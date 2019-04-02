3 Reasons Coca-Cola Is No Longer The Wealth Generator It Once Was

Coca-Cola is a "safe" investment, yet investors need to adjust their expectations for a stock investors used to "just buy at any price and hold".

However, the company no longer offers the growth and value that it once did decades ago. The company's financials are also eroding.

In the investing community, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) holds a special place in the hearts of most investors. Maybe it's because the company sells such a beloved product. Perhaps it's because Warren Buffett - one of the world's most famous investors is a large shareholder and huge supporter. Most likely, it's because Coca-Cola has gradually increased its intrinsic value and grown its dividend payout every year for the past 57 years and running.

It has made normal, everyday people multi-millionaires like some residents of Quincy, FL. While Coca-Cola continues to remain one of the world's most recognizable companies, the company faces a myriad of headwinds that have transformed the stock into a lesser version of its former millionaire-minting self. Although a "safe" investment, investors should be aware that Coca-Cola is no longer the "buy, hold, and get rich" investment that it once was.

"In the midst of the Great Depression of the ’20s and ’30s, a banker named Pat Munroe noticed that people were using their very last nickels to buy a bottle of Coca-Cola. At the time, the Coca-Cola company was trading for less than cash in the bank, and shares were remarkably cheap."

This quote was taken from the article about Quincy, FL that I linked to in the first paragraph. This nicely sums up what Coca-Cola was years ago - a growing business that sold a beloved product. While a lot of people still love Coca-Cola (myself included), there are aspects of this paragraph that no longer hold true.

Soda Is No Longer As Popular

One of the largest problems facing Coca-Cola, is the continued trend that soda is becoming less popular among consumers. Primarily for health reasons, consumers are ditching soft drinks for non-carbonated, non-sugary beverages such as bottled water.

Source: HuffPost

The company has fought this trend a number of ways. First, the company has gotten creative with packaging. In stores today, you will find higher margin "portioned packaging." Smaller packages that charge more per ounce, marketed as controlled portions to help manage caloric intake. Secondly, the company has diversified its revenue by investing to grow its non-carbonated beverage and bottled water brands, as well as paying $5.1 billion to acquire Costa and get into the hot beverages market.

Source: The Coca-Cola Company

While these moves are logically sound, the fact remains that sparkling soft drinks still represent a mammoth portion of Coca-Cola's total revenues. As consumers continue to gravitate away from soft drinks due to a combination of health awareness, soda taxes, and price increases, this will continue to negate some of the growth achieved in emerging areas of the company.

Shares Are Not Remarkably Cheap

Despite the macro-social downtrend in soda consumption, the biggest issue investors have faced with Coca-Cola stock lately has been the valuation. At times over the past 25 years, the stock has been outrageously expensive, sometimes trading at more than 25X earnings. This can hurt investors, as the stock has gone through long periods of time where it essentially has traded sideways.

Since 1995, Coca-Cola has underperformed the stock market - even if you reinvested the dividends. The lesson here? Coca-Cola is no longer a stock that you "buy at any price" and hold.

Source: Dividend Channel

If we go off of analyst projections for 2019 earnings per share of $2.09, the stock is currently trading at 22.35X earnings. This is a sizable premium of 37% to Coca-Cola's 10-year median PE ratio of 16.23X. Even if you justify a higher PE of 20X due to Coca-Cola's stable revenue streams, the stock is still 11% above its historical PE ratio. When you factor in 5% earnings growth estimates (analyst consensus EPS growth rate for upcoming five years), it becomes evident that a discount to historical valuations is needed to get consistent double-digit total returns out of Coca-Cola.

Stretched Financials Complicate Things

Perhaps our largest question mark regarding Coca-Cola's long-term prospects involve its eroding financials. The company has been aggressively borrowing money in a post-recession world of low interest rates, but it's starting to become excessive. The company's current leverage ratio of 4.47X EBITDA well exceeds our 2.5X "warning sign" benchmark that a company is beginning to take on too much debt. The company's cash hoard of more than $8 billion leaves some breathing room (brings leverage down quite a bit on a "net" basis), but continued borrowing will begin to restrict the financial flexibility of a company that is facing growth questions to begin with.

Source: Ycharts

This gets complicated even further when we begin to look at the company's historic dividend. The company has spent the past several years re-franchising its bottling operations to create a more profitable, less capital intensive business. This is prudent strategy wise, but thus far, it has further pressured a cash payout ratio that was manageable just a few years ago.

Source: Ycharts

This isn't to suggest that the dividend will be cut. Management is well aware of the importance that the payout holds to shareholders. Coca-Cola does need to get the payout back down to the 70%-75% range that is manageable as an asset-light business model. We are more concerned with the increasing probability of the dividend growth rate being reined in to compensate for the tighter payout. Part of the magic in Coca-Cola's investment history has been a dividend that consistently grows at a rate that exceeds inflation.

A growth rate in the low-single digits would certainly water down the stock's long-term ability to generate wealth for its investors. Over the past 10 years, the dividend growth rate has gone from a 10-year CAGR of 7.3%, to a three-year CAGR of 5.7%. The company's most recent increase was smaller yet at 2.6%. A lot of these problems will be alleviated some with organic earnings growth, but Coca-Cola needs to "show it" before we are willing to buy it. For 2019, management is expecting continued operations to provide flat earnings growth from 2018.

Source: The Coca-Cola Company

Wrapping Up

Coca-Cola has a history of minting millionaires by giving investors consistent earnings and dividend growth over a period of decades. Unfortunately, that is something Coca-Cola is having an increasingly difficult time doing. Not to sound overly harsh on Coca-Cola, but it's important that valuation matches up with what a company can deliver moving forward. The company is growing in certain areas, but the continued erosion of its legacy products could dampen overall growth in the years to come.

The company's balance sheet continues to take on water, and is at minimum something that investors need to be aware of before owning shares. Coca-Cola has evolved from a wealth generator, to a wealth preservation tool and that is OK. It is important however to look past a stock's reputation, and adjust future expectations accordingly.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.