April Outlook For Binance Coin On The Bitcoin Trading Pair

BNB (BNB-USD), the native token of the Binance exchange, may be at the end of one of crypto's most bullish runs in 2019 — one that has pushed the price of this coin to its all-time highs of just under 0.00442 BTC. What lies next for this exchange utility token?

Fundamental Outlook

Last month, Binance launched a trading contest to test run a new platform it's creating. There was a prerequisite for each intending participant to hold at least 1BNB in order to be eligible to create the 20 testnet addresses required to participate in the contest. This drove an intense demand for BNB, starting from three days before the commencement of the competition. Price has been going up ever since.

The company has also announced that a fourth token is to be launched on the Binance Launchpad token platform on April 2, 2019. Existing users will be allocated purchase rights of the new tokens using a lottery system that will allocate purchase rights in proportion to the number of BNB units held.

Technical Outlook

The technical analysis for BNB/BTC starts with the weekly chart, which shows the stellar bullish run that BNB has made in the last one month. However, there are signs that this bullish run may be coming to an end.

BNB/BTC Weekly Chart: April 1, 2019

Pointers to this include:

Formation of three pinbars at the top of the trend. The selling volume that dominated trading for the week which ended on Sunday, March 31, which was the first time in eight weeks that BNB had more sellers than buyers. The Momentum Indicator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have both drifted into overbought territory, even though this is a bit early in the day to make an overbought signal call.

We continue the analysis for this asset on the daily chart, where we get a clearer picture of what's happening.

BNB/BTC Daily Chart: April 1, 2019

We can see the following from the chart:

Price is once more testing the highs of price action seen in the last trading week at 0.0043226. This could well be where price will find resistance. Remember, this is uncharted territory so vigilance should be the watchword. The 0.0039918 BTC area (marked “support 1”) is where price action found support in the last two weeks, with a pullback from the initial high which tested that area several times. Below this area lies another support level at the 0.0034818 BTC price area. Again, there was pullback from the 0.0039918 price level (when it first acted as a resistance before a price breakout caused it to reverse roles) to this support area. The RSI is in overbought territory and has been there for some time. However, it has formed what's known as a failure swing pattern, which usually points to a faltering of upside price movement and initiation of a move down south.

Putting the information on both charts together, what's the outlook for the BNB/BTC pair?

Scenario 1

The pinbars on the weekly chart could be an indication that the strong uptrend is starting to wane, especially as the trading competition on the Binance platform which required participants to own 1BNB has ended. Buying volumes on the same chart also have started to drop off, and mention should be made of steepness of the uptrend movement, which is beyond the 45-degree slope that's recognized as a more sustainable price move angle. The daily chart also is showing that price has stalled at the price where the previous highs occurred. This also may signify that BNB/BTC pair has reached a resistance. We also should mention here that Bitcoin staged a rally on March 31 and April 1, gaining close to $200 on the US dollar. BTC has a strong correlative action in the market. Whenever it gains on the US dollar, it tends to gain strength in its other asset pairings too.

So if indeed the upside move of BNB/BTC comes to an end at the present price highs, we should expect a correction, targeting the 0.0039918 support initially. Credence to this also is provided by the Fibonacci retracement levels, where we see that the 23.6% Fibonacci price level corresponds to this support area.

BNB/BTC Daily Chart Showing Fibonacci Retracement Levels: April 1, 2019

Furthermore, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level also corresponds to the “support 2”price on the daily chart at 0.0034818. So we have a situation where if price corrects from its upside, it will get to the 23.6% Fibo level, which also is where price had performed a pullback last week and the week before. If the downward pressure continues, then we may see this level broken and the “support 2” area now comes into focus.

Scenario 2

A continuation of the upside also is possible, but this has to be fuelled by some negative news for BTC, some more positive vibes from the Binance team, or some sustained buying volume. However, the evidence to support any further upsides (if any) is disappearing fast and it will be hard to justify any further upsides, seeing how far prices have come.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term and short-term outlook of the BNB/BTC pair is:

Long Term – Bearish

Mid-term – Neutral to bearish

Please note: this analysis was done on a weekly chart. It takes a whole week for a candle to form, so these moves may take several weeks to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time frame charts such as the daily chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNB-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.