry on its market, and has a "very safe" dividend safety score. It currently trades simply too cheap given its many qualities, both compared to the average retail REIT and to other high-quality REITs. Put Urstadt Biddle Properties on your shopping list.

Disclaimer

This article provides opinions and information but does not contain a recommendation or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.